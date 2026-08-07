Here's the live share price of Gujarat Intrux along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.1
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
|AIA Engineering
|4.3
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.8
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.5
|20.3
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.6
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4
|7.3
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.8
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.6
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.7
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gujarat Intrux has gained 0.84% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Intrux has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|427.12
|427.3
|10
|429.46
|428.61
|20
|432.81
|430.9
|50
|433.63
|433.5
|100
|437.04
|434.83
|200
|433.74
|435.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Intrux saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Guj. Intrux - OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28Th JULY, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Guj. Intrux - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28Th JULY, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Guj. Intrux - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 30Th JUNE, 2026
|Jul 05, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Guj. Intrux - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Guj. Intrux - OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29Th MAY, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC016917 and registration number is 016917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Intrux is ₹428.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Intrux is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Intrux is ₹147.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Intrux are ₹428.00 and ₹422.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Intrux stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Intrux is ₹482.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Intrux is ₹375.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gujarat Intrux has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, -4.13% over 3 months, 0.84% over 1 year, 30.73% across 3 years, and 27.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux are 14.01 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global