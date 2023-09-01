Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.01
|48.22
|198.05
|209.44
|386.57
|368.37
|450.80
|5.65
|8.17
|15.74
|28.50
|7.70
|-7.31
|9.24
|4.76
|13.14
|16.07
|13.51
|1.07
|387.56
|192.34
|36.33
|72.23
|53.80
|41.50
|44.77
|587.12
|188.16
|-1.28
|47.16
|157.71
|216.92
|371.33
|1,222.66
|1,802.60
|-0.27
|0.64
|31.05
|39.21
|-21.54
|300.54
|140.05
|-1.37
|-6.49
|-10.00
|-16.28
|-45.45
|-5.26
|-54.14
|-16.67
|58.79
|78.00
|69.43
|14.18
|315.33
|162.82
|1.09
|6.52
|65.46
|78.38
|78.02
|74.32
|113.17
|-4.78
|-13.68
|4.27
|50.24
|84.84
|276.42
|216.90
|10.97
|9.39
|-5.20
|-2.55
|-3.94
|-21.52
|18.43
|3.78
|20.78
|66.74
|110.21
|78.91
|712.00
|689.44
|-6.83
|-3.95
|6.96
|4.17
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-13.64
|2.30
|3.95
|18.76
|6.69
|-4.92
|129.07
|34.90
|7.23
|20.09
|47.07
|49.55
|40.00
|215.00
|80.00
|0.18
|4.26
|9.26
|9.99
|-9.62
|37.72
|20.95
|-0.73
|1.36
|60.98
|41.55
|-9.48
|332.11
|-7.75
|0
|4.94
|15.44
|27.03
|86.40
|167.48
|138.41
|11.38
|0.42
|-9.50
|-18.38
|-31.05
|19.67
|-18.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Munoth Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1984PLC010816 and registration number is 010816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹13.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Munoth Communication Ltd. is -11.73 and PB ratio of Munoth Communication Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹13.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Communication Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.