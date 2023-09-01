Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
Snowman Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH1993PLC285633 and registration number is 285633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹914.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is 61.45 and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹54.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snowman Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹56.30 and 52-week low of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.