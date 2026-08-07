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Captain Polyplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPTAIN POLYPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Captain Polyplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.94 Closed
-0.64₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Captain Polyplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.00₹72.75
₹71.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.67₹87.75
₹71.94
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹72.40
Volume
6,034

Source: Dion Global

Captain Polyplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Captain Polyplast has declined 3.85% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Captain Polyplast has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Captain Polyplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Captain Polyplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.0971.67
1070.9771.35
2070.7971.25
5072.1472.04
10072.6672.73
20073.8973.46

Source: Dion Global

Captain Polyplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Captain Polyplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Captain Polyplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTCaptain Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTCaptain Polyplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTCaptain Polyplast - Intimation Of Listing Of Equity Shares Of Captain Polyplast Limited At The National Stock Exchange Of Ind
Jul 14, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTCaptain Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 08, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTCaptain Polyplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Captain Polyplast

Captain Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1997PLC031985 and registration number is 031985. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 417.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Khichadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh R Khichadia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopal D Khichadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Laljibhai Vekariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhulal N Rabadia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mita Mardiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Captain Polyplast Share Price

What is the share price of Captain Polyplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Polyplast is ₹71.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Captain Polyplast?

The Captain Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Polyplast?

The market cap of Captain Polyplast is ₹431.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Captain Polyplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Polyplast are ₹72.75 and ₹71.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Polyplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Polyplast is ₹87.75 and 52-week low of Captain Polyplast is ₹52.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Captain Polyplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Captain Polyplast has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -13.81% over 3 months, -3.85% over 1 year, 50.65% across 3 years, and 20.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast are 15.52 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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