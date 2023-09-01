Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.23
|-1.37
|3.03
|4.80
|249.32
|3,138.13
|2,054.17
|-3.41
|-4.26
|5.85
|34.25
|17.16
|206.22
|276.90
|17.45
|25.76
|43.31
|47.93
|67.57
|145.74
|95.17
|4.69
|11.89
|14.00
|28.56
|23.74
|295.47
|337.12
|-3.42
|-8.38
|8.81
|34.98
|23.89
|415.89
|269.66
|-2.08
|37.86
|61.42
|74.12
|40.78
|242.74
|180.90
|7.09
|-1.99
|7.09
|9.33
|25.08
|312.45
|130.67
|0.34
|0.64
|83.57
|111.61
|56.99
|323.19
|172.90
|1.28
|34.95
|29.21
|55.84
|23.63
|446.12
|223.02
|-1.49
|25.50
|21.15
|32.08
|56.52
|-18.97
|-30.17
|-0.34
|1.29
|6.63
|-4.27
|-1.40
|2.49
|-33.22
|-9.45
|3.69
|46.13
|33.96
|9.73
|31.20
|-90.74
|1.64
|-1.00
|-9.45
|-9.65
|-12.02
|81.19
|-28.98
|-2.93
|-5.36
|1.34
|-14.10
|12.77
|-17.45
|-62.28
|10.17
|14.64
|1.35
|-1.27
|-27.24
|400.00
|22.64
|-9.30
|-7.14
|0
|-13.33
|-76.51
|-7.14
|-45.83
|11.77
|15.11
|1.08
|-10.64
|-22.39
|93.79
|309.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Captain Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25191GJ2010PLC059094 and registration number is 059094. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹360.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Captain Pipes Ltd. is 145.39 and PB ratio of Captain Pipes Ltd. is 21.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹25.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹35.79 and 52-week low of Captain Pipes Ltd. is ₹7.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.