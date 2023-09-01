Follow Us

NITIN CASTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹506.75 Closed
2.1710.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nitin Castings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹490.05₹510.00
₹506.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.20₹639.00
₹506.75
Open Price
₹500.10
Prev. Close
₹496.00
Volume
837

Nitin Castings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1514.48
  • R2522.22
  • R3534.43
  • Pivot
    502.27
  • S1494.53
  • S2482.32
  • S3474.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.1501.36
  • 10137.66501.57
  • 20137.34497.61
  • 50138.05483.13
  • 100136.8438.71
  • 200132.41358.43

Nitin Castings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3517.0345.6497.3586.61351.78214.59
12.792.5351.1545.5244.81903.06451.26
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Nitin Castings Ltd. Share Holdings

Nitin Castings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Nitin Castings Ltd.

Nitin Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028822 and registration number is 028822. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin S Kedia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal B Kedia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipun N Kedia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind B Jalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Nevatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Barkharani Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preethi Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Nitin Castings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Castings Ltd.?

The market cap of Nitin Castings Ltd. is ₹260.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd. is 31.85 and PB ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd. is 4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nitin Castings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Castings Ltd. is ₹506.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitin Castings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Castings Ltd. is ₹639.00 and 52-week low of Nitin Castings Ltd. is ₹125.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

