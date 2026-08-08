Here's the live share price of Nelcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nelcast has declined 27.83% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nelcast has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.01
|123.04
|10
|125.04
|123.82
|20
|129.44
|127.11
|50
|135.18
|131.53
|100
|133.16
|130.66
|200
|121.22
|127.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nelcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.12%, FII holding rose to 0.39%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Nelcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Nelcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Nelcast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Nelcast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Nelcast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Nelcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109AP1982PLC003518 and registration number is 003518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1328.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelcast is ₹125.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nelcast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nelcast is ₹1,091.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nelcast are ₹125.65 and ₹122.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelcast is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Nelcast is ₹86.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nelcast has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -10.49% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, 0.51% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nelcast are 26.57 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global