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Captain Pipes Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPTAIN PIPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Captain Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.06 Closed
-0.22₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Captain Pipes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.00₹9.15
₹9.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.05₹15.30
₹9.06
Open Price
₹9.08
Prev. Close
₹9.08
Volume
68,809

Source: Dion Global

Captain Pipes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Captain Pipes has declined 39.44% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Captain Pipes has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Captain Pipes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Captain Pipes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.159.16
109.29.19
209.299.3
509.749.66
10010.1210.08
20010.810.98

Source: Dion Global

Captain Pipes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Captain Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Captain Pipes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTCaptain Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Thjune,2026
Jul 08, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTCaptain Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTCaptain Pipes - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 23, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTCaptain Pipes - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2026
May 11, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTCaptain Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Captain Pipes

Captain Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ2010PLC059094 and registration number is 059094. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal D Khichadia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kantilal M Gedia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh D Khichadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Darshana Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodbhai Hirpara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijaybahi Tank
    Independent Director

FAQs on Captain Pipes Share Price

What is the share price of Captain Pipes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Pipes is ₹9.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Captain Pipes?

The Captain Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Pipes?

The market cap of Captain Pipes is ₹139.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Captain Pipes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Pipes are ₹9.15 and ₹9.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Pipes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Pipes is ₹15.30 and 52-week low of Captain Pipes is ₹7.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Captain Pipes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Captain Pipes has shown returns of -0.22% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -19.54% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -29.73% across 3 years, and 47.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Captain Pipes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Pipes are 19.93 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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