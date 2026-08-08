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Synergy Green Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SYNERGY GREEN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Synergy Green Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹603.00 Closed
1.21₹ 7.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Synergy Green Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹593.45₹603.00
₹603.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹422.05₹654.00
₹603.00
Open Price
₹599.60
Prev. Close
₹595.80
Volume
1,023

Source: Dion Global

Synergy Green Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Synergy Green Industries has gained 16.82% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Synergy Green Industries has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Synergy Green Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Synergy Green Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5594.23594.39
10594594.66
20595.16592.35
50574.8578.78
100548.44561.38
200537.82541.6

Source: Dion Global

Synergy Green Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Synergy Green Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.73%, FII holding rose to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Synergy Green Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST ISTSynergy Green Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Excha
Jul 25, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTSynergy Green Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTSynergy Green Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 16, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTSynergy Green Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSynergy Green Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Synergy Green Industries

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PN2010PLC137493 and registration number is 137493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin R Shirgaokar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sohan S Shirgaokar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. V Srinivasa Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj S Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandan S Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak V Dhadoti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meghana A Mulye
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Dattaram P Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meyyappan Shanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash G Kutte
    Independent Director

FAQs on Synergy Green Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Synergy Green Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synergy Green Industries is ₹603.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Synergy Green Industries?

The Synergy Green Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Synergy Green Industries?

The market cap of Synergy Green Industries is ₹937.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Synergy Green Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Synergy Green Industries are ₹603.00 and ₹593.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Synergy Green Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synergy Green Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synergy Green Industries is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Synergy Green Industries is ₹422.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Synergy Green Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Synergy Green Industries has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 7.3% over 3 months, 16.82% over 1 year, 45.73% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries are 0.00 and 8.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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