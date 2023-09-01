What is the Market Cap of Captain Technocast Ltd.? The market cap of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹133.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd.? P/E ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd. is 6.65 as on .

What is the share price of Captain Technocast Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on .