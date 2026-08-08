Here's the live share price of Kisan Mouldings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-8.46
|-37.91
|-19.27
|-37.57
|33.25
|4.28
|Astral
|-0.42
|7.91
|-8.12
|-3.2
|4.86
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.2
|-0.48
|-7.67
|-8.06
|-13.02
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|3.44
|4.12
|2.21
|-7.01
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|10
|3.56
|55.31
|32.17
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-1.88
|23.13
|17.25
|-25.54
|4.4
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|2.67
|-10.59
|-9.18
|-5.24
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|3.53
|-19.19
|-19.2
|-56.98
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-2.58
|-19.4
|-20.67
|-39.11
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|1.64
|-8.23
|-9.53
|-24.12
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.5
|-2.94
|-9.52
|-19.15
|-44.15
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-6.98
|7.24
|-10.75
|-12.53
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-0.84
|-6.07
|-6.46
|-17.07
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|4.9
|-18.92
|-7.69
|-31.39
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|40
|24.9
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|23.7
|18.64
|-27.5
|-35.07
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|1.8
|-4.68
|-12.43
|-21.98
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|6
|39.93
|-7.63
|-5.67
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kisan Mouldings has declined 37.57% compared to peers like Astral (4.86%), Finolex Industries (-13.02%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-7.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Kisan Mouldings has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.47
|22.35
|10
|22.94
|22.75
|20
|23.62
|24.18
|50
|30.45
|27.69
|100
|30.43
|29.33
|200
|29.33
|31.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kisan Mouldings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Kisan Mouldings - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Kisan Mouldings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:33 PM IST IST
|Kisan Mouldings - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated)For The Qua
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Kisan Mouldings - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Kisan Mouldings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC054305 and registration number is 054305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 119.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kisan Mouldings is ₹22.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kisan Mouldings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kisan Mouldings is ₹268.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kisan Mouldings are ₹22.90 and ₹22.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kisan Mouldings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kisan Mouldings is ₹43.65 and 52-week low of Kisan Mouldings is ₹21.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kisan Mouldings has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, -13.03% for the past month, -38.05% over 3 months, -38.64% over 1 year, 33.25% across 3 years, and 4.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings are -18.97 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global