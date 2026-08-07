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Arcee Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ARCEE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Arcee Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.86 Closed
-4.97₹ -0.83
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Arcee Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.86₹16.00
₹15.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.79₹19.11
₹15.86
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹16.69
Volume
60,000

Source: Dion Global

Arcee Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arcee Industries		041.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.21.9-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.2-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.62.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.71.1255.3127.7-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.47.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.2-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.5-1.12-5.1-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.7-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.6-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.3-27.5-38.3-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88
Sturdy Industries		0-10.710250-15.88-14.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Arcee Industries has gained 152.15% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Arcee Industries has outperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Arcee Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Arcee Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.9316.02
1015.9715.72
2014.7115.17
5014.5914.78
10014.9713.94
20010.9412.01

Source: Dion Global

Arcee Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Arcee Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 21.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 78.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Arcee Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTArcee Industries - Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting To Be Held On August 10, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTArcee Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 15.07.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTArcee Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTArcee Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Following Matters:-1. Proposal To Convene Ext
Jul 07, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTArcee Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Allotment Of Securities

Source: Dion Global

About Arcee Industries

Arcee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120HR1992PLC031681 and registration number is 031681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopi Chand Verma
    Director
  • Mr. Akshat Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Gourav Jindal
    Director

FAQs on Arcee Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Arcee Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arcee Industries is ₹15.86 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Arcee Industries?

The Arcee Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Arcee Industries?

The market cap of Arcee Industries is ₹8.15 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Arcee Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Arcee Industries are ₹16.00 and ₹15.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arcee Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arcee Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arcee Industries is ₹19.11 and 52-week low of Arcee Industries is ₹4.79 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Arcee Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Arcee Industries has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 1.15% over 3 months, 152.15% over 1 year, 42.34% across 3 years, and 11.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Arcee Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Arcee Industries are -22.85 and 2.58 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Arcee Industries News

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