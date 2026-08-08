What is the share price of Nitin Castings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Castings is ₹478.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Nitin Castings? The Nitin Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Castings? The market cap of Nitin Castings is ₹246.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitin Castings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitin Castings are ₹531.00 and ₹453.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitin Castings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Castings is ₹690.00 and 52-week low of Nitin Castings is ₹432.00 as on .

How has the Nitin Castings performed historically in terms of returns? The Nitin Castings has shown returns of -3.74% over the past day, -13.27% for the past month, -15.99% over 3 months, -22.35% over 1 year, -1.32% across 3 years, and 34.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitin Castings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitin Castings are 23.16 and 2.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global