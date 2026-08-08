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Snowman Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SNOWMAN LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Snowman Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.16 Closed
-3.88₹ -1.58
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Snowman Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹40.96
₹39.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.55₹59.69
₹39.16
Open Price
₹40.95
Prev. Close
₹40.74
Volume
45,615

Source: Dion Global

Snowman Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Snowman Logistics has declined 25.88% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Snowman Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Snowman Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Snowman Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.1339.02
1036.7838.13
2036.7737.62
5037.3937.68
10037.7738.47
20040.3241.38

Source: Dion Global

Snowman Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Snowman Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.84%, FII holding fell to 2.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Snowman Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTSnowman Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTSnowman Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTSnowman Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTSnowman Logistics - Results-June 30 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTSnowman Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Snowman Logistics

Snowman Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH1993PLC285633 and registration number is 285633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 604.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Padamdeep Singh Handa
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Samvid Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Avula Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Yadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Snowman Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Snowman Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snowman Logistics is ₹39.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Snowman Logistics?

The Snowman Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Snowman Logistics?

The market cap of Snowman Logistics is ₹654.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Snowman Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Snowman Logistics are ₹40.96 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Snowman Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snowman Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snowman Logistics is ₹59.69 and 52-week low of Snowman Logistics is ₹30.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Snowman Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Snowman Logistics has shown returns of -3.88% over the past day, 5.95% for the past month, -7.38% over 3 months, -25.88% over 1 year, -7.56% across 3 years, and -3.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics are 123.53 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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