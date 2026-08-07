Here's the live share price of Dutron Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.7
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.2
|1.9
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.2
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.6
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.7
|1.12
|55.31
|27.7
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.4
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.2
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.5
|-1.12
|-5.1
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.6
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.3
|-27.5
|-38.3
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dutron Polymers has declined 19.70% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Dutron Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.66
|103.23
|10
|101.69
|102.47
|20
|102.39
|102.72
|50
|105.99
|104.53
|100
|106.26
|107.41
|200
|113.97
|114.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dutron Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Dutron Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Dutron Polymers - Notice Of Transfer Of Shares To IEPF Sent To Shareholder
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Dutron Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 12, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Dutron Polymers - Appointment Of Cost Auditor And Internal Auditor Of The Company For The F.Y. 2026-27
|May 12, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Dutron Polymers - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Dutron Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1981PLC004786 and registration number is 004786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dutron Polymers is ₹99.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dutron Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dutron Polymers is ₹59.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dutron Polymers are ₹104.95 and ₹96.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dutron Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dutron Polymers is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Dutron Polymers is ₹94.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dutron Polymers has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, -6.02% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, -8.11% across 3 years, and -16.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers are 22.25 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global