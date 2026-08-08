What is the share price of Tijaria Polypipes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tijaria Polypipes is ₹5.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Tijaria Polypipes? The Tijaria Polypipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tijaria Polypipes? The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹14.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tijaria Polypipes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tijaria Polypipes are ₹5.26 and ₹4.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tijaria Polypipes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tijaria Polypipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹8.89 and 52-week low of Tijaria Polypipes is ₹3.60 as on .

How has the Tijaria Polypipes performed historically in terms of returns? The Tijaria Polypipes has shown returns of 12.26% over the past day, 24.29% for the past month, 17.3% over 3 months, -38.3% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and -7.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes are -11.63 and -0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global