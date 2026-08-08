What is the share price of Magna Electrocastings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magna Electrocastings is ₹1,211.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Magna Electrocastings? The Magna Electrocastings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magna Electrocastings? The market cap of Magna Electrocastings is ₹512.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Magna Electrocastings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Magna Electrocastings are ₹1,218.15 and ₹1,190.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magna Electrocastings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magna Electrocastings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magna Electrocastings is ₹1,290.50 and 52-week low of Magna Electrocastings is ₹706.00 as on .

How has the Magna Electrocastings performed historically in terms of returns? The Magna Electrocastings has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 1.28% over 3 months, -0.7% over 1 year, 33.73% across 3 years, and 46.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings are 27.74 and 3.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global