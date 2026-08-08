What is the share price of Snowman Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snowman Logistics is ₹39.16 as on .

What kind of stock is Snowman Logistics? The Snowman Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Snowman Logistics? The market cap of Snowman Logistics is ₹654.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Snowman Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Snowman Logistics are ₹40.96 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Snowman Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snowman Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snowman Logistics is ₹59.69 and 52-week low of Snowman Logistics is ₹30.55 as on .

How has the Snowman Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Snowman Logistics has shown returns of -3.88% over the past day, 5.95% for the past month, -7.38% over 3 months, -25.88% over 1 year, -7.56% across 3 years, and -3.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics are 123.53 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global