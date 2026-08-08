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Rhetan TMT Share Price

NSE
BSE

RHETAN TMT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Rhetan TMT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.37 Closed
1.55₹ 0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rhetan TMT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.35₹33.80
₹33.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.46₹33.80
₹33.37
Open Price
₹33.55
Prev. Close
₹32.86
Volume
1,17,055

Source: Dion Global

Rhetan TMT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rhetan TMT has gained 96.18% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Rhetan TMT has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Rhetan TMT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rhetan TMT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.3131.32
1029.4130.49
2028.6529.61
5028.8428.71
10027.4127.74
20025.9125.9

Source: Dion Global

Rhetan TMT Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rhetan TMT remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rhetan TMT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTRhetan TMT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 06, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTRhetan TMT - Announcement Under Reg 30 (LODR)-Captive Solar Power Update_06.08.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTRhetan TMT - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026
Jul 27, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTRhetan TMT - Announcement Under Reg 30_Captive Solar Power Project Update
Jul 27, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTRhetan TMT - Announcement Under Reg 30_Higher Grade Products Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Rhetan TMT

Rhetan TMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1984PLC007041 and registration number is 007041. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushabh R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepti G Gavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Vishwanath Bodade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rhetan TMT Share Price

What is the share price of Rhetan TMT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rhetan TMT is ₹33.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rhetan TMT?

The Rhetan TMT is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rhetan TMT?

The market cap of Rhetan TMT is ₹2,659.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rhetan TMT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rhetan TMT are ₹33.80 and ₹33.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rhetan TMT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rhetan TMT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rhetan TMT is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Rhetan TMT is ₹16.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rhetan TMT performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rhetan TMT has shown returns of 1.52% over the past day, 22.24% for the past month, 24.43% over 3 months, 96.12% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 79.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rhetan TMT are 258.28 and 24.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rhetan TMT News

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