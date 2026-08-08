What is the share price of Sri KPR Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sri KPR Industries is ₹21.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sri KPR Industries? The Sri KPR Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sri KPR Industries? The market cap of Sri KPR Industries is ₹42.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sri KPR Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sri KPR Industries are ₹21.00 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sri KPR Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sri KPR Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sri KPR Industries is ₹32.35 and 52-week low of Sri KPR Industries is ₹17.10 as on .

How has the Sri KPR Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sri KPR Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -19.6% over 3 months, -33.27% over 1 year, 7.72% across 3 years, and -2.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sri KPR Industries are 6.62 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global