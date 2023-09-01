What is the Market Cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.? The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is ₹15.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is -2.56 and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is -0.63 as on .

What is the share price of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on .