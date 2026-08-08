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Kisan Mouldings Share Price

NSE
BSE

KISAN MOULDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Kisan Mouldings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.50 Closed
2.09₹ 0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kisan Mouldings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹22.90
₹22.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.57₹43.65
₹22.50
Open Price
₹22.50
Prev. Close
₹22.04
Volume
36,009

Source: Dion Global

Kisan Mouldings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-8.46-37.91-19.27-37.5733.254.28
Astral		-0.427.91-8.12-3.24.86-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.2-0.48-7.67-8.06-13.02-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.873.444.122.21-7.01-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.04103.5655.3132.17-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-1.8823.1317.25-25.544.47.36
Captain Polyplast		1.522.67-10.59-9.18-5.2450.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.143.53-19.19-19.2-56.98-13.99-8.93
Captain Pipes		-0.66-2.58-19.4-20.67-39.11-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.161.64-8.23-9.53-24.12-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.5-2.94-9.52-19.15-44.15-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-6.987.24-10.75-12.53-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-0.84-6.07-6.46-17.07-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		04.9-18.92-7.69-31.397.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.294024.932.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7523.718.64-27.5-35.07-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.341.8-4.68-12.43-21.9820.5320.82
Arcee Industries		041.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		0639.93-7.63-5.670.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.710250-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kisan Mouldings has declined 37.57% compared to peers like Astral (4.86%), Finolex Industries (-13.02%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-7.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Kisan Mouldings has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Kisan Mouldings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kisan Mouldings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.4722.35
1022.9422.75
2023.6224.18
5030.4527.69
10030.4329.33
20029.3331.16

Source: Dion Global

Kisan Mouldings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kisan Mouldings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kisan Mouldings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTKisan Mouldings - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTKisan Mouldings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 04:33 PM IST ISTKisan Mouldings - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)For The Qua
Jul 18, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTKisan Mouldings - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Jul 18, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTKisan Mouldings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Kisan Mouldings

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC054305 and registration number is 054305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 119.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rishav Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hosdurg Sundar Kamath Upendra Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Anil Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kisan Mouldings Share Price

What is the share price of Kisan Mouldings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kisan Mouldings is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kisan Mouldings?

The Kisan Mouldings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kisan Mouldings?

The market cap of Kisan Mouldings is ₹268.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kisan Mouldings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kisan Mouldings are ₹22.90 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kisan Mouldings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kisan Mouldings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kisan Mouldings is ₹43.65 and 52-week low of Kisan Mouldings is ₹21.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kisan Mouldings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kisan Mouldings has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, -13.03% for the past month, -38.05% over 3 months, -38.64% over 1 year, 33.25% across 3 years, and 4.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings are -18.97 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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