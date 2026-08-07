What is the share price of Gujarat Intrux? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Intrux is ₹428.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gujarat Intrux? The Gujarat Intrux is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Intrux? The market cap of Gujarat Intrux is ₹147.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Intrux? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Intrux are ₹428.00 and ₹422.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Intrux? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Intrux stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Intrux is ₹482.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Intrux is ₹375.50 as on .

How has the Gujarat Intrux performed historically in terms of returns? The Gujarat Intrux has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, -4.13% over 3 months, 0.84% over 1 year, 30.73% across 3 years, and 27.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux are 14.01 and 2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global