Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Snowman Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.75 Closed
0.550.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Snowman Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.40₹56.15
₹54.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.30₹56.30
₹54.75
Open Price
₹55.50
Prev. Close
₹54.45
Volume
25,07,012

Snowman Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.63
  • R256.77
  • R357.38
  • Pivot
    55.02
  • S153.88
  • S253.27
  • S352.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.1953.43
  • 1035.9852.7
  • 2036.0951.69
  • 5036.4148.78
  • 10032.845
  • 20034.3341.45

Snowman Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Snowman Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Snowman Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of the Company will be attending the Analyst/investor call which will be held on 21st August, 2023.
    21-Aug, 2023 | 11:06 AM

About Snowman Logistics Ltd.

Snowman Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH1993PLC285633 and registration number is 285633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 286.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Prabhakaran Nair
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ishaan Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Samvid Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Avula Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Snowman Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Snowman Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹914.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Snowman Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is 61.45 and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Snowman Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹54.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Snowman Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snowman Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹56.30 and 52-week low of Snowman Logistics Ltd. is ₹30.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data