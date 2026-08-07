What is the share price of Captain Technocast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Technocast is ₹265.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Captain Technocast? The Captain Technocast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Technocast? The market cap of Captain Technocast is ₹617.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Captain Technocast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Technocast are ₹265.90 and ₹220.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Technocast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Technocast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Technocast is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of Captain Technocast is ₹140.00 as on .

How has the Captain Technocast performed historically in terms of returns? The Captain Technocast has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 6.36% for the past month, 34.29% over 3 months, -0.78% over 1 year, 64.49% across 3 years, and 80.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Captain Technocast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Technocast are 50.28 and 11.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global