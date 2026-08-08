What is the share price of Nelcast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nelcast is ₹125.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Nelcast? The Nelcast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nelcast? The market cap of Nelcast is ₹1,091.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nelcast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nelcast are ₹125.65 and ₹122.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nelcast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nelcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nelcast is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Nelcast is ₹86.05 as on .

How has the Nelcast performed historically in terms of returns? The Nelcast has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -10.49% for the past month, -12.98% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, 0.51% across 3 years, and 7.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nelcast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nelcast are 26.57 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global