What is the share price of Kisan Mouldings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kisan Mouldings is ₹22.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Kisan Mouldings? The Kisan Mouldings is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kisan Mouldings? The market cap of Kisan Mouldings is ₹268.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kisan Mouldings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kisan Mouldings are ₹22.90 and ₹22.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kisan Mouldings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kisan Mouldings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kisan Mouldings is ₹43.65 and 52-week low of Kisan Mouldings is ₹21.57 as on .

How has the Kisan Mouldings performed historically in terms of returns? The Kisan Mouldings has shown returns of 2.09% over the past day, -13.03% for the past month, -38.05% over 3 months, -38.64% over 1 year, 33.25% across 3 years, and 4.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings are -18.97 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global