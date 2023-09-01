Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.77
|15.11
|1.08
|-10.64
|-22.39
|93.79
|309.37
|-3.41
|-4.26
|5.85
|34.25
|17.16
|206.22
|276.90
|17.45
|25.76
|43.31
|47.93
|67.57
|145.74
|95.17
|4.69
|11.89
|14.00
|28.56
|23.74
|295.47
|337.12
|-3.42
|-8.38
|8.81
|34.98
|23.89
|415.89
|269.66
|-2.08
|37.86
|61.42
|74.12
|40.78
|242.74
|180.90
|7.09
|-1.99
|7.09
|9.33
|25.08
|312.45
|130.67
|3.23
|-1.37
|3.03
|4.80
|249.32
|3,138.13
|2,054.17
|0.34
|0.64
|83.57
|111.61
|56.99
|323.19
|172.90
|1.28
|34.95
|29.21
|55.84
|23.63
|446.12
|223.02
|-1.49
|25.50
|21.15
|32.08
|56.52
|-18.97
|-30.17
|-0.34
|1.29
|6.63
|-4.27
|-1.40
|2.49
|-33.22
|-9.45
|3.69
|46.13
|33.96
|9.73
|31.20
|-90.74
|1.64
|-1.00
|-9.45
|-9.65
|-12.02
|81.19
|-28.98
|-2.93
|-5.36
|1.34
|-14.10
|12.77
|-17.45
|-62.28
|10.17
|14.64
|1.35
|-1.27
|-27.24
|400.00
|22.64
|-9.30
|-7.14
|0
|-13.33
|-76.51
|-7.14
|-45.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arcee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120HR1992PLC031681 and registration number is 031681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Arcee Industries Ltd. is -3.35 and PB ratio of Arcee Industries Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹6.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arcee Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹8.44 and 52-week low of Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹5.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.