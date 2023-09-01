Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.83
|6.04
|20.15
|42.18
|68.55
|157.07
|47.08
|5.77
|6.69
|33.94
|23.30
|45.38
|235.92
|134.33
|0.53
|3.41
|88.83
|143.94
|143.94
|143.94
|143.94
|10.22
|21.26
|105.65
|207.45
|251.67
|966.43
|1,130.83
|0
|0
|4.73
|-1.96
|109.45
|142.53
|130.40
|9.10
|48.87
|87.08
|11.50
|72.87
|86.45
|80.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC016917 and registration number is 016917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹71.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹209.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Intrux Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹120.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.