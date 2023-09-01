Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.81
|-2.65
|6.17
|8.79
|24.31
|-7.24
|-7.24
|-3.82
|-4.61
|5.49
|33.71
|16.68
|204.97
|274.38
|17.56
|25.96
|43.58
|48.03
|67.84
|146.11
|97.05
|4.49
|11.82
|13.80
|28.49
|23.46
|294.63
|335.65
|-3.44
|-8.12
|9.06
|35.46
|24.70
|421.42
|439.16
|-2.10
|37.92
|61.50
|74.56
|40.62
|239.73
|181.25
|1.54
|33.81
|29.12
|55.56
|22.73
|445.85
|223.77
|-4.50
|-4.50
|2.91
|-14.52
|13.98
|-9.40
|-61.87
|-4.92
|-17.73
|-27.50
|-26.11
|-37.30
|-53.60
|-59.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206MP1990PLC005732 and registration number is 005732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹547.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is -84.75 and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹110.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹140.85 and 52-week low of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹66.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.