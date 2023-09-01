Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103TZ1990PLC002836 and registration number is 002836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹231.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is 13.56 and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹546.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magna Electrocastings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹593.85 and 52-week low of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹254.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.