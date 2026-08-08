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Munoth Communication Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUNOTH COMMUNICATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Munoth Communication along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Munoth Communication Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.95₹4.95
₹4.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.32₹14.50
₹4.95
Open Price
₹4.95
Prev. Close
₹4.95
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Communication Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Munoth Communication has declined 64.52% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Munoth Communication has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Munoth Communication Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Communication Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.684.82
104.934.89
205.235.12
505.95.7
1006.566.68
2009.238.47

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Communication Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Munoth Communication remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Munoth Communication Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 04:47 AM IST ISTMunoth Communication - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTMunoth Communication - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTMunoth Communication - Results - Audited Financials For The Year Ending March 30, 2026
May 21, 2026, 03:48 AM IST ISTMunoth Communication - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Approval And Take On Records Audited Financial Results For
Feb 06, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTMunoth Communication - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2025

Source: Dion Global

About Munoth Communication

Munoth Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1984PLC010816 and registration number is 010816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalchand Munoth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jaswant Munoth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Munoth
    Director
  • Mr. Denil Sudesh Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Munoth
    Director
  • Ms. Lakshika Mehta
    Director
  • Ms. Ranjani Padmanabhan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Munoth Communication Share Price

What is the share price of Munoth Communication?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Communication is ₹4.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Munoth Communication?

The Munoth Communication is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Communication?

The market cap of Munoth Communication is ₹4.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Munoth Communication?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Munoth Communication are ₹4.95 and ₹4.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Communication?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Communication stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Communication is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Munoth Communication is ₹4.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Munoth Communication performed historically in terms of returns?

The Munoth Communication has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.6% for the past month, -15.67% over 3 months, -64.52% over 1 year, -17.33% across 3 years, and 6.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Munoth Communication?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Munoth Communication are -15.05 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Munoth Communication News

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