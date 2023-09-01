What is the Market Cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is ₹33.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is 55.68 and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is ₹16.76 as on .