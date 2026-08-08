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Nelcast Share Price

NSE
BSE

NELCAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nelcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹125.40 Closed
0.28₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nelcast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.75₹125.65
₹125.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.05₹179.00
₹125.40
Open Price
₹123.60
Prev. Close
₹125.05
Volume
2,897

Source: Dion Global

Nelcast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nelcast has declined 27.83% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nelcast has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Nelcast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nelcast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.01123.04
10125.04123.82
20129.44127.11
50135.18131.53
100133.16130.66
200121.22127.83

Source: Dion Global

Nelcast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nelcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.12%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nelcast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTNelcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTNelcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTNelcast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTNelcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTNelcast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Nelcast

Nelcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109AP1982PLC003518 and registration number is 003518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1328.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod K Dasari
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Deepak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D Sesha Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. A Balasubramanian
    Director
  • Ms. Maheswari Mohan
    Director
  • Mr. R Sridharan
    Director
  • Ms. P Divya
    Director

FAQs on Nelcast Share Price

What is the share price of Nelcast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelcast is ₹125.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nelcast?

The Nelcast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nelcast?

The market cap of Nelcast is ₹1,091.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nelcast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nelcast are ₹125.65 and ₹122.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nelcast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelcast is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Nelcast is ₹86.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nelcast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nelcast has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -10.49% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, 0.51% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nelcast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nelcast are 26.57 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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