Nelcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109AP1982PLC003518 and registration number is 003518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 927.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nelcast Ltd. is ₹1,196.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nelcast Ltd. is 41.06 and PB ratio of Nelcast Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelcast Ltd. is ₹137.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelcast Ltd. is ₹143.65 and 52-week low of Nelcast Ltd. is ₹72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.