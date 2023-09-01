Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.73
|-1.53
|26.99
|62.20
|23.30
|14.46
|14.46
|0.88
|9.00
|21.46
|35.96
|40.19
|101.03
|114.60
|3.32
|16.79
|46.06
|97.41
|86.39
|352.15
|214.94
|14.07
|4.23
|53.23
|47.12
|46.15
|939.06
|454.17
|9.74
|30.41
|39.03
|37.15
|57.49
|125.77
|125.77
|0.32
|0.48
|13.46
|3.76
|4.84
|142.29
|37.88
|-1.19
|16.15
|48.83
|31.60
|74.63
|153.47
|62.61
|-0.41
|-2.10
|26.33
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|7.60
|-4.44
|6.65
|4.66
|16.53
|261.38
|-8.66
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PN2010PLC137493 and registration number is 137493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹281.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is 55.05 and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is 8.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹199.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synergy Green Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹224.50 and 52-week low of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹108.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.