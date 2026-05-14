Indian markets could begin Thursday’s session on a positive note, with GIFT Nifty trading 0.62% higher at 23,577 in early trade.

Global factors are likely to stay in focus, especially crude oil prices, the movement of the US dollar, and developments in West Asia. Investors will also keep an eye on Asian market trends and foreign investor activity for fresh cues.

Meanwhile, the ongoing earnings season is expected to keep individual stocks active, as companies continue to announce quarterly results and share updates on business performance and future growth outlook.

Previous session: Markets end higher

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s session on a positive note, breaking their four-session losing run. The Sensex gained 50 points, or 0.07%, to close at 74,608, while the Nifty settled 33 points higher, or 0.14%, at 23,412.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 14, 2026

Asian markets

Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Thursday, with gains seen in Japan and South Korea, while Australian equities remained under pressure. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.27%, though the broader Topix index slipped 0.23%. In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.38%, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 1.31%. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16% .

US Market

On May 13, US markets ended on a mixed note. The S&P 500 rose 0.58% to close at a record 7,444.25, while the Nasdaq gained 1.2% to settle at 26,402.34. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 67.36 points, or 0.14%, to end at 49,693.20.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% down at 98.46 on Thursday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc.

Rupee

The rupee depreciated 0.06% to close at 95.70 to the dollar on May 13. This is a fresh record low on a closing basis for the Indian rupee.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices edged higher in early trade on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.17% to $101.56 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.06% to trade at $107.07 per barrel.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,707 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, June gold futures were trading at Rs 1,62,250 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Silver rate today

Silver rates are in focus. In the international market, silver (XAG/USD) was trading at around $88 per ounce.;

FII, DII data

On May 13, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 4,703 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 5,869 crore in the Indian market.

Key sectoral gainers in last trading session

In the last trading session, sectoral buying was seen across select pockets of the market. The Paints and Pigments index rose 4.2%, while the Non-Ferrous Metals sector gained 3.58%. The Iron and Steel index advanced 2.91% during the session.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, buying interest was seen in select business groups, with the Muthoot Group rising 4.94%, followed by the Garware Group which gained 4.69%. The Vedanta Group also moved higher, advancing 4.45% during the session.

On the other hand, some groups witnessed weakness in trade. The Manipal Group declined 2.45%, while the Jindal BC Group slipped 2.57%. The Torrent Group emerged among the top laggards, falling 3.88% in the last trading session.