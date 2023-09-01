Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Steelman Telecom Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STEELMAN TELECOM LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹146.00 Closed
-2.63-3.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Steelman Telecom Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.00₹150.00
₹146.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.85₹270.00
₹146.00
Open Price
₹150.00
Prev. Close
₹149.95
Volume
15,600

Steelman Telecom Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.67
  • R2151.33
  • R3152.67
  • Pivot
    147.33
  • S1144.67
  • S2143.33
  • S3140.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5227.63151.33
  • 10206.01152.71
  • 20111.46153.36
  • 5044.58151.78
  • 10022.29152.84
  • 20011.15162.34

Steelman Telecom Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.83-3.956.964.17-13.64-13.64-13.64
3.976.4513.9026.465.98-8.787.50
4.7613.1416.0713.511.07387.56192.34
36.3372.2353.8041.5044.77587.12188.16
-1.2847.16157.71216.92371.331,222.661,802.60
-0.270.6431.0539.21-21.54300.54140.05
-1.37-6.49-10.00-16.28-45.45-5.26-54.14
-16.6758.7978.0069.4314.18315.33162.82
1.096.5265.4678.3878.0274.32113.17
-4.78-13.684.2750.2484.84276.42216.90
10.979.39-5.20-2.55-3.94-21.5218.43
3.7820.7866.74110.2178.91712.00689.44
2.303.9518.766.69-4.92129.0734.90
7.2320.0947.0749.5540.00215.0080.00
0.184.269.269.99-9.6237.7220.95
-0.731.3660.9841.55-9.48332.11-7.75
04.9415.4427.0386.40167.48138.41
19.0148.22198.05209.44386.57368.37450.80
11.380.42-9.50-18.38-31.0519.67-18.10

Steelman Telecom Ltd. Share Holdings

Steelman Telecom Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Steelman Telecom Ltd.

Steelman Telecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2003 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101WB2003PLC096195 and registration number is 096195. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girish Bindal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Bindal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Saloni Bindal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Poddar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Bajpai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Steelman Telecom Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steelman Telecom Ltd.?

The market cap of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹141.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steelman Telecom Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steelman Telecom Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steelman Telecom Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelman Telecom Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹270.00 and 52-week low of Steelman Telecom Ltd. is ₹121.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data