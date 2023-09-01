Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹110.30 Closed
0.460.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.30₹112.25
₹110.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.65₹140.85
₹110.30
Open Price
₹110.50
Prev. Close
₹109.80
Volume
51,121

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1112.2
  • R2114.2
  • R3116.15
  • Pivot
    110.25
  • S1108.25
  • S2106.3
  • S3104.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.22107.49
  • 1090.41107.09
  • 2091.14108.4
  • 5087.76110.14
  • 10080.68107.99
  • 20094.9102.14

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.81-2.656.178.7924.31-7.24-7.24
-3.82-4.615.4933.7116.68204.97274.38
17.5625.9643.5848.0367.84146.1197.05
4.4911.8213.8028.4923.46294.63335.65
-3.44-8.129.0635.4624.70421.42439.16
-2.1037.9261.5074.5640.62239.73181.25
1.5433.8129.1255.5622.73445.85223.77
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206MP1990PLC005732 and registration number is 005732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 544.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purnima Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • CA. Manoj Fadnis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chadrasekharan Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Singh Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹547.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is -84.75 and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is 4.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹110.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹140.85 and 52-week low of Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹66.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data