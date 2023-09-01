Follow Us

PRAKASH PIPES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹264.80 Closed
1.483.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Prakash Pipes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹260.85₹271.70
₹264.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹134.20₹297.65
₹264.80
Open Price
₹260.95
Prev. Close
₹260.95
Volume
1,31,877

Prakash Pipes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1271.18
  • R2276.87
  • R3282.03
  • Pivot
    266.02
  • S1260.33
  • S2255.17
  • S3249.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5169.65265.19
  • 10169.38265.53
  • 20169.34254.66
  • 50176.81223.9
  • 100172.75199.94
  • 200168.95183.32

Prakash Pipes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.3637.5661.0774.1040.25238.84180.51
-3.68-4.475.6433.9016.84205.39274.90
17.3925.7943.3847.8267.60145.7696.77
4.5311.8613.8428.5423.51294.79335.83
-3.56-8.248.9335.2924.55420.77438.48
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
1.6133.8929.2155.6622.81446.21223.98
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15

Prakash Pipes Ltd. Share Holdings

Prakash Pipes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Prakash Pipes Ltd.

Prakash Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PB2017PLC046660 and registration number is 046660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 616.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V P Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kanha Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Dr. S L Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S C Gosain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Prakash Pipes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Pipes Ltd.?

The market cap of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹633.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Prakash Pipes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is 9.78 and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is 2.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Prakash Pipes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹264.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Pipes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹297.65 and 52-week low of Prakash Pipes Ltd. is ₹134.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

