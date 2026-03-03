Facebook Pixel Code
Telogica Share Price

NSE
BSE

TELOGICA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Telogica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.15 Closed
-3.48₹ -0.33
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Telogica Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.73₹9.98
₹9.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.67₹15.54
₹9.15
Open Price
₹9.29
Prev. Close
₹9.48
Volume
11,281

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Telogica has gained 30.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.08%.

Telogica’s current P/E of -3.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Telogica Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Telogica		-6.44-4.59-7.11-23.75-9.5820.8831.81
Indus Towers		-4.372.6511.2638.8737.7039.1711.78
ITI		-3.58-8.96-13.53-16.425.4040.4915.16
HFCL		-3.21-1.44-2.22-6.11-15.48-0.0717.57
Tejas Networks		52.9043.62-4.76-20.71-32.57-5.5719.84
Pace Digitek		-9.55-8.55-21.88-24.00-24.00-8.74-5.34
Optiemus Infracom		-1.94-1.91-27.36-35.21-5.6515.9115.00
GTL Infrastructure		-0.8711.76-12.98-24.50-21.389.852.25
Nelco		-3.23-7.42-28.07-27.15-19.230.0122.50
Valiant Communications		-5.0912.4843.3861.00333.90121.1683.57
Suyog Telematics		5.3226.0611.82-12.89-29.1628.1010.76
ADC India Communications		0.90-4.36-2.68-18.8936.8236.0742.99
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-7.58-9.70-26.00-17.7935.31114.86100.59
Precision Electronics		-0.62-24.27-26.39-25.1652.1764.8333.29
Umiya Buildcon		-3.72-8.68-7.032.2229.7613.6919.77
Steelman Telecom		-6.76-10.91-30.30-41.53-45.43-21.04-16.41
Punjab Communications		-4.02-8.81-15.7211.8820.0322.7419.11
Shyam Telecom		1.00-0.20-21.09-25.46-21.714.46-1.80
Munoth Communication		5.8513.34-15.27-50.82-27.2715.6321.02

Over the last one year, Telogica has declined 9.58% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Telogica has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).

Telogica Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Telogica Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.699.66
109.749.7
209.89.7
509.679.88
10010.6310.39
20011.1111.38

Telogica Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Telogica saw a drop in promoter holding to 18.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Telogica Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 05, 2026, 11:18 PM ISTTelogica - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Feb 05, 2026, 11:12 PM ISTTelogica - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Held On Thursday, February 05, 2026 As Required Under Regulati
Jan 31, 2026, 12:44 AM ISTTelogica - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
Jan 30, 2026, 9:40 PM ISTTelogica - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
Jan 13, 2026, 12:15 AM ISTTelogica Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

About Telogica

Telogica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC020569 and registration number is 020569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. K Hari Krishna Reddy
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mandava Srinivasa Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Venkateswara Rao
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Maddineni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ambalal Kuvadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Arpitha Reddy Mettu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M Srinivas Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreekanth Bolla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Telogica Share Price

What is the share price of Telogica?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telogica is ₹9.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Telogica?

The Telogica is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Telogica?

The market cap of Telogica is ₹21.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Telogica?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Telogica are ₹9.98 and ₹8.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Telogica?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telogica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telogica is ₹15.54 and 52-week low of Telogica is ₹7.67 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Telogica performed historically in terms of returns?

The Telogica has shown returns of -3.48% over the past day, 0.99% for the past month, -16.29% over 3 months, -5.08% over 1 year, 20.88% across 3 years, and 30.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Telogica?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Telogica are -3.03 and 4.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Telogica News

