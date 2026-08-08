What is the share price of Kriti Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Industries (India) is ₹70.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Kriti Industries (India)? The Kriti Industries (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Industries (India)? The market cap of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹370.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kriti Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kriti Industries (India) are ₹72.28 and ₹70.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kriti Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹51.00 as on .

How has the Kriti Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Kriti Industries (India) has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, -57.83% over 1 year, -13.99% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India) are 328.04 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global