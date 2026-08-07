Here's the live share price of Ashish Polyplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashish Polyplast has declined 18.09% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashish Polyplast has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.83
|28.45
|10
|29.09
|28.7
|20
|29.23
|28.91
|50
|29.01
|29.22
|100
|29.86
|29.95
|200
|31.79
|31.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashish Polyplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:31 PM IST IST
|Ashish Polyplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting 12/08/2026 To Consider, Review And Take On Record Quarterly Res
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Ashish Polyplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Ashish Polyplast - Submission Of Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
|May 15, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Ashish Polyplast - Submission Of Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
|May 15, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Ashish Polyplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 14, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC021391 and registration number is 021391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashish Polyplast is ₹28.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashish Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashish Polyplast is ₹9.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashish Polyplast are ₹32.98 and ₹28.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashish Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashish Polyplast is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Ashish Polyplast is ₹26.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashish Polyplast has shown returns of -6.75% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, -3.44% over 3 months, -18.09% over 1 year, 20.53% across 3 years, and 20.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast are 75.43 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global