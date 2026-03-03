Facebook Pixel Code
AIK Pipes And Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AIK PIPES AND POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of AIK Pipes And Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.94 Closed
-10.00₹ -2.66
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
AIK Pipes And Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.94₹26.60
₹23.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹102.00
₹23.94
Open Price
₹26.60
Prev. Close
₹26.60
Volume
9,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AIK Pipes And Polymers has declined 25.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -68.50%.

AIK Pipes And Polymers’s current P/E of -22.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AIK Pipes And Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AIK Pipes And Polymers		1.925.65-30.00-59.42-68.50-38.91-25.60
Astral		0.5211.1518.6117.3124.035.086.14
Finolex Industries		-0.932.324.90-17.064.062.126.88
Prince Pipes & Fittings		-2.101.78-8.59-25.92-11.35-24.76-10.86
Apollo Pipes		6.5629.3216.48-14.515.41-13.317.55
Prakash Pipes		-0.40-6.87-17.57-39.87-49.099.8610.10
Captain Polyplast		-2.591.18-4.561.43-17.3053.9110.02
Kriti Industries (India)		-3.894.93-8.50-41.99-26.46-8.953.47
Kisan Mouldings		0.186.10-0.82-23.61-39.0145.5215.26
Captain Pipes		-8.32-8.59-23.94-36.46-38.80-27.8962.80
Texmo Pipes & Products		-7.84-7.76-15.58-26.88-17.85-5.607.64
Caprihans India		-7.93-12.36-17.33-40.39-42.21-14.19-3.27
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-4.78-9.10-7.77-13.069.08-6.37-3.87
Dutron Polymers		-5.004.67-3.62-11.52-22.22-8.63-4.49
Sri KPR Industries		-5.09-13.12-21.03-34.21-20.131.439.44
Tijaria Polypipes		-0.443.39-29.15-34.53-46.55-9.86-8.82
Ashish Polyplast		7.727.022.32-13.19-27.4319.7728.05
Arcee Industries		6.049.57164.62174.73205.2525.8523.08
Integrated Thermoplastic		0-4.90-6.032.114.681.5411.53
Sturdy Industries		00-16.67-13.04-44.44-22.52-17.07

Over the last one year, AIK Pipes And Polymers has declined 68.50% compared to peers like Astral (24.03%), Finolex Industries (4.06%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-11.35%). From a 5 year perspective, AIK Pipes And Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Astral (6.14%) and Finolex Industries (6.88%).

AIK Pipes And Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AIK Pipes And Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4124.86
1023.6824.27
2023.6724.55
5027.829.08
10040.5138.82
20057.9555.57

AIK Pipes And Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AIK Pipes And Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AIK Pipes And Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 05, 2026, 9:52 PM ISTAIK Pipes And Polyme - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 14, 2025, 9:18 PM ISTAIK Pipes And Polyme - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September, 2025
Nov 14, 2025, 9:12 PM ISTAIK Pipes And Polyme - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 14Th November, 2025 Pursuant To Reg
Nov 08, 2025, 9:35 PM ISTAIK Pipes And Polyme - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Nov 07, 2025, 9:02 PM ISTAIK Pipes And Polyme - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Res

About AIK Pipes And Polymers

AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2017PLC059111 and registration number is 059111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Plastics - Pipes & Fittings
  • Address
    Office No. 506, 5th Floor, Elements, Mall, Ajmer Road, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur Rajasthan 302021
  • Contact
    info@aikpipes.com
    www.aikpipes.com

Management

  • Mr. Imran Khan
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tahira Sheikh
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajayraj Singh Khangarot
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Hanif Khan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhagat Singh Shekhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AIK Pipes And Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of AIK Pipes And Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹23.94 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AIK Pipes And Polymers?

The AIK Pipes And Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AIK Pipes And Polymers?

The market cap of AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹15.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AIK Pipes And Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AIK Pipes And Polymers are ₹26.60 and ₹23.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AIK Pipes And Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIK Pipes And Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AIK Pipes And Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The AIK Pipes And Polymers has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -29.38% over 3 months, -68.5% over 1 year, -38.91% across 3 years, and -25.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AIK Pipes And Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AIK Pipes And Polymers are -22.63 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

AIK Pipes And Polymers News

