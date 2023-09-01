Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Captain Polyplast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CAPTAIN POLYPLAST LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.20 Closed
0.440.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Captain Polyplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.01₹25.60
₹25.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹28.70
₹25.20
Open Price
₹25.17
Prev. Close
₹25.09
Volume
61,084

Captain Polyplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.53
  • R225.86
  • R326.12
  • Pivot
    25.27
  • S124.94
  • S224.68
  • S324.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.1625.37
  • 1016.4125.2
  • 2016.6324.31
  • 5016.7922.58
  • 10016.4421.25
  • 20018.6420.2

Captain Polyplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Captain Polyplast Ltd. Share Holdings

Captain Polyplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Captain Polyplast Ltd.

Captain Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1997PLC031985 and registration number is 031985. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Khichadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Khichadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopal D Khichadia
    Director
  • Mr. Harshadray L Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjana P Paghadar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhu Rabadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Captain Polyplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹126.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is 14.26 and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Captain Polyplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Polyplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Polyplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹28.70 and 52-week low of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data