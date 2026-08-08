What is the share price of Sturdy Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sturdy Industries is ₹0.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Sturdy Industries? The Sturdy Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sturdy Industries? The market cap of Sturdy Industries is ₹3.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sturdy Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sturdy Industries are ₹0.27 and ₹0.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sturdy Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sturdy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sturdy Industries is ₹0.30 and 52-week low of Sturdy Industries is ₹0.19 as on .

How has the Sturdy Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sturdy Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, -10.71% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, -15.88% across 3 years, and -14.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries are -0.48 and -0.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global