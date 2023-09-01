What is the Market Cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹281.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is 55.05 and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is 8.03 as on .

What is the share price of Synergy Green Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is ₹199.55 as on .