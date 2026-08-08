Here's the live share price of Infomedia Press along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Infomedia Press
|-2.62
|-5.27
|-7.46
|-12.14
|-34.79
|4.24
|0.99
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Infomedia Press has declined 34.79% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Infomedia Press has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.49
|5.39
|10
|5.5
|5.44
|20
|5.53
|5.51
|50
|5.71
|5.62
|100
|5.62
|5.73
|200
|6.14
|5.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Infomedia Press remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Infomedia Press - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Infomedia Press - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligat
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Infomedia Press - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Q
|Apr 18, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Infomedia Press - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligat
|Apr 11, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Infomedia Press - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended
Source: Dion Global
Infomedia Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1955PLC281164 and registration number is 281164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infomedia Press is ₹5.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infomedia Press is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Infomedia Press is ₹26.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Infomedia Press are ₹5.62 and ₹5.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infomedia Press stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infomedia Press is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of Infomedia Press is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infomedia Press has shown returns of -1.51% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -34.79% over 1 year, 4.24% across 3 years, and 0.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infomedia Press are -9.01 and -0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global