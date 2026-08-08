Here's the live share price of Prakash Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Prakash Pipes has declined 26.15% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Pipes has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.27
|263.26
|10
|264.32
|263.84
|20
|265.97
|264.68
|50
|253.92
|255.08
|100
|226.5
|244.07
|200
|234.45
|255.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Prakash Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Prakash Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Prakash Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Prakash Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Prakash Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Prakash Pipes - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Prakash Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PB2017PLC046660 and registration number is 046660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Pipes is ₹263.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Prakash Pipes is ₹629.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Pipes are ₹268.25 and ₹253.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Pipes is ₹374.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Pipes is ₹163.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Prakash Pipes has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, -6.79% for the past month, 20.84% over 3 months, -26.15% over 1 year, 4.4% across 3 years, and 7.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes are 14.54 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global