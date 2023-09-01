What is the Market Cap of Infomedia Press Ltd.? The market cap of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹25.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd.? P/E ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd. is -7.14 and PB ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd. is -0.51 as on .

What is the share price of Infomedia Press Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on .