SYNERGY GREEN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹199.55 Closed
1.713.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.05₹200.85
₹199.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.50₹224.50
₹199.55
Open Price
₹199.90
Prev. Close
₹196.20
Volume
12,033

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1201.88
  • R2203.77
  • R3206.68
  • Pivot
    198.97
  • S1197.08
  • S2194.17
  • S3192.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.12198.95
  • 10149.03200.81
  • 20149.79202.19
  • 50156.74195.45
  • 100158.36180.32
  • 200169.14166.32

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.73-1.5326.9962.2023.3014.4614.46
0.889.0021.4635.9640.19101.03114.60
3.3216.7946.0697.4186.39352.15214.94
14.074.2353.2347.1246.15939.06454.17
9.7430.4139.0337.1557.49125.77125.77
0.320.4813.463.764.84142.2937.88
-1.1916.1548.8331.6074.63153.4762.61
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Synergy Green Industries Ltd.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PN2010PLC137493 and registration number is 137493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin R Shirgaokar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sohan S Shirgaokar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. V S Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shishir S Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandan S Shirgaokar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prabha P Kulkarni
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. M R Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dattaram P Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meyyappan Shanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash G Kutte
    Independent Director

FAQs on Synergy Green Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹281.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is 55.05 and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is 8.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹199.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synergy Green Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹224.50 and 52-week low of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹108.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

