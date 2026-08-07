Here's the live share price of Captain Technocast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Captain Technocast has declined 0.78% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Captain Technocast has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|244.2
|250.45
|10
|237
|241.87
|20
|214.62
|226.9
|50
|194.5
|207.68
|100
|195.67
|206.02
|200
|231.09
|203.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Captain Technocast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Captain Technocast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Captain Technocast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Captain Technocast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Captain Technocast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|May 19, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Captain Technocast - DECLARATION WITH RESPECT TO NON-APPLICABILITY OF ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
Source: Dion Global
Captain Technocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300GJ2010PLC061678 and registration number is 061678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Technocast is ₹265.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Captain Technocast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Captain Technocast is ₹617.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Captain Technocast are ₹265.90 and ₹220.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Technocast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Technocast is ₹294.00 and 52-week low of Captain Technocast is ₹140.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Captain Technocast has shown returns of -2.24% over the past day, 6.36% for the past month, 34.29% over 3 months, -0.78% over 1 year, 64.49% across 3 years, and 80.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Captain Technocast are 50.28 and 11.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global