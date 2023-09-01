Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Caprihans India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29150MH1946PLC004877 and registration number is 004877. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 392.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹287.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Caprihans India Ltd. is 3.26 and PB ratio of Caprihans India Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹219.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Caprihans India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of Caprihans India Ltd. is ₹97.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.