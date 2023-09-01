Follow Us

DUTRON POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹133.55 Closed
-2.45-3.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dutron Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.55₹136.90
₹133.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.20₹148.90
₹133.55
Open Price
₹136.90
Prev. Close
₹136.90
Volume
300

Dutron Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.78
  • R2138.02
  • R3139.13
  • Pivot
    134.67
  • S1132.43
  • S2131.32
  • S3129.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5123.24136.09
  • 10123.14135.52
  • 20122.81134.54
  • 50126.56132.69
  • 100126.19131.32
  • 200146.82132.77

Dutron Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.5725.8943.4648.0867.74145.9995.36
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Dutron Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Dutron Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dutron Polymers Ltd.

Dutron Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1981PLC004786 and registration number is 004786. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudip B Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rasesh H Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alpesh B Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mitesh C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kapilaben H Patel
    Woman Director

FAQs on Dutron Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dutron Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹80.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dutron Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is 31.58 and PB ratio of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dutron Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹133.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dutron Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dutron Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹148.90 and 52-week low of Dutron Polymers Ltd. is ₹113.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

