What is the share price of Captain Polyplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Polyplast is ₹71.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Captain Polyplast? The Captain Polyplast is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Polyplast? The market cap of Captain Polyplast is ₹431.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Captain Polyplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Polyplast are ₹72.75 and ₹71.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Polyplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Polyplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Polyplast is ₹87.75 and 52-week low of Captain Polyplast is ₹52.67 as on .

How has the Captain Polyplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Captain Polyplast has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, 1.04% for the past month, -13.81% over 3 months, -3.85% over 1 year, 50.65% across 3 years, and 20.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Polyplast are 15.52 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global