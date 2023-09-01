Follow Us

GUJARAT INTRUX LTD.

Sector : Metals - Ferrous | Smallcap | BSE
₹209.00 Closed
3.086.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.75₹209.90
₹209.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.55₹232.20
₹209.00
Open Price
₹202.75
Prev. Close
₹202.75
Volume
574

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1211.68
  • R2214.37
  • R3218.83
  • Pivot
    207.22
  • S1204.53
  • S2200.07
  • S3197.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.71207.66
  • 10137.21208.41
  • 20131.56206.02
  • 50133.97196.59
  • 100127.04184.01
  • 200124.22167.85

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.836.0420.1542.1868.55157.0747.08
5.776.6933.9423.3045.38235.92134.33
0.533.4188.83143.94143.94143.94143.94
10.2221.26105.65207.45251.67966.431,130.83
004.73-1.96109.45142.53130.40
9.1048.8787.0811.5072.8786.4580.71

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. Share Holdings

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gujarat Intrux Ltd.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC016917 and registration number is 016917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramankumar D Sabhaya
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj D Pambhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amrutlal J Kalaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilipbhai M Dudhagara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhubhai S Patoliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar M Dhorda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendrabhai C Pithadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rameshbhai M Bhimani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajanan R Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gordhan K Sorthia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rina L Adhiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niteshkumar P Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Intrux Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Intrux Ltd.?

The market cap of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹71.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gujarat Intrux Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is 12.79 and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gujarat Intrux Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹209.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Intrux Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Intrux Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is ₹120.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

