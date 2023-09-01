Follow Us

Infomedia Press Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
INFOMEDIA PRESS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.15 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Infomedia Press Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.95₹5.30
₹5.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.90₹6.35
₹5.15
Open Price
₹5.30
Prev. Close
₹5.15
Volume
23,459

Infomedia Press Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.35
  • R25.5
  • R35.7
  • Pivot
    5.15
  • S15
  • S24.8
  • S34.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.455.08
  • 104.534.98
  • 204.664.9
  • 504.884.86
  • 1004.684.85
  • 2004.74.81

Infomedia Press Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Infomedia Press Ltd. Share Holdings

Infomedia Press Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Infomedia Press Ltd.

Infomedia Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1955PLC281164 and registration number is 281164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ratnesh Rukhariyar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kshipra Jatana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Damani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karanvir Singh Gill
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infomedia Press Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infomedia Press Ltd.?

The market cap of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹25.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd. is -7.14 and PB ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd. is -0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infomedia Press Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infomedia Press Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infomedia Press Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹6.35 and 52-week low of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

