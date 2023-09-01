Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1989PLC054305 and registration number is 054305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹40.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is -0.88 and PB ratio of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is -0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹12.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kisan Mouldings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹14.99 and 52-week low of Kisan Mouldings Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.