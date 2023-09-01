What is the Market Cap of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹547.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is -84.75 and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.23 as on .

What is the share price of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹110.30 as on .