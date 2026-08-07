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Gujarat Intrux Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT INTRUX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Intrux along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹428.00 Closed
0.33₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gujarat Intrux Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹422.00₹428.00
₹428.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.50₹482.00
₹428.00
Open Price
₹426.00
Prev. Close
₹426.60
Volume
2,028

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Intrux Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.10.8430.7327.89
AIA Engineering		4.30.6119.2616.9351.810.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.520.3
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.614.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.5347.39.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.8-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.6
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.733.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-417.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gujarat Intrux has gained 0.84% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Intrux has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Gujarat Intrux Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Intrux Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5427.12427.3
10429.46428.61
20432.81430.9
50433.63433.5
100437.04434.83
200433.74435.83

Source: Dion Global

Gujarat Intrux Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Intrux saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gujarat Intrux Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTGuj. Intrux - OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28Th JULY, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTGuj. Intrux - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 28Th JULY, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTGuj. Intrux - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 30Th JUNE, 2026
Jul 05, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTGuj. Intrux - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTGuj. Intrux - OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29Th MAY, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Gujarat Intrux

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1992PLC016917 and registration number is 016917. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramankumar D Sabhaya
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj D Pambhar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amrutlal J Kalaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilipbhai M Dudhagara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhubhai S Patoliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar M Dhorda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra S Avalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilipbhai F Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mansukhlal M Bhuva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niteshkumar P Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin B Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rency R Tanti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Intrux Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Intrux?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Intrux is ₹428.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Intrux?

The Gujarat Intrux is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Intrux?

The market cap of Gujarat Intrux is ₹147.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Intrux?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Intrux are ₹428.00 and ₹422.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Intrux?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Intrux stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Intrux is ₹482.00 and 52-week low of Gujarat Intrux is ₹375.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Intrux performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Intrux has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, -3.67% for the past month, -4.13% over 3 months, 0.84% over 1 year, 30.73% across 3 years, and 27.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux are 14.01 and 2.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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