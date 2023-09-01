Follow Us

CAPTAIN TECHNOCAST LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.00 Closed
-3.29-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Captain Technocast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹130.00₹131.00
₹131.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹168.55
₹131.00
Open Price
₹130.00
Prev. Close
₹135.45
Volume
3,000

Captain Technocast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.33
  • R2131.67
  • R3132.33
  • Pivot
    130.67
  • S1130.33
  • S2129.67
  • S3129.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.17131.29
  • 1080.43130.49
  • 2078.69124.16
  • 5053.18109.68
  • 10040.392.91
  • 20032.4671.9

Captain Technocast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Captain Technocast Ltd. Share Holdings

Captain Technocast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
12 Nov, 2020Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Captain Technocast Ltd.

Captain Technocast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27300GJ2010PLC061678 and registration number is 061678. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Khichadia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anilbhai V Bhalu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailesh K Bhut
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pravinaben M Paghadal
    Director
  • Mr. Jentilal P Godhat
    Director
  • Mr. Gopal D Khichadia
    Director

FAQs on Captain Technocast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Captain Technocast Ltd.?

The market cap of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹133.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Captain Technocast Ltd. is 6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Captain Technocast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Captain Technocast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Captain Technocast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹168.55 and 52-week low of Captain Technocast Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

