CAPTAIN PIPES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.85 Closed
-1.6-0.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Captain Pipes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.83₹26.48
₹25.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.39₹35.79
₹25.85
Open Price
₹26.20
Prev. Close
₹26.27
Volume
5,41,641

Captain Pipes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.28
  • R226.7
  • R326.93
  • Pivot
    26.05
  • S125.63
  • S225.4
  • S324.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5289.125.88
  • 10292.8525.62
  • 20285.5425.72
  • 50225.3426.21
  • 100158.8724.87
  • 200116.5120.44

Captain Pipes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Captain Pipes Ltd. Share Holdings

Captain Pipes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Captain Pipes Ltd.

Captain Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ2010PLC059094 and registration number is 059094. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Khichadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal D Khichadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kantilal M Gedia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvindbhai B Ranpariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratilal V Baldha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prafullaben V Tank
    Independent Director

FAQs on Captain Pipes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Pipes Ltd.?

The market cap of Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹360.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Captain Pipes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Captain Pipes Ltd. is 145.39 and PB ratio of Captain Pipes Ltd. is 21.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Captain Pipes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹25.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Pipes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹35.79 and 52-week low of Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹7.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

