MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Captain Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1997PLC031985 and registration number is 031985. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 185.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹126.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is 14.26 and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is 1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹25.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Polyplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹28.70 and 52-week low of Captain Polyplast Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.