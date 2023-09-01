Follow Us

Rhetan TMT Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RHETAN TMT LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.12 Closed
2.850.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rhetan TMT Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.54₹10.12
₹10.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹15.75
₹10.12
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹9.84
Volume
82,500

Rhetan TMT Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.31
  • R210.51
  • R310.89
  • Pivot
    9.93
  • S19.73
  • S29.35
  • S39.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5134.539.62
  • 10133.799.37
  • 20119.039.24
  • 5066.619.54
  • 10033.319.81
  • 20016.659.08

Rhetan TMT Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Rhetan TMT Ltd. Share Holdings

Rhetan TMT Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock split
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Rhetan TMT Ltd.

Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1984PLC007041 and registration number is 007041. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shalin Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Twinkle Chheda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rhetan TMT Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rhetan TMT Ltd.?

The market cap of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹806.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rhetan TMT Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is 9.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rhetan TMT Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rhetan TMT Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rhetan TMT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Rhetan TMT Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

