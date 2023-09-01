Follow Us

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. Share Price

TEXMO PIPES & PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹75.65 Closed
-1.75-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹77.20
₹75.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.05₹89.35
₹75.65
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹77.00
Volume
72,911

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.87
  • R278.13
  • R379.07
  • Pivot
    75.93
  • S174.67
  • S273.73
  • S372.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.5676.82
  • 1063.9775.57
  • 2062.9471.73
  • 5062.8165.43
  • 10063.6261.77
  • 20071.7360.23

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.0834.5129.8056.3823.38448.74225.48
-3.67-4.465.6533.9116.85205.43274.94
17.3025.6843.2747.7167.47145.5796.61
4.2811.5913.5628.2223.20293.81334.75
-3.61-8.298.8735.2224.48420.50438.21
-2.2337.7461.2874.3340.44239.28180.88
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MP2008PLC020852 and registration number is 020852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 564.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rashmi Devi Agrawal
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Prasad Pappu
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amber Chaurasia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Parvez Anium
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Smita Hajari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹220.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is 25.97 and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹75.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹89.35 and 52-week low of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹42.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

