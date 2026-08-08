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Kriti Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRITI INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Kriti Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.30 Closed
0.47₹ 0.33
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kriti Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.20₹72.28
₹70.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.00₹166.70
₹70.30
Open Price
₹71.00
Prev. Close
₹69.97
Volume
8,727

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kriti Industries (India) has declined 57.83% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Kriti Industries (India) has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Kriti Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
568.3469.01
1066.7968.26
2067.8968.39
5070.2970.66
10074.4175.07
20083.3386.39

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kriti Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kriti Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTKriti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Holding 02/2026-27 Board Meeting For Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Aud
Jul 21, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTKriti Industries - Pursuant To Reg. 36(1)(B) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Dispatch Of Letters To The Shareholders Not Reg
Jul 21, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTKriti Industries - Corporate Announcement/Information Pursuant To Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Regardin
Jul 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTKriti Industries - Filing Of The Notice Of 36Thannual General Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTKriti Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Kriti Industries (India)

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25206MP1990PLC005732 and registration number is 005732. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 587.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shiv Singh Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purnima Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Singh Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Chadrasekharan Bhaskar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkat Subramaniam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kriti Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Kriti Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kriti Industries (India) is ₹70.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kriti Industries (India)?

The Kriti Industries (India) is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kriti Industries (India)?

The market cap of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹370.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kriti Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kriti Industries (India) are ₹72.28 and ₹70.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kriti Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kriti Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹166.70 and 52-week low of Kriti Industries (India) is ₹51.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kriti Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kriti Industries (India) has shown returns of 0.47% over the past day, -0.99% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, -57.83% over 1 year, -13.99% across 3 years, and -8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kriti Industries (India) are 328.04 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kriti Industries (India) News

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