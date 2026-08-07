Here's the live share price of Caprihans India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Caprihans India has declined 44.53% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Caprihans India has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.39
|73.91
|10
|74.4
|74.03
|20
|74.54
|74.53
|50
|76.05
|75.29
|100
|73.38
|77.29
|200
|84.04
|86.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Caprihans India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Caprihans India - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Caprihans India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Caprihans India - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 7(2)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 05, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Caprihans India - Intimation Of Lapse & Forfeiture Of Warrants
|Jun 05, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|Caprihans India - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 7(2)(B) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Caprihans India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150PN1946PLC232362 and registration number is 232362. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprihans India is ₹73.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caprihans India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Caprihans India is ₹107.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Caprihans India are ₹75.99 and ₹72.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprihans India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprihans India is ₹144.00 and 52-week low of Caprihans India is ₹50.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Caprihans India has shown returns of -3.35% over the past day, -1.12% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -44.53% over 1 year, -28.51% across 3 years, and -14.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Caprihans India are -2.29 and 0.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global