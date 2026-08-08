Here's the live share price of Texmo Pipes & Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Texmo Pipes & Products has declined 25.06% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Texmo Pipes & Products has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.96
|43.11
|10
|43.11
|43.14
|20
|43.37
|43.42
|50
|44.4
|44.06
|100
|44.09
|44.86
|200
|46.74
|47.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Texmo Pipes & Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Texmo Pipes & Produc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Texmo Pipes & Produc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|May 29, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Texmo Pipes & Produc - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Texmo Pipes & Produc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 28, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 02:34 AM IST IST
|Texmo Pipes & Produc - Board Meeting Intimation for Q4 FY 2025-26 Results On May 28, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MP2008PLC020852 and registration number is 020852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹43.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texmo Pipes & Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹127.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmo Pipes & Products are ₹44.35 and ₹42.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmo Pipes & Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Texmo Pipes & Products has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -9.66% over 3 months, -25.06% over 1 year, -8.61% across 3 years, and -3.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products are 9.04 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global