Here's the live share price of Steelman Telecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steelman Telecom
|11.05
|7.58
|-1.64
|-9.47
|-48.96
|-23.03
|-16.44
|Indus Towers
|-1.55
|0.60
|-4.47
|-15.62
|14.87
|30.41
|12.84
|HFCL
|7.05
|-8.15
|41.88
|187.73
|180.63
|41.67
|24.68
|ITI
|2.15
|-3.52
|-7.02
|-4.00
|-11.91
|32.98
|17.56
|Tejas Networks
|1.96
|-4.18
|-1.83
|47.38
|-8.32
|-14.32
|8.64
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.86
|8.65
|27.54
|29.35
|-3.69
|30.81
|30.16
|Pace Digitek
|-11.57
|-13.19
|-1.86
|-5.26
|-16.37
|-5.78
|-3.51
|Nelco
|-5.33
|4.84
|30.83
|40.91
|9.98
|6.35
|21.32
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.63
|-4.58
|-11.35
|10.62
|-17.22
|18.04
|-15.84
|Valiant Communications
|25.05
|13.46
|25.53
|14.13
|105.79
|97.02
|92.61
|Suyog Telematics
|-0.63
|-4.43
|8.07
|41.16
|5.17
|14.78
|13.78
|ADC India Communications
|-2.14
|-8.93
|3.71
|54.01
|52.40
|37.94
|53.03
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|0.68
|-8.34
|-14.71
|-16.16
|0.21
|92.71
|75.17
|Precision Electronics
|-0.95
|-12.91
|42.16
|13.41
|-1.84
|65.29
|48.25
|Umiya Buildcon
|0.18
|-0.72
|2.92
|-2.70
|9.78
|15.04
|22.92
|Mehul Telecom
|-3.96
|2.71
|-20.35
|-20.59
|-20.59
|-7.40
|-4.51
|Telogica
|3.83
|0.32
|-26.07
|-9.70
|-5.47
|14.86
|28.33
|Punjab Communications
|-0.61
|-6.35
|-3.79
|-16.62
|-6.89
|14.89
|7.97
|Shyam Telecom
|-3.25
|-13.43
|-35.55
|51.39
|8.90
|33.75
|3.21
|Munoth Communication
|3.99
|-6.60
|-15.67
|-21.18
|-64.52
|-17.33
|6.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steelman Telecom has declined 48.96% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Steelman Telecom has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.56
|66.14
|10
|65.7
|65.63
|20
|64.98
|65.6
|50
|66.86
|70.18
|100
|81.86
|82.31
|200
|109.9
|101.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steelman Telecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Steelman Telecom - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of GST Appreciation Certificate Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015.
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Steelman Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Steelman Telecom - Cancellation of Board Meeting
|Jun 22, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Steelman Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday, 29Th June, 2026-To De
|May 30, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Steelman Telecom - Disclosure Of Re-Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR)
Source: Dion Global
Steelman Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB2003PLC096195 and registration number is 096195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelman Telecom is ₹68.85 as on Jul 21, 2026.
The Steelman Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steelman Telecom is ₹66.62 Cr as on Jul 21, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steelman Telecom are ₹68.85 and ₹68.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelman Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelman Telecom is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Steelman Telecom is ₹49.00 as on Jul 21, 2026.
The Steelman Telecom has shown returns of 11.05% over the past day, 7.58% for the past month, -1.64% over 3 months, -48.96% over 1 year, -23.03% across 3 years, and -16.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steelman Telecom are -4.51 and 2.33 on Jul 21, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global