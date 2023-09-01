Follow Us

SRI KPR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.76 Closed
-1.06-0.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Sri KPR Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.52₹17.45
₹16.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹26.90
₹16.76
Open Price
₹17.44
Prev. Close
₹16.94
Volume
7,520

Sri KPR Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.3
  • R217.84
  • R318.23
  • Pivot
    16.91
  • S116.37
  • S215.98
  • S315.44

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51816.73
  • 1017.9616.68
  • 2017.9416.67
  • 5018.3816.91
  • 10019.1717.49
  • 20022.6518.38

Sri KPR Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Sri KPR Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sri KPR Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sri KPR Industries Ltd.

Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200TG1988PLC009157 and registration number is 009157. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagadeeshwar Reddy Podduturi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kishan Reddy Nalla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinath Reddy Nalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhoopal Reddy Aleti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raja Gaddam Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naveena Thammishetty Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indani Venkata Lakshmi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineel Reddy Nalla
    Director
  • Ms. Vinitha Nalla
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sri KPR Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is ₹33.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is 55.68 and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is ₹16.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri KPR Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri KPR Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is ₹26.90 and 52-week low of Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is ₹14.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

