What is the Market Cap of Nitin Castings Ltd.? The market cap of Nitin Castings Ltd. is ₹260.54 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd. is 31.85 and PB ratio of Nitin Castings Ltd. is 4.35 as on .

What is the share price of Nitin Castings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Castings Ltd. is ₹506.75 as on .