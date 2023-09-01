Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.34
|1.29
|6.63
|-4.27
|-1.40
|2.49
|-33.22
|-3.41
|-4.26
|5.85
|34.25
|17.16
|206.22
|276.90
|17.57
|25.89
|43.46
|48.08
|67.74
|145.99
|95.36
|4.69
|11.89
|14.00
|28.56
|23.74
|295.47
|337.12
|-3.42
|-8.38
|8.81
|34.98
|23.89
|415.89
|269.66
|-2.08
|37.86
|61.42
|74.12
|40.78
|242.74
|180.90
|7.09
|-1.99
|7.09
|9.33
|25.08
|312.45
|130.67
|3.23
|-1.37
|3.03
|4.80
|249.32
|3,138.13
|2,054.17
|0.34
|0.64
|83.57
|111.61
|56.99
|323.19
|172.90
|1.28
|34.95
|29.21
|55.84
|23.63
|446.12
|223.02
|-1.49
|25.50
|21.15
|32.08
|56.52
|-18.97
|-30.17
|-9.45
|3.69
|46.13
|33.96
|9.73
|31.20
|-90.74
|1.64
|-1.00
|-9.45
|-9.65
|-12.02
|81.19
|-28.98
|-2.93
|-5.36
|1.34
|-14.10
|12.77
|-17.45
|-62.28
|10.17
|14.64
|1.35
|-1.27
|-27.24
|400.00
|22.64
|-9.30
|-7.14
|0
|-13.33
|-76.51
|-7.14
|-45.83
|11.77
|15.11
|1.08
|-10.64
|-22.39
|93.79
|309.37
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dutron Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1981PLC004786 and registration number is 004786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹80.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is 31.58 and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹133.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dutron Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹148.90 and 52-week low of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹113.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.