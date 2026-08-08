What is the share price of Infomedia Press? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infomedia Press is ₹5.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Infomedia Press? The Infomedia Press is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infomedia Press? The market cap of Infomedia Press is ₹26.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Infomedia Press? Today’s highest and lowest price of Infomedia Press are ₹5.62 and ₹5.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infomedia Press? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infomedia Press stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infomedia Press is ₹8.05 and 52-week low of Infomedia Press is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Infomedia Press performed historically in terms of returns? The Infomedia Press has shown returns of -1.51% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -7.46% over 3 months, -34.79% over 1 year, 4.24% across 3 years, and 0.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infomedia Press? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infomedia Press are -9.01 and -0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global