Here's the live share price of Captain Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Captain Pipes has declined 39.44% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Captain Pipes has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.15
|9.16
|10
|9.2
|9.19
|20
|9.29
|9.3
|50
|9.74
|9.66
|100
|10.12
|10.08
|200
|10.8
|10.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Captain Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Captain Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Thjune,2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Captain Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Captain Pipes - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 23, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Captain Pipes - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2026
|May 11, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Captain Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2026
Source: Dion Global
Captain Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ2010PLC059094 and registration number is 059094. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Pipes is ₹9.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Captain Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Captain Pipes is ₹139.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Pipes are ₹9.15 and ₹9.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Pipes is ₹15.30 and 52-week low of Captain Pipes is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Captain Pipes has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -19.54% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -29.73% across 3 years, and 47.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Pipes are 19.93 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global