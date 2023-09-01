What is the Market Cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd.? The market cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹126.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd.? P/E ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is 14.26 and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is 1.81 as on .

What is the share price of Captain Polyplast Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on .