MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|12 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Captain Technocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300GJ2010PLC061678 and registration number is 061678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹133.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd. is 6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Technocast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹168.55 and 52-week low of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.