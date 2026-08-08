What is the share price of Texmo Pipes & Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹43.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Texmo Pipes & Products? The Texmo Pipes & Products is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Texmo Pipes & Products? The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹127.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Texmo Pipes & Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Texmo Pipes & Products are ₹44.35 and ₹42.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Texmo Pipes & Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Texmo Pipes & Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of Texmo Pipes & Products is ₹33.00 as on .

How has the Texmo Pipes & Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Texmo Pipes & Products has shown returns of 1.54% over the past day, -0.82% for the past month, -9.66% over 3 months, -25.06% over 1 year, -8.61% across 3 years, and -3.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products are 9.04 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global