What is the share price of Captain Pipes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Pipes is ₹9.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Captain Pipes? The Captain Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Pipes? The market cap of Captain Pipes is ₹139.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Captain Pipes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Pipes are ₹9.15 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Pipes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Pipes is ₹15.30 and 52-week low of Captain Pipes is ₹7.05 as on .

How has the Captain Pipes performed historically in terms of returns? The Captain Pipes has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -19.54% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -29.73% across 3 years, and 47.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Captain Pipes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Pipes are 19.93 and 2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global