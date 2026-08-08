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Texmo Pipes & Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

TEXMO PIPES & PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Texmo Pipes & Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.50 Closed
1.54₹ 0.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Texmo Pipes & Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.30₹44.35
₹43.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹63.00
₹43.50
Open Price
₹43.05
Prev. Close
₹42.84
Volume
8,461

Source: Dion Global

Texmo Pipes & Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Texmo Pipes & Products has declined 25.06% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Texmo Pipes & Products has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Texmo Pipes & Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Texmo Pipes & Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.9643.11
1043.1143.14
2043.3743.42
5044.444.06
10044.0944.86
20046.7447.41

Source: Dion Global

Texmo Pipes & Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Texmo Pipes & Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Texmo Pipes & Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTTexmo Pipes & Produc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTTexmo Pipes & Produc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
May 29, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTTexmo Pipes & Produc - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTTexmo Pipes & Produc - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 28, 2026
May 22, 2026, 02:34 AM IST ISTTexmo Pipes & Produc - Board Meeting Intimation for Q4 FY 2025-26 Results On May 28, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Texmo Pipes & Products

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MP2008PLC020852 and registration number is 020852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 352.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rashmi Agrawal
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Prasad Pappu
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Parvez Anium
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Smita Hajari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abdul Quader Motorwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Texmo Pipes & Products Share Price

What is the share price of Texmo Pipes & Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹43.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Texmo Pipes & Products?

The Texmo Pipes & Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texmo Pipes & Products?

The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹127.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Texmo Pipes & Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmo Pipes & Products are ₹44.35 and ₹42.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmo Pipes & Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmo Pipes & Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹33.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Texmo Pipes & Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Texmo Pipes & Products has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -9.66% over 3 months, -25.06% over 1 year, -8.61% across 3 years, and -3.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products are 9.04 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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