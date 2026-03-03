Here's the live share price of Telogica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Telogica has gained 30.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.08%.
Telogica’s current P/E of -3.03x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Telogica
|-6.44
|-4.59
|-7.11
|-23.75
|-9.58
|20.88
|31.81
|Indus Towers
|-4.37
|2.65
|11.26
|38.87
|37.70
|39.17
|11.78
|ITI
|-3.58
|-8.96
|-13.53
|-16.42
|5.40
|40.49
|15.16
|HFCL
|-3.21
|-1.44
|-2.22
|-6.11
|-15.48
|-0.07
|17.57
|Tejas Networks
|52.90
|43.62
|-4.76
|-20.71
|-32.57
|-5.57
|19.84
|Pace Digitek
|-9.55
|-8.55
|-21.88
|-24.00
|-24.00
|-8.74
|-5.34
|Optiemus Infracom
|-1.94
|-1.91
|-27.36
|-35.21
|-5.65
|15.91
|15.00
|GTL Infrastructure
|-0.87
|11.76
|-12.98
|-24.50
|-21.38
|9.85
|2.25
|Nelco
|-3.23
|-7.42
|-28.07
|-27.15
|-19.23
|0.01
|22.50
|Valiant Communications
|-5.09
|12.48
|43.38
|61.00
|333.90
|121.16
|83.57
|Suyog Telematics
|5.32
|26.06
|11.82
|-12.89
|-29.16
|28.10
|10.76
|ADC India Communications
|0.90
|-4.36
|-2.68
|-18.89
|36.82
|36.07
|42.99
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-7.58
|-9.70
|-26.00
|-17.79
|35.31
|114.86
|100.59
|Precision Electronics
|-0.62
|-24.27
|-26.39
|-25.16
|52.17
|64.83
|33.29
|Umiya Buildcon
|-3.72
|-8.68
|-7.03
|2.22
|29.76
|13.69
|19.77
|Steelman Telecom
|-6.76
|-10.91
|-30.30
|-41.53
|-45.43
|-21.04
|-16.41
|Punjab Communications
|-4.02
|-8.81
|-15.72
|11.88
|20.03
|22.74
|19.11
|Shyam Telecom
|1.00
|-0.20
|-21.09
|-25.46
|-21.71
|4.46
|-1.80
|Munoth Communication
|5.85
|13.34
|-15.27
|-50.82
|-27.27
|15.63
|21.02
Over the last one year, Telogica has declined 9.58% compared to peers like Indus Towers (37.70%), ITI (5.40%), HFCL (-15.48%). From a 5 year perspective, Telogica has outperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (11.78%) and ITI (15.16%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.69
|9.66
|10
|9.74
|9.7
|20
|9.8
|9.7
|50
|9.67
|9.88
|100
|10.63
|10.39
|200
|11.11
|11.38
In the latest quarter, Telogica saw a drop in promoter holding to 18.08%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
|Telogica - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
|Telogica - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Held On Thursday, February 05, 2026 As Required Under Regulati
|Jan 31, 2026, 12:44 AM IST
|Telogica - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure R
|Jan 30, 2026, 9:40 PM IST
|Telogica - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
|Jan 13, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
|Telogica Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Telogica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC020569 and registration number is 020569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Telogica is ₹9.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Telogica is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Telogica is ₹21.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Telogica are ₹9.98 and ₹8.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Telogica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Telogica is ₹15.54 and 52-week low of Telogica is ₹7.67 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Telogica has shown returns of -3.48% over the past day, 0.99% for the past month, -16.29% over 3 months, -5.08% over 1 year, 20.88% across 3 years, and 30.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Telogica are -3.03 and 4.80 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.