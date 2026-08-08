Here's the live share price of Munoth Communication along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Munoth Communication has declined 64.52% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Munoth Communication has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.68
|4.82
|10
|4.93
|4.89
|20
|5.23
|5.12
|50
|5.9
|5.7
|100
|6.56
|6.68
|200
|9.23
|8.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Munoth Communication remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:47 AM IST IST
|Munoth Communication - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Munoth Communication - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Munoth Communication - Results - Audited Financials For The Year Ending March 30, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 03:48 AM IST IST
|Munoth Communication - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Records Audited Financial Results For
|Feb 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Munoth Communication - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2025
Source: Dion Global
Munoth Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1984PLC010816 and registration number is 010816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Communication is ₹4.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munoth Communication is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Munoth Communication is ₹4.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Communication are ₹4.95 and ₹4.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Communication is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Munoth Communication is ₹4.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Munoth Communication has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -15.67% over 3 months, -64.52% over 1 year, -17.33% across 3 years, and 6.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Communication are -15.05 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global