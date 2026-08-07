What is the share price of Caprihans India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprihans India is ₹73.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Caprihans India? The Caprihans India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caprihans India? The market cap of Caprihans India is ₹107.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Caprihans India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Caprihans India are ₹75.99 and ₹72.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caprihans India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprihans India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprihans India is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Caprihans India is ₹50.30 as on .

How has the Caprihans India performed historically in terms of returns? The Caprihans India has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -1.12% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -44.53% over 1 year, -28.51% across 3 years, and -14.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caprihans India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caprihans India are -2.29 and 0.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global