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Prakash Pipes Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRAKASH PIPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Prakash Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹263.00 Closed
2.90₹ 7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Prakash Pipes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹253.50₹268.25
₹263.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.40₹374.90
₹263.00
Open Price
₹253.50
Prev. Close
₹255.60
Volume
2,228

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Pipes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Prakash Pipes has declined 26.15% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Prakash Pipes has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Prakash Pipes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Pipes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.27263.26
10264.32263.84
20265.97264.68
50253.92255.08
100226.5244.07
200234.45255.9

Source: Dion Global

Prakash Pipes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Prakash Pipes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 54.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Prakash Pipes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTPrakash Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTPrakash Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTPrakash Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
May 31, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTPrakash Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 31, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTPrakash Pipes - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Prakash Pipes

Prakash Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209PB2017PLC046660 and registration number is 046660. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 788.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V P Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kanha Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Purnima Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S C Gosain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Praveen Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Prakash Pipes Share Price

What is the share price of Prakash Pipes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Prakash Pipes is ₹263.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Prakash Pipes?

The Prakash Pipes is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Pipes?

The market cap of Prakash Pipes is ₹629.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Prakash Pipes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Prakash Pipes are ₹268.25 and ₹253.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Prakash Pipes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Prakash Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Prakash Pipes is ₹374.90 and 52-week low of Prakash Pipes is ₹163.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Prakash Pipes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Prakash Pipes has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, -6.79% for the past month, 20.84% over 3 months, -26.15% over 1 year, 4.4% across 3 years, and 7.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes are 14.54 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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