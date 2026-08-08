Here's the live share price of Nitin Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nitin Castings has declined 22.35% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitin Castings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|522.34
|522.33
|10
|532.5
|527.11
|20
|541.51
|535.91
|50
|553.55
|547.1
|100
|553.05
|549.14
|200
|533.86
|555.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nitin Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Nitin Castings - Outcome Of Meeting Of Committee Of Independent Director.
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Nitin Castings - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 For Receipt Of The Letter Of Offer ('LOF') In
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:38 PM IST IST
|Nitin Castings - Letter of Offer
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Nitin Castings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Formation Of Committee Of Independent Directo
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Nitin Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Delisting
Source: Dion Global
Nitin Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1982PLC028822 and registration number is 028822. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Castings is ₹478.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitin Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nitin Castings is ₹246.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitin Castings are ₹531.00 and ₹453.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Castings is ₹690.00 and 52-week low of Nitin Castings is ₹432.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitin Castings has shown returns of -3.74% over the past day, -13.27% for the past month, -15.99% over 3 months, -22.35% over 1 year, -1.32% across 3 years, and 34.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitin Castings are 23.16 and 2.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global