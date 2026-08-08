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Sri KPR Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SRI KPR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Sri KPR Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sri KPR Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹21.00
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹32.35
₹21.00
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹21.00
Volume
18

Source: Dion Global

Sri KPR Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sri KPR Industries has declined 33.27% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri KPR Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Sri KPR Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sri KPR Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.7720.82
1020.7520.77
2020.5720.76
5020.821.13
10021.7921.65
20022.3222.75

Source: Dion Global

Sri KPR Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sri KPR Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sri KPR Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSri KPR Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
Jul 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSri KPR Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTSri KPR Industries - March 31St, 2026
May 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTSri KPR Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTSri KPR Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Audited Standalone And Consoildated Financi

Source: Dion Global

About Sri KPR Industries

Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200TG1988PLC009157 and registration number is 009157. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagadeeshwar Reddy Podduturi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kishan Reddy Nalla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinath Reddy Nalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhoopal Reddy Aleti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveena Thammishetty Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indani Venkata Lakshmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineel Reddy Nalla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vinitha Nalla
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amarnath Narsing Rao Basha
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sunitha Gaddam
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Sri KPR Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sri KPR Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri KPR Industries is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sri KPR Industries?

The Sri KPR Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri KPR Industries?

The market cap of Sri KPR Industries is ₹42.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri KPR Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri KPR Industries are ₹21.00 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri KPR Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri KPR Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri KPR Industries is ₹32.35 and 52-week low of Sri KPR Industries is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sri KPR Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sri KPR Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -19.6% over 3 months, -33.27% over 1 year, 7.72% across 3 years, and -2.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries are 6.62 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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