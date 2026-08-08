Here's the live share price of Kriti Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kriti Industries (India) has declined 57.83% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Kriti Industries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|68.34
|69.01
|10
|66.79
|68.26
|20
|67.89
|68.39
|50
|70.29
|70.66
|100
|74.41
|75.07
|200
|83.33
|86.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kriti Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Kriti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding 02/2026-27 Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Aud
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Kriti Industries - Pursuant To Reg. 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Dispatch Of Letters To The Shareholders Not Reg
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Kriti Industries - Corporate Announcement/Information Pursuant To Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regardin
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Kriti Industries - Filing Of The Notice Of 36Thannual General Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Kriti Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206MP1990PLC005732 and registration number is 005732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 587.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Industries (India) is ₹70.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kriti Industries (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹370.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kriti Industries (India) are ₹72.28 and ₹70.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kriti Industries (India) has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, -57.83% over 1 year, -13.99% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India) are 328.04 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global