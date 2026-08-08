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Tijaria Polypipes Share Price

NSE
BSE

TIJARIA POLYPIPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Tijaria Polypipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.22 Closed
12.26₹ 0.57
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tijaria Polypipes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.65₹5.26
₹5.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.60₹8.89
₹5.22
Open Price
₹4.66
Prev. Close
₹4.65
Volume
8,769

Source: Dion Global

Tijaria Polypipes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tijaria Polypipes has declined 38.30% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Tijaria Polypipes has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Tijaria Polypipes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tijaria Polypipes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.824.92
104.644.8
204.494.66
504.514.57
1004.574.68
2005.045.24

Source: Dion Global

Tijaria Polypipes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tijaria Polypipes saw a rise in promoter holding to 36.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tijaria Polypipes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTTijaria Polypipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTTijaria Polypipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTTijaria Polypipes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTTijaria Polypipes - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
Jul 14, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTTijaria Polypipes - Intimation Of Book Closure And Record Date/Cut-Off Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Ob

Source: Dion Global

About Tijaria Polypipes

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2006PLC022828 and registration number is 022828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok Jain Tijaria`
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain Tijaria
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Praveen Jain Tijaria
    Whole Time Director - Production
  • Mr. Vineet Jain Tijaria
    Whole Time Director - Finance
  • Mr. Avinash Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhairu Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Surana
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Tijaria Polypipes Share Price

What is the share price of Tijaria Polypipes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tijaria Polypipes is ₹5.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tijaria Polypipes?

The Tijaria Polypipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tijaria Polypipes?

The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹14.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tijaria Polypipes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tijaria Polypipes are ₹5.26 and ₹4.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tijaria Polypipes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tijaria Polypipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹3.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tijaria Polypipes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tijaria Polypipes has shown returns of 12.26% over the past day, 24.29% for the past month, 17.3% over 3 months, -38.3% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and -7.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes are -11.63 and -0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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