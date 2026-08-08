Here's the live share price of Rhetan TMT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rhetan TMT has gained 96.18% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Rhetan TMT has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.31
|31.32
|10
|29.41
|30.49
|20
|28.65
|29.61
|50
|28.84
|28.71
|100
|27.41
|27.74
|200
|25.91
|25.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rhetan TMT remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Rhetan TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Rhetan TMT - Announcement Under Reg 30 (LODR)-Captive Solar Power Update_06.08.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Rhetan TMT - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Rhetan TMT - Announcement Under Reg 30_Captive Solar Power Project Update
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Rhetan TMT - Announcement Under Reg 30_Higher Grade Products Updates
Source: Dion Global
Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1984PLC007041 and registration number is 007041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rhetan TMT is ₹33.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rhetan TMT is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rhetan TMT is ₹2,659.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rhetan TMT are ₹33.80 and ₹33.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rhetan TMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rhetan TMT is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Rhetan TMT is ₹16.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rhetan TMT has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 22.24% for the past month, 24.43% over 3 months, 96.12% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 79.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT are 258.28 and 24.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global