Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sturdy Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

STURDY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Sturdy Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.25 Closed
-3.85₹ -0.01
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sturdy Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.25₹0.27
₹0.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.30
₹0.25
Open Price
₹0.25
Prev. Close
₹0.26
Volume
1,70,785

Source: Dion Global

Sturdy Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sturdy Industries		0-10.71025.000-15.88-14.59
Astral		-0.426.08-8.35-3.201.90-10.19-2.22
Finolex Industries		1.20-3.89-7.46-8.06-13.18-6.48-0.78
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.8701.602.21-9.16-26.32-16.14
Apollo Pipes		0.048.701.1255.3127.70-10.782.06
Prakash Pipes		0.73-6.7920.8417.25-26.154.407.36
Captain Polyplast		1.521.04-13.81-9.18-3.8550.6520.34
Kriti Industries (India)		1.14-0.99-21.06-19.20-57.83-13.99-8.93
Kisan Mouldings		0.04-13.03-38.05-19.27-38.6433.254.28
Captain Pipes		-0.66-5.03-19.54-20.67-39.44-29.7347.15
Texmo Pipes & Products		2.16-0.82-9.66-9.53-25.06-8.61-3.56
Caprihans India		1.50-1.12-5.10-19.15-44.53-28.51-14.91
Malpani Pipes & Fittings		-1.57-1.578.13-10.75-12.37-7.76-4.73
Dutron Polymers		-4.63-1.87-6.02-6.46-19.70-8.11-16.05
Sri KPR Industries		00.05-19.60-7.69-33.277.72-2.43
AIK Pipes And Polymers		19.2937.5819.7432.76-53.09-32.81-21.23
Tijaria Polypipes		1.7524.2917.30-27.50-38.30-1.73-7.38
Ashish Polyplast		-0.34-0.03-3.44-12.43-18.0920.5320.82
Arcee Industries		04.001.1522.09152.1542.3411.03
Integrated Thermoplastic		011.2941.33-7.63-1.050.5610.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sturdy Industries has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sturdy Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).

Sturdy Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sturdy Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.270.26
100.270.26
200.250.25
500.240.26
1000.290.3
2000.410.36

Source: Dion Global

Sturdy Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sturdy Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sturdy Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 15, 2024, 12:33 AM IST ISTSturdy Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Aug 08, 2024, 02:37 AM IST ISTSturdy Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Jun 08, 2024, 12:43 AM IST ISTSturdy Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
May 18, 2024, 12:22 AM IST ISTSturdy Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listi
May 10, 2024, 12:48 AM IST ISTSturdy Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligati

Source: Dion Global

About Sturdy Industries

Sturdy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HP1989PLC009557 and registration number is 009557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shamsher Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Devi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Puja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Meenu
    Director

FAQs on Sturdy Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sturdy Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sturdy Industries is ₹0.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sturdy Industries?

The Sturdy Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sturdy Industries?

The market cap of Sturdy Industries is ₹3.78 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sturdy Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sturdy Industries are ₹0.27 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sturdy Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sturdy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sturdy Industries is ₹0.30 and 52-week low of Sturdy Industries is ₹0.19 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Sturdy Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sturdy Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, -15.88% across 3 years, and -14.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries are -0.48 and -0.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sturdy Industries News

More Sturdy Industries News
Market Pulse