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Dutron Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUTRON POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Dutron Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.85 Closed
-1.19₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dutron Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.00₹104.95
₹99.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.60₹141.80
₹99.85
Open Price
₹101.05
Prev. Close
₹101.05
Volume
1,074

Source: Dion Global

Dutron Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.7-8.11-16.05
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.21.9-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.2-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.62.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.71.1255.3127.7-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.47.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.2-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.5-1.12-5.1-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.6-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.3-27.5-38.3-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		041.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.710250-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dutron Polymers has declined 19.70% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Dutron Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Dutron Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dutron Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.66103.23
10101.69102.47
20102.39102.72
50105.99104.53
100106.26107.41
200113.97114.44

Source: Dion Global

Dutron Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dutron Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dutron Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTDutron Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday, 12Th August, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTDutron Polymers - Notice Of Transfer Of Shares To IEPF Sent To Shareholder
Jul 10, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTDutron Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 12, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTDutron Polymers - Appointment Of Cost Auditor And Internal Auditor Of The Company For The F.Y. 2026-27
May 12, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTDutron Polymers - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Dutron Polymers

Dutron Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1981PLC004786 and registration number is 004786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rasesh H Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudip B Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Alpesh B Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogen B Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parul P Parikh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Dutron Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Dutron Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dutron Polymers is ₹99.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dutron Polymers?

The Dutron Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dutron Polymers?

The market cap of Dutron Polymers is ₹59.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dutron Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dutron Polymers are ₹104.95 and ₹96.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dutron Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dutron Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dutron Polymers is ₹141.80 and 52-week low of Dutron Polymers is ₹94.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dutron Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dutron Polymers has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, -1.87% for the past month, -6.02% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, -8.11% across 3 years, and -16.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers are 22.25 and 1.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Dutron Polymers News

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