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Steelman Telecom Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEELMAN TELECOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Steelman Telecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.85 Closed
11.05₹ 6.85
As on Jul 21, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steelman Telecom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.80₹68.85
₹68.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹138.00
₹68.85
Open Price
₹68.80
Prev. Close
₹62.00
Volume
2,400

Source: Dion Global

Steelman Telecom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steelman Telecom		11.057.58-1.64-9.47-48.96-23.03-16.44
Indus Towers		-1.550.60-4.47-15.6214.8730.4112.84
HFCL		7.05-8.1541.88187.73180.6341.6724.68
ITI		2.15-3.52-7.02-4.00-11.9132.9817.56
Tejas Networks		1.96-4.18-1.8347.38-8.32-14.328.64
Optiemus Infracom		-11.868.6527.5429.35-3.6930.8130.16
Pace Digitek		-11.57-13.19-1.86-5.26-16.37-5.78-3.51
Nelco		-5.334.8430.8340.919.986.3521.32
GTL Infrastructure		1.63-4.58-11.3510.62-17.2218.04-15.84
Valiant Communications		25.0513.4625.5314.13105.7997.0292.61
Suyog Telematics		-0.63-4.438.0741.165.1714.7813.78
ADC India Communications		-2.14-8.933.7154.0152.4037.9453.03
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		0.68-8.34-14.71-16.160.2192.7175.17
Precision Electronics		-0.95-12.9142.1613.41-1.8465.2948.25
Umiya Buildcon		0.18-0.722.92-2.709.7815.0422.92
Mehul Telecom		-3.962.71-20.35-20.59-20.59-7.40-4.51
Telogica		3.830.32-26.07-9.70-5.4714.8628.33
Punjab Communications		-0.61-6.35-3.79-16.62-6.8914.897.97
Shyam Telecom		-3.25-13.43-35.5551.398.9033.753.21
Munoth Communication		3.99-6.60-15.67-21.18-64.52-17.336.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steelman Telecom has declined 48.96% compared to peers like Indus Towers (14.87%), HFCL (180.63%), ITI (-11.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Steelman Telecom has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.84%) and HFCL (24.68%).

Steelman Telecom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steelman Telecom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.5666.14
1065.765.63
2064.9865.6
5066.8670.18
10081.8682.31
200109.9101.69

Source: Dion Global

Steelman Telecom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steelman Telecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.32%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Steelman Telecom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTSteelman Telecom - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of GST Appreciation Certificate Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) 2015.
Jul 10, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTSteelman Telecom - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTSteelman Telecom - Cancellation of Board Meeting
Jun 22, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTSteelman Telecom - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Monday, 29Th June, 2026-To De
May 30, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTSteelman Telecom - Disclosure Of Re-Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR)

Source: Dion Global

About Steelman Telecom

Steelman Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101WB2003PLC096195 and registration number is 096195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 187.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girish Bindal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Bindal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Saloni Bindal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pravin Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Bajpai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Steelman Telecom Share Price

What is the share price of Steelman Telecom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelman Telecom is ₹68.85 as on Jul 21, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steelman Telecom?

The Steelman Telecom is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steelman Telecom?

The market cap of Steelman Telecom is ₹66.62 Cr as on Jul 21, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steelman Telecom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steelman Telecom are ₹68.85 and ₹68.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steelman Telecom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelman Telecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelman Telecom is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Steelman Telecom is ₹49.00 as on Jul 21, 2026.

How has the Steelman Telecom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steelman Telecom has shown returns of 11.05% over the past day, 7.58% for the past month, -1.64% over 3 months, -48.96% over 1 year, -23.03% across 3 years, and -16.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steelman Telecom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steelman Telecom are -4.51 and 2.33 on Jul 21, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Steelman Telecom News

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