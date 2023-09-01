Follow Us

ASHISH POLYPLAST LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.50 Closed
8.331.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.15₹19.50
₹19.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.69₹29.80
₹19.50
Open Price
₹17.15
Prev. Close
₹18.00
Volume
1,295

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.28
  • R221.07
  • R322.63
  • Pivot
    18.72
  • S117.93
  • S216.37
  • S315.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.518.07
  • 1024.3818.08
  • 2024.618.06
  • 5026.0818.36
  • 10027.0318.97
  • 20030.1820.38

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.5725.8943.4648.0867.74145.9995.36
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashish Polyplast Ltd.

Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1994PLC021391 and registration number is 021391. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber plates, sheets, strips, rods, tubes, pipes, hoses and profile -shapes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish D Panchal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kantaben D Panchal
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh N Panchal
    Director

FAQs on Ashish Polyplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashish Polyplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is ₹6.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashish Polyplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is 15.45 and PB ratio of Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashish Polyplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashish Polyplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashish Polyplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is ₹29.80 and 52-week low of Ashish Polyplast Ltd. is ₹12.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

