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Nitin Castings Share Price

NSE
BSE

NITIN CASTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Nitin Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹478.85 Closed
-3.74₹ -18.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nitin Castings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹453.70₹531.00
₹478.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹432.00₹690.00
₹478.85
Open Price
₹453.70
Prev. Close
₹497.45
Volume
3,300

Source: Dion Global

Nitin Castings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nitin Castings has declined 22.35% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitin Castings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Nitin Castings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nitin Castings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5522.34522.33
10532.5527.11
20541.51535.91
50553.55547.1
100553.05549.14
200533.86555.25

Source: Dion Global

Nitin Castings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nitin Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nitin Castings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTNitin Castings - Outcome Of Meeting Of Committee Of Independent Director.
Jul 28, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTNitin Castings - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 For Receipt Of The Letter Of Offer ('LOF') In
Jul 28, 2026, 01:38 PM IST ISTNitin Castings - Letter of Offer
Jul 27, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTNitin Castings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Formation Of Committee Of Independent Directo
Jul 27, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTNitin Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Delisting

Source: Dion Global

About Nitin Castings

Nitin Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028822 and registration number is 028822. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitin S Kedia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal B Kedia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipun N Kedia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind B Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan T Rambhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayaprakash Preethi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nitin Castings Share Price

What is the share price of Nitin Castings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Castings is ₹478.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nitin Castings?

The Nitin Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Castings?

The market cap of Nitin Castings is ₹246.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitin Castings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitin Castings are ₹531.00 and ₹453.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitin Castings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Castings is ₹690.00 and 52-week low of Nitin Castings is ₹432.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nitin Castings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nitin Castings has shown returns of -3.74% over the past day, -13.27% for the past month, -15.99% over 3 months, -22.35% over 1 year, -1.32% across 3 years, and 34.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitin Castings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitin Castings are 23.16 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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