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Captain Technocast Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPTAIN TECHNOCAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Captain Technocast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹265.90 Closed
-2.24₹ -6.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Captain Technocast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹220.00₹265.90
₹265.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹294.00
₹265.90
Open Price
₹220.00
Prev. Close
₹272.00
Volume
2,250

Source: Dion Global

Captain Technocast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Captain Technocast has declined 0.78% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Captain Technocast has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Captain Technocast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Captain Technocast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5244.2250.45
10237241.87
20214.62226.9
50194.5207.68
100195.67206.02
200231.09203.45

Source: Dion Global

Captain Technocast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Captain Technocast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Captain Technocast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCaptain Technocast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTCaptain Technocast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 18, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTCaptain Technocast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 17, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTCaptain Technocast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
May 19, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTCaptain Technocast - DECLARATION WITH RESPECT TO NON-APPLICABILITY OF ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Source: Dion Global

About Captain Technocast

Captain Technocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300GJ2010PLC061678 and registration number is 061678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Devrajbhai Khichadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anilbhai Vasantbhai Bhalu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Karshanbhai Bhut
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jentilal Popatbhai Godhat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Devrajbhai Khichadia
    Director
  • Mr. Laxmipriya Binodkumar Dasmohapatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Captain Technocast Share Price

What is the share price of Captain Technocast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Technocast is ₹265.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Captain Technocast?

The Captain Technocast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Technocast?

The market cap of Captain Technocast is ₹617.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Captain Technocast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Technocast are ₹265.90 and ₹220.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Technocast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Technocast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Technocast is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of Captain Technocast is ₹140.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Captain Technocast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Captain Technocast has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 6.36% for the past month, 34.29% over 3 months, -0.78% over 1 year, 64.49% across 3 years, and 80.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Captain Technocast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Technocast are 50.28 and 11.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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