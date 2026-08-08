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Infomedia Press Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFOMEDIA PRESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Infomedia Press along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.21 Closed
-1.51₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Infomedia Press Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.21₹5.62
₹5.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹8.05
₹5.21
Open Price
₹5.33
Prev. Close
₹5.29
Volume
1,300

Source: Dion Global

Infomedia Press Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Infomedia Press		-2.62-5.27-7.46-12.14-34.794.240.99
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Infomedia Press has declined 34.79% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Infomedia Press has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Infomedia Press Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Infomedia Press Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.495.39
105.55.44
205.535.51
505.715.62
1005.625.73
2006.145.96

Source: Dion Global

Infomedia Press Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Infomedia Press remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.77%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Infomedia Press Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTInfomedia Press - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTInfomedia Press - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligat
Jul 08, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTInfomedia Press - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Q
Apr 18, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTInfomedia Press - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 30 & 33 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligat
Apr 11, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTInfomedia Press - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended

Source: Dion Global

About Infomedia Press

Infomedia Press Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219MH1955PLC281164 and registration number is 281164. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Riddhi Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kshipra Jatana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Damani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Karanvir Singh Gill
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bindu Navinchandra Trivedi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Infomedia Press Share Price

What is the share price of Infomedia Press?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infomedia Press is ₹5.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Infomedia Press?

The Infomedia Press is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infomedia Press?

The market cap of Infomedia Press is ₹26.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Infomedia Press?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Infomedia Press are ₹5.62 and ₹5.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infomedia Press?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infomedia Press stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infomedia Press is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of Infomedia Press is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Infomedia Press performed historically in terms of returns?

The Infomedia Press has shown returns of -1.51% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -34.79% over 1 year, 4.24% across 3 years, and 0.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infomedia Press?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infomedia Press are -9.01 and -0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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