Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.42
|11.96
|14.44
|7.29
|-1.90
|39.19
|8.42
|-2.59
|-0.63
|73.45
|135.18
|111.67
|192.23
|-1.64
|3.29
|3.15
|27.26
|63.87
|13.48
|110.02
|20.79
|0.23
|28.75
|38.33
|43.69
|111.34
|291.06
|189.93
|0.94
|2.76
|56.95
|53.59
|71.13
|167.74
|-12.67
|2.49
|10.92
|33.56
|44.75
|33.06
|376.36
|333.47
|2.10
|-0.50
|36.14
|111.52
|97.51
|162.88
|1.69
|0.84
|10.24
|34.85
|116.05
|77.53
|111.95
|34.25
|5.98
|-3.79
|-17.63
|21.68
|135.49
|281.16
|71.64
|7.07
|7.44
|17.17
|23.78
|41.20
|103.61
|18.25
|5.25
|9.57
|23.97
|29.65
|15.62
|54.17
|-57.17
|-11.96
|0.88
|-4.11
|22.95
|3.62
|18.11
|-60.96
|6.10
|0
|19.65
|22.34
|19.62
|23.65
|7.12
|10.87
|18.60
|15.91
|4.08
|-20.31
|96.15
|-10.53
|9.48
|3.47
|22.51
|42.93
|50.53
|131.97
|4.24
|23.24
|33.72
|52.88
|65.12
|45.11
|9.18
|-65.72
|3.17
|0
|18.18
|8.33
|-7.14
|54.76
|-47.15
|7.02
|-11.59
|-10.29
|7.02
|-66.48
|205.00
|205.00
|0
|50.00
|28.57
|38.46
|-10.00
|63.64
|50.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Infomedia Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1955PLC281164 and registration number is 281164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹25.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd. is -7.14 and PB ratio of Infomedia Press Ltd. is -0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infomedia Press Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹6.35 and 52-week low of Infomedia Press Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.