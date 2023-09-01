Follow Us

CAPRIHANS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹219.00 Closed
-1.99-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Caprihans India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.00₹223.45
₹219.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.05₹235.00
₹219.00
Open Price
₹223.45
Prev. Close
₹223.45
Volume
2,270

Caprihans India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1221.97
  • R2224.93
  • R3226.42
  • Pivot
    220.48
  • S1217.52
  • S2216.03
  • S3213.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5131.96222.87
  • 10134.37219.12
  • 20139.92214.52
  • 50142.58197.89
  • 100136.26175.05
  • 200131.38155.16

Caprihans India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Caprihans India Ltd. Share Holdings

Caprihans India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Caprihans India Ltd.

Caprihans India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150MH1946PLC004877 and registration number is 004877. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Ankita J Kariya
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Robin Banerjee
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin K Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth S Shetye
    Director
  • Mr. Bhoumick S Vaidya
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Lodha
    Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar G Joglekar
    Director

FAQs on Caprihans India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Caprihans India Ltd.?

The market cap of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹287.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Caprihans India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Caprihans India Ltd. is 3.26 and PB ratio of Caprihans India Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Caprihans India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹219.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Caprihans India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprihans India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹97.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

