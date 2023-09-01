Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.83
|-3.95
|6.96
|4.17
|-13.64
|-13.64
|-13.64
|3.97
|6.45
|13.90
|26.46
|5.98
|-8.78
|7.50
|4.76
|13.14
|16.07
|13.51
|1.07
|387.56
|192.34
|36.33
|72.23
|53.80
|41.50
|44.77
|587.12
|188.16
|-1.28
|47.16
|157.71
|216.92
|371.33
|1,222.66
|1,802.60
|-0.27
|0.64
|31.05
|39.21
|-21.54
|300.54
|140.05
|-1.37
|-6.49
|-10.00
|-16.28
|-45.45
|-5.26
|-54.14
|-16.67
|58.79
|78.00
|69.43
|14.18
|315.33
|162.82
|1.09
|6.52
|65.46
|78.38
|78.02
|74.32
|113.17
|-4.78
|-13.68
|4.27
|50.24
|84.84
|276.42
|216.90
|10.97
|9.39
|-5.20
|-2.55
|-3.94
|-21.52
|18.43
|3.78
|20.78
|66.74
|110.21
|78.91
|712.00
|689.44
|2.30
|3.95
|18.76
|6.69
|-4.92
|129.07
|34.90
|7.23
|20.09
|47.07
|49.55
|40.00
|215.00
|80.00
|0.18
|4.26
|9.26
|9.99
|-9.62
|37.72
|20.95
|-0.73
|1.36
|60.98
|41.55
|-9.48
|332.11
|-7.75
|0
|4.94
|15.44
|27.03
|86.40
|167.48
|138.41
|19.01
|48.22
|198.05
|209.44
|386.57
|368.37
|450.80
|11.38
|0.42
|-9.50
|-18.38
|-31.05
|19.67
|-18.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Steelman Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2003PLC096195 and registration number is 096195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹141.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelman Telecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹121.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.