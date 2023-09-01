Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock split
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1984PLC007041 and registration number is 007041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹806.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is 9.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rhetan TMT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.