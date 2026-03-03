Here's the live share price of AIK Pipes And Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of AIK Pipes And Polymers has declined 25.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -68.50%.
AIK Pipes And Polymers’s current P/E of -22.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|1.92
|5.65
|-30.00
|-59.42
|-68.50
|-38.91
|-25.60
|Astral
|0.52
|11.15
|18.61
|17.31
|24.03
|5.08
|6.14
|Finolex Industries
|-0.93
|2.32
|4.90
|-17.06
|4.06
|2.12
|6.88
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|-2.10
|1.78
|-8.59
|-25.92
|-11.35
|-24.76
|-10.86
|Apollo Pipes
|6.56
|29.32
|16.48
|-14.51
|5.41
|-13.31
|7.55
|Prakash Pipes
|-0.40
|-6.87
|-17.57
|-39.87
|-49.09
|9.86
|10.10
|Captain Polyplast
|-2.59
|1.18
|-4.56
|1.43
|-17.30
|53.91
|10.02
|Kriti Industries (India)
|-3.89
|4.93
|-8.50
|-41.99
|-26.46
|-8.95
|3.47
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.18
|6.10
|-0.82
|-23.61
|-39.01
|45.52
|15.26
|Captain Pipes
|-8.32
|-8.59
|-23.94
|-36.46
|-38.80
|-27.89
|62.80
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|-7.84
|-7.76
|-15.58
|-26.88
|-17.85
|-5.60
|7.64
|Caprihans India
|-7.93
|-12.36
|-17.33
|-40.39
|-42.21
|-14.19
|-3.27
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-4.78
|-9.10
|-7.77
|-13.06
|9.08
|-6.37
|-3.87
|Dutron Polymers
|-5.00
|4.67
|-3.62
|-11.52
|-22.22
|-8.63
|-4.49
|Sri KPR Industries
|-5.09
|-13.12
|-21.03
|-34.21
|-20.13
|1.43
|9.44
|Tijaria Polypipes
|-0.44
|3.39
|-29.15
|-34.53
|-46.55
|-9.86
|-8.82
|Ashish Polyplast
|7.72
|7.02
|2.32
|-13.19
|-27.43
|19.77
|28.05
|Arcee Industries
|6.04
|9.57
|164.62
|174.73
|205.25
|25.85
|23.08
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|-4.90
|-6.03
|2.11
|4.68
|1.54
|11.53
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|0
|-16.67
|-13.04
|-44.44
|-22.52
|-17.07
Over the last one year, AIK Pipes And Polymers has declined 68.50% compared to peers like Astral (24.03%), Finolex Industries (4.06%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-11.35%). From a 5 year perspective, AIK Pipes And Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Astral (6.14%) and Finolex Industries (6.88%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.41
|24.86
|10
|23.68
|24.27
|20
|23.67
|24.55
|50
|27.8
|29.08
|100
|40.51
|38.82
|200
|57.95
|55.57
In the latest quarter, AIK Pipes And Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 05, 2026, 9:52 PM IST
|AIK Pipes And Polyme - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 14, 2025, 9:18 PM IST
|AIK Pipes And Polyme - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September, 2025
|Nov 14, 2025, 9:12 PM IST
|AIK Pipes And Polyme - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 14Th November, 2025 Pursuant To Reg
|Nov 08, 2025, 9:35 PM IST
|AIK Pipes And Polyme - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Nov 07, 2025, 9:02 PM IST
|AIK Pipes And Polyme - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Consideration Of Un-Audited Financial Res
AIK Pipes And Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2017PLC059111 and registration number is 059111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹23.94 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AIK Pipes And Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹15.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AIK Pipes And Polymers are ₹26.60 and ₹23.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AIK Pipes And Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹102.00 and 52-week low of AIK Pipes And Polymers is ₹22.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The AIK Pipes And Polymers has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -29.38% over 3 months, -68.5% over 1 year, -38.91% across 3 years, and -25.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AIK Pipes And Polymers are -22.63 and 0.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.