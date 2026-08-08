What is the share price of Munoth Communication? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Communication is ₹4.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Munoth Communication? The Munoth Communication is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Communication? The market cap of Munoth Communication is ₹4.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Munoth Communication? Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Communication are ₹4.95 and ₹4.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Communication? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Communication is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Munoth Communication is ₹4.32 as on .

How has the Munoth Communication performed historically in terms of returns? The Munoth Communication has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -15.67% over 3 months, -64.52% over 1 year, -17.33% across 3 years, and 6.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munoth Communication? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Communication are -15.05 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global