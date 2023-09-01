Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.36
|37.56
|61.07
|74.10
|40.25
|238.84
|180.51
|-3.68
|-4.47
|5.64
|33.90
|16.84
|205.39
|274.90
|17.39
|25.79
|43.38
|47.82
|67.60
|145.76
|96.77
|4.53
|11.86
|13.84
|28.54
|23.51
|294.79
|335.83
|-3.56
|-8.24
|8.93
|35.29
|24.55
|420.77
|438.48
|5.90
|-2.56
|6.26
|8.88
|24.42
|-7.15
|-7.15
|1.61
|33.89
|29.21
|55.66
|22.81
|446.21
|223.98
|-4.50
|-4.50
|2.91
|-14.52
|13.98
|-9.40
|-61.87
|-4.92
|-17.73
|-27.50
|-26.11
|-37.30
|-53.60
|-59.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Prakash Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PB2017PLC046660 and registration number is 046660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 616.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹633.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is 9.78 and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹264.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹297.65 and 52-week low of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹134.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.