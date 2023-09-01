Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Munoth Communication Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MUNOTH COMMUNICATION LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.77 Closed
20.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Munoth Communication Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.77₹13.77
₹13.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.80₹13.50
₹13.77
Open Price
₹13.77
Prev. Close
₹13.50
Volume
378

Munoth Communication Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.77
  • R213.77
  • R313.77
  • Pivot
    13.77
  • S113.77
  • S213.77
  • S313.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.9712.63
  • 103.611.67
  • 203.3110.51
  • 503.558.47
  • 1003.26.69
  • 2002.785.52

Munoth Communication Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
5.658.1715.7428.507.70-7.319.24
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Munoth Communication Ltd. Share Holdings

Munoth Communication Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Munoth Communication Ltd.

Munoth Communication Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991TN1984PLC010816 and registration number is 010816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of electronic and telecommunications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalchand Munoth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jaswant Munoth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat Munoth
    Director
  • Mr. C R Sasi
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Munoth
    Director
  • Ms. Lakshika Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Munoth Communication Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Munoth Communication Ltd.?

The market cap of Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹13.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Munoth Communication Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Munoth Communication Ltd. is -11.73 and PB ratio of Munoth Communication Ltd. is 1.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Munoth Communication Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹13.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Munoth Communication Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Munoth Communication Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Munoth Communication Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data