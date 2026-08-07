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Ashish Polyplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHISH POLYPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Ashish Polyplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.89 Closed
-6.75₹ -2.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashish Polyplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.58₹32.98
₹28.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.15₹46.00
₹28.89
Open Price
₹32.98
Prev. Close
₹30.98
Volume
8,897

Source: Dion Global

Ashish Polyplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashish Polyplast has declined 18.09% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashish Polyplast has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Ashish Polyplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashish Polyplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.8328.45
1029.0928.7
2029.2328.91
5029.0129.22
10029.8629.95
20031.7931.99

Source: Dion Global

Ashish Polyplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashish Polyplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashish Polyplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:31 PM IST ISTAshish Polyplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting 12/08/2026 To Consider, Review And Take On Record Quarterly Res
Jul 17, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTAshish Polyplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTAshish Polyplast - Submission Of Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
May 15, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTAshish Polyplast - Submission Of Financial Results For 31St March, 2026
May 15, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTAshish Polyplast - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 14, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ashish Polyplast

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC021391 and registration number is 021391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish D Panchal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kantaben Dahyabhai Panchal
    Director
  • Mrs. Khusboo Fenil Kansara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Kodarlal Priydarshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashish Polyplast Share Price

What is the share price of Ashish Polyplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashish Polyplast is ₹28.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashish Polyplast?

The Ashish Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashish Polyplast?

The market cap of Ashish Polyplast is ₹9.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashish Polyplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashish Polyplast are ₹32.98 and ₹28.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashish Polyplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashish Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashish Polyplast is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Ashish Polyplast is ₹26.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashish Polyplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashish Polyplast has shown returns of -6.75% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, -3.44% over 3 months, -18.09% over 1 year, 20.53% across 3 years, and 20.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast are 75.43 and 1.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ashish Polyplast News

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