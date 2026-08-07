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Caprihans India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPRIHANS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Caprihans India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.52 Closed
-3.35₹ -2.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Caprihans India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.04₹75.99
₹73.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.30₹144.00
₹73.52
Open Price
₹72.04
Prev. Close
₹76.07
Volume
1,174

Source: Dion Global

Caprihans India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Caprihans India has declined 44.53% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Caprihans India has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Caprihans India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Caprihans India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.3973.91
1074.474.03
2074.5474.53
5076.0575.29
10073.3877.29
20084.0486.47

Source: Dion Global

Caprihans India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Caprihans India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Caprihans India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTCaprihans India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTCaprihans India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTCaprihans India - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 7(2)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jun 05, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTCaprihans India - Intimation Of Lapse & Forfeiture Of Warrants
Jun 05, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTCaprihans India - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 7(2)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Caprihans India

Caprihans India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150PN1946PLC232362 and registration number is 232362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Ankita J Kariya
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Somenath Mukherjee
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Pendse
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kavaseri R Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Toshniwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Caprihans India Share Price

What is the share price of Caprihans India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprihans India is ₹73.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Caprihans India?

The Caprihans India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Caprihans India?

The market cap of Caprihans India is ₹107.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Caprihans India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Caprihans India are ₹75.99 and ₹72.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caprihans India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprihans India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprihans India is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Caprihans India is ₹50.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Caprihans India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Caprihans India has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -1.12% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -44.53% over 1 year, -28.51% across 3 years, and -14.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Caprihans India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caprihans India are -2.29 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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