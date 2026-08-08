What is the share price of Rhetan TMT? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rhetan TMT is ₹33.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Rhetan TMT? The Rhetan TMT is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rhetan TMT? The market cap of Rhetan TMT is ₹2,659.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rhetan TMT? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rhetan TMT are ₹33.80 and ₹33.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rhetan TMT? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rhetan TMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rhetan TMT is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Rhetan TMT is ₹16.46 as on .

How has the Rhetan TMT performed historically in terms of returns? The Rhetan TMT has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 22.24% for the past month, 24.43% over 3 months, 96.12% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 79.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT are 258.28 and 24.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global