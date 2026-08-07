What is the share price of Dutron Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dutron Polymers is ₹99.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Dutron Polymers? The Dutron Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dutron Polymers? The market cap of Dutron Polymers is ₹59.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dutron Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dutron Polymers are ₹104.95 and ₹96.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dutron Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dutron Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dutron Polymers is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Dutron Polymers is ₹94.60 as on .

How has the Dutron Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Dutron Polymers has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, -6.02% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, -8.11% across 3 years, and -16.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers are 22.25 and 1.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global