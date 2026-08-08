Here's the live share price of Synergy Green Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Synergy Green Industries has gained 16.82% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Synergy Green Industries has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|594.23
|594.39
|10
|594
|594.66
|20
|595.16
|592.35
|50
|574.8
|578.78
|100
|548.44
|561.38
|200
|537.82
|541.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Synergy Green Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.73%, FII holding rose to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST IST
|Synergy Green Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Excha
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Synergy Green Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Synergy Green Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Synergy Green Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Synergy Green Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Synergy Green Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100PN2010PLC137493 and registration number is 137493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 366.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Synergy Green Industries is ₹603.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Synergy Green Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Synergy Green Industries is ₹937.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Synergy Green Industries are ₹603.00 and ₹593.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Synergy Green Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Synergy Green Industries is ₹654.00 and 52-week low of Synergy Green Industries is ₹422.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Synergy Green Industries has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 4.0% for the past month, 7.3% over 3 months, 16.82% over 1 year, 45.73% across 3 years, and 29.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Synergy Green Industries are 0.00 and 8.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global