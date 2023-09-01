Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MP2008PLC020852 and registration number is 020852. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 564.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹220.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is 25.97 and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is 1.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹75.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹89.35 and 52-week low of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd. is ₹42.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.