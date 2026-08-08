Here's the live share price of Sturdy Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sturdy Industries
|0
|-10.71
|0
|25.00
|0
|-15.88
|-14.59
|Astral
|-0.42
|6.08
|-8.35
|-3.20
|1.90
|-10.19
|-2.22
|Finolex Industries
|1.20
|-3.89
|-7.46
|-8.06
|-13.18
|-6.48
|-0.78
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.87
|0
|1.60
|2.21
|-9.16
|-26.32
|-16.14
|Apollo Pipes
|0.04
|8.70
|1.12
|55.31
|27.70
|-10.78
|2.06
|Prakash Pipes
|0.73
|-6.79
|20.84
|17.25
|-26.15
|4.40
|7.36
|Captain Polyplast
|1.52
|1.04
|-13.81
|-9.18
|-3.85
|50.65
|20.34
|Kriti Industries (India)
|1.14
|-0.99
|-21.06
|-19.20
|-57.83
|-13.99
|-8.93
|Kisan Mouldings
|0.04
|-13.03
|-38.05
|-19.27
|-38.64
|33.25
|4.28
|Captain Pipes
|-0.66
|-5.03
|-19.54
|-20.67
|-39.44
|-29.73
|47.15
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|2.16
|-0.82
|-9.66
|-9.53
|-25.06
|-8.61
|-3.56
|Caprihans India
|1.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-19.15
|-44.53
|-28.51
|-14.91
|Malpani Pipes & Fittings
|-1.57
|-1.57
|8.13
|-10.75
|-12.37
|-7.76
|-4.73
|Dutron Polymers
|-4.63
|-1.87
|-6.02
|-6.46
|-19.70
|-8.11
|-16.05
|Sri KPR Industries
|0
|0.05
|-19.60
|-7.69
|-33.27
|7.72
|-2.43
|AIK Pipes And Polymers
|19.29
|37.58
|19.74
|32.76
|-53.09
|-32.81
|-21.23
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.75
|24.29
|17.30
|-27.50
|-38.30
|-1.73
|-7.38
|Ashish Polyplast
|-0.34
|-0.03
|-3.44
|-12.43
|-18.09
|20.53
|20.82
|Arcee Industries
|0
|4.00
|1.15
|22.09
|152.15
|42.34
|11.03
|Integrated Thermoplastic
|0
|11.29
|41.33
|-7.63
|-1.05
|0.56
|10.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sturdy Industries has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Astral (1.90%), Finolex Industries (-13.18%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sturdy Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.22%) and Finolex Industries (-0.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.27
|0.26
|10
|0.27
|0.26
|20
|0.25
|0.25
|50
|0.24
|0.26
|100
|0.29
|0.3
|200
|0.41
|0.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sturdy Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 15, 2024, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Sturdy Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 08, 2024, 02:37 AM IST IST
|Sturdy Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Jun 08, 2024, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Sturdy Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
|May 18, 2024, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Sturdy Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting- Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listi
|May 10, 2024, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Sturdy Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Source: Dion Global
Sturdy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HP1989PLC009557 and registration number is 009557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sturdy Industries is ₹0.25 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sturdy Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sturdy Industries is ₹3.78 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sturdy Industries are ₹0.27 and ₹0.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sturdy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sturdy Industries is ₹0.30 and 52-week low of Sturdy Industries is ₹0.19 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sturdy Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, -15.88% across 3 years, and -14.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries are -0.48 and -0.02 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global