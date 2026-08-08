Here's the live share price of Snowman Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Snowman Logistics has declined 25.88% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Snowman Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.13
|39.02
|10
|36.78
|38.13
|20
|36.77
|37.62
|50
|37.39
|37.68
|100
|37.77
|38.47
|200
|40.32
|41.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Snowman Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.84%, FII holding fell to 2.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Snowman Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Snowman Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Snowman Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Snowman Logistics - Results-June 30 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Snowman Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Snowman Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15122MH1993PLC285633 and registration number is 285633. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 604.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Snowman Logistics is ₹39.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Snowman Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Snowman Logistics is ₹654.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Snowman Logistics are ₹40.96 and ₹39.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Snowman Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Snowman Logistics is ₹59.69 and 52-week low of Snowman Logistics is ₹30.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Snowman Logistics has shown returns of -3.88% over the past day, 5.95% for the past month, -7.38% over 3 months, -25.88% over 1 year, -7.56% across 3 years, and -3.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics are 123.53 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global