TIJARIA POLYPIPES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.30 Closed
-1.85-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.30₹5.50
₹5.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹8.35
₹5.30
Open Price
₹5.50
Prev. Close
₹5.40
Volume
18,372

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.43
  • R25.57
  • R35.63
  • Pivot
    5.37
  • S15.23
  • S25.17
  • S35.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.415.41
  • 104.55.42
  • 204.565.46
  • 504.695.62
  • 1004.975.7
  • 2006.065.78

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-3.67-4.465.6533.9116.85205.43274.94
17.3025.6843.2747.7167.47145.5796.61
4.2811.5913.5628.2223.20293.81334.75
-3.61-8.298.8735.2224.48420.50438.21
-2.2337.7461.2874.3340.44239.28180.88
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
2.0834.5129.8056.3823.38448.74225.48
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. Share Holdings

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209RJ2006PLC022828 and registration number is 022828. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Alok Jain Tijaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Jain Tijaria
    Whole Time Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Praveen Jain Tijaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Jain Tijaria
    Whole Time Director - Finance
  • Ms. Khushi Nagrath
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Vinod Patni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Prakash Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.?

The market cap of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is ₹15.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is -2.56 and PB ratio of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is -0.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is ₹5.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is ₹8.35 and 52-week low of Tijaria Polypipes Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

