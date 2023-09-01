What is the Market Cap of Caprihans India Ltd.? The market cap of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹287.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Caprihans India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Caprihans India Ltd. is 3.26 and PB ratio of Caprihans India Ltd. is 0.53 as on .

What is the share price of Caprihans India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹219.00 as on .