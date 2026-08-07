Here's the live share price of Arcee Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.2
|1.9
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.2
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.6
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.7
|1.12
|55.31
|27.7
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.4
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.2
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.5
|-1.12
|-5.1
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.7
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.6
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.3
|-27.5
|-38.3
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Arcee Industries has gained 152.15% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Arcee Industries has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.93
|16.02
|10
|15.97
|15.72
|20
|14.71
|15.17
|50
|14.59
|14.78
|100
|14.97
|13.94
|200
|10.94
|12.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Arcee Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Arcee Industries - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Arcee Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 15.07.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Arcee Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 02:31 AM IST IST
|Arcee Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Following Matters:-1. Proposal To Convene Ext
|Jul 07, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Arcee Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Allotment Of Securities
Source: Dion Global
Arcee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120HR1992PLC031681 and registration number is 031681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arcee Industries is ₹15.86 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Arcee Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Arcee Industries is ₹8.15 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Arcee Industries are ₹16.00 and ₹15.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arcee Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arcee Industries is ₹19.11 and 52-week low of Arcee Industries is ₹4.79 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Arcee Industries has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 1.15% over 3 months, 152.15% over 1 year, 42.34% across 3 years, and 11.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arcee Industries are -22.85 and 2.58 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global