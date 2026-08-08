What is the share price of Prakash Pipes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Pipes is ₹263.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Prakash Pipes? The Prakash Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Pipes? The market cap of Prakash Pipes is ₹629.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Pipes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Pipes are ₹268.25 and ₹253.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Pipes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Pipes is ₹374.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Pipes is ₹163.40 as on .

How has the Prakash Pipes performed historically in terms of returns? The Prakash Pipes has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, -6.79% for the past month, 20.84% over 3 months, -26.15% over 1 year, 4.4% across 3 years, and 7.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes are 14.54 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global