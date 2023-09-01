Follow Us

ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.55 Closed
0.770.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Arcee Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.20₹6.79
₹6.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.13₹8.44
₹6.55
Open Price
₹6.79
Prev. Close
₹6.50
Volume
1,864

Arcee Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.83
  • R27.1
  • R37.42
  • Pivot
    6.51
  • S16.24
  • S25.92
  • S35.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.016.19
  • 108.016.08
  • 2086.01
  • 508.346.06
  • 1008.556.3
  • 2008.456.74

Arcee Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83

Arcee Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Arcee Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Arcee Industries Ltd.

Arcee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120HR1992PLC031681 and registration number is 031681. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shruti Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Gourav Jindal
    Director

FAQs on Arcee Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Arcee Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Arcee Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Arcee Industries Ltd. is -3.35 and PB ratio of Arcee Industries Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Arcee Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹6.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Arcee Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Arcee Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹8.44 and 52-week low of Arcee Industries Ltd. is ₹5.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

