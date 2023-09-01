Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KISAN MOULDINGS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.07 Closed
-1.95-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.07₹12.07
₹12.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹14.99
₹12.07
Open Price
₹12.07
Prev. Close
₹12.31
Volume
12,935

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.07
  • R212.07
  • R312.07
  • Pivot
    12.07
  • S112.07
  • S212.07
  • S312.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.2312.61
  • 1011.3312.48
  • 2011.7912.22
  • 5011.9111.92
  • 10011.2311.32
  • 20013.4211.01

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Share Holdings

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC054305 and registration number is 054305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishav Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Urvashi Dharadhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jhumarlal Motilal Bhalgat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kisan Mouldings Ltd.?

The market cap of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹40.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kisan Mouldings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is -0.88 and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is -0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kisan Mouldings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹12.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kisan Mouldings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kisan Mouldings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹14.99 and 52-week low of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data