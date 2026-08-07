What is the share price of Ashish Polyplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashish Polyplast is ₹28.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashish Polyplast? The Ashish Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashish Polyplast? The market cap of Ashish Polyplast is ₹9.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashish Polyplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashish Polyplast are ₹32.98 and ₹28.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashish Polyplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashish Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashish Polyplast is ₹46.00 and 52-week low of Ashish Polyplast is ₹26.15 as on .

How has the Ashish Polyplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashish Polyplast has shown returns of -6.75% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, -3.44% over 3 months, -18.09% over 1 year, 20.53% across 3 years, and 20.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast are 75.43 and 1.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global