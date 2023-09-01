Follow Us

Nelcast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NELCAST LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹137.55 Closed
1.41.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nelcast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.65₹142.60
₹137.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.00₹143.65
₹137.55
Open Price
₹135.65
Prev. Close
₹135.65
Volume
6,22,083

Nelcast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1141.42
  • R2145.48
  • R3148.37
  • Pivot
    138.53
  • S1134.47
  • S2131.58
  • S3127.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.4134.66
  • 1078.83131.67
  • 2078.62126.03
  • 5079.16115
  • 10071.64107.64
  • 20071.74100.83

Nelcast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1916.1548.8331.6074.63153.4762.61
0.889.0021.4635.9640.19101.03114.60
3.3216.7946.0697.4186.39352.15214.94
14.074.2353.2347.1246.15939.06454.17
9.7430.4139.0337.1557.49125.77125.77
0.320.4813.463.764.84142.2937.88
1.73-1.5326.9962.2023.3014.4614.46
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

Nelcast Ltd. Share Holdings

Nelcast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Nelcast Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:14 AM

About Nelcast Ltd.

Nelcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109AP1982PLC003518 and registration number is 003518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 927.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Sesha Reddy
    Chairman
  • Mr. P Deepak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Mohan Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. A Balasubramanian
    Director
  • Ms. P Divya
    Director
  • Ms. Maheswari Mohan
    Director
  • Mr. R Sridharan
    Director

FAQs on Nelcast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nelcast Ltd.?

The market cap of Nelcast Ltd. is ₹1,196.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nelcast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nelcast Ltd. is 41.06 and PB ratio of Nelcast Ltd. is 2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nelcast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelcast Ltd. is ₹137.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nelcast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelcast Ltd. is ₹143.65 and 52-week low of Nelcast Ltd. is ₹72.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

