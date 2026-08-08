What is the share price of Synergy Green Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synergy Green Industries is ₹603.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Synergy Green Industries? The Synergy Green Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Synergy Green Industries? The market cap of Synergy Green Industries is ₹937.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Synergy Green Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Synergy Green Industries are ₹603.00 and ₹593.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Synergy Green Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synergy Green Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synergy Green Industries is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Synergy Green Industries is ₹422.05 as on .

How has the Synergy Green Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Synergy Green Industries has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 7.3% over 3 months, 16.82% over 1 year, 45.73% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries are 0.00 and 8.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global