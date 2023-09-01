Follow Us

Sturdy Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STURDY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.39 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sturdy Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.38₹0.40
₹0.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.36₹1.80
₹0.39
Open Price
₹0.38
Prev. Close
₹0.39
Volume
3,42,988

Sturdy Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.4
  • R20.41
  • R30.42
  • Pivot
    0.39
  • S10.38
  • S20.37
  • S30.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.4
  • 101.020.41
  • 201.020.41
  • 501.360.41
  • 1001.060.43
  • 2000.770.51

Sturdy Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.30-7.140-13.33-76.51-7.14-45.83
-3.41-4.265.8534.2517.16206.22276.90
17.4525.7643.3147.9367.57145.7495.17
4.6911.8914.0028.5623.74295.47337.12
-3.42-8.388.8134.9823.89415.89269.66
-2.0837.8661.4274.1240.78242.74180.90
7.09-1.997.099.3325.08312.45130.67
3.23-1.373.034.80249.323,138.132,054.17
0.340.6483.57111.6156.99323.19172.90
1.2834.9529.2155.8423.63446.12223.02
-1.4925.5021.1532.0856.52-18.97-30.17
-0.341.296.63-4.27-1.402.49-33.22
-9.453.6946.1333.969.7331.20-90.74
1.64-1.00-9.45-9.65-12.0281.19-28.98
-2.93-5.361.34-14.1012.77-17.45-62.28
10.1714.641.35-1.27-27.24400.0022.64
11.7715.111.08-10.64-22.3993.79309.37

Sturdy Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sturdy Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sturdy Industries Ltd.

Sturdy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209HP1989PLC009557 and registration number is 009557. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Pipes & Fittings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shamsher Kumar Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Devi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Puja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Meenu
    Director

FAQs on Sturdy Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sturdy Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sturdy Industries Ltd. is ₹5.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sturdy Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sturdy Industries Ltd. is -1.67 and PB ratio of Sturdy Industries Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sturdy Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sturdy Industries Ltd. is ₹.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sturdy Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sturdy Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sturdy Industries Ltd. is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of Sturdy Industries Ltd. is ₹.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

