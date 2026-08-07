Here's the live share price of Captain Polyplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Captain Polyplast has declined 3.85% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Captain Polyplast has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.09
|71.67
|10
|70.97
|71.35
|20
|70.79
|71.25
|50
|72.14
|72.04
|100
|72.66
|72.73
|200
|73.89
|73.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Captain Polyplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Captain Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Captain Polyplast - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Captain Polyplast - Intimation Of Listing Of Equity Shares Of Captain Polyplast Limited At The National Stock Exchange Of Ind
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Captain Polyplast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Captain Polyplast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Captain Polyplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1997PLC031985 and registration number is 031985. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 417.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Polyplast is ₹71.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Captain Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Captain Polyplast is ₹431.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Polyplast are ₹72.75 and ₹71.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Polyplast is ₹87.75 and 52-week low of Captain Polyplast is ₹52.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Captain Polyplast has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -13.81% over 3 months, -3.85% over 1 year, 50.65% across 3 years, and 20.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast are 15.52 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global