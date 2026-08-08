Here's the live share price of Tijaria Polypipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tijaria Polypipes has declined 38.30% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Tijaria Polypipes has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.82
|4.92
|10
|4.64
|4.8
|20
|4.49
|4.66
|50
|4.51
|4.57
|100
|4.57
|4.68
|200
|5.04
|5.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tijaria Polypipes saw a rise in promoter holding to 36.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Tijaria Polypipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Tijaria Polypipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Tijaria Polypipes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Tijaria Polypipes - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Tijaria Polypipes - Intimation Of Book Closure And Record Date/Cut-Off Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
Source: Dion Global
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2006PLC022828 and registration number is 022828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tijaria Polypipes is ₹5.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tijaria Polypipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹14.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tijaria Polypipes are ₹5.26 and ₹4.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tijaria Polypipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹3.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tijaria Polypipes has shown returns of 12.26% over the past day, 24.29% for the past month, 17.3% over 3 months, -38.3% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and -7.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes are -11.63 and -0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global