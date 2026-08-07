What is the share price of Arcee Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arcee Industries is ₹15.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Arcee Industries? The Arcee Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arcee Industries? The market cap of Arcee Industries is ₹8.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Arcee Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Arcee Industries are ₹16.00 and ₹15.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arcee Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arcee Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arcee Industries is ₹19.11 and 52-week low of Arcee Industries is ₹4.79 as on .

How has the Arcee Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Arcee Industries has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 1.15% over 3 months, 152.15% over 1 year, 42.34% across 3 years, and 11.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arcee Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arcee Industries are -22.85 and 2.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global