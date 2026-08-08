Here's the live share price of Sri KPR Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sri KPR Industries has declined 33.27% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sri KPR Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.77
|20.82
|10
|20.75
|20.77
|20
|20.57
|20.76
|50
|20.8
|21.13
|100
|21.79
|21.65
|200
|22.32
|22.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sri KPR Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Sri KPR Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Sri KPR Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Sri KPR Industries - March 31St, 2026
|May 16, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Sri KPR Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Sri KPR Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approval Of The Audited Standalone And Consoildated Financi
Source: Dion Global
Sri KPR Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20200TG1988PLC009157 and registration number is 009157. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri KPR Industries is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri KPR Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sri KPR Industries is ₹42.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri KPR Industries are ₹21.00 and ₹21.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri KPR Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri KPR Industries is ₹32.35 and 52-week low of Sri KPR Industries is ₹17.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sri KPR Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -19.6% over 3 months, -33.27% over 1 year, 7.72% across 3 years, and -2.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries are 6.62 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global