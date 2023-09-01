Follow Us

MAGNA ELECTROCASTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹546.00 Closed
0.351.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹544.10₹546.00
₹546.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.00₹593.85
₹546.00
Open Price
₹544.10
Prev. Close
₹544.10
Volume
5,084

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1546.63
  • R2547.27
  • R3548.53
  • Pivot
    545.37
  • S1544.73
  • S2543.47
  • S3542.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5326.74538.39
  • 10323.48521.62
  • 20325.68507.41
  • 50329.9470.55
  • 100254.86425.74
  • 200230.2378.97

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. Share Holdings

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Magna Electrocastings Ltd.

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103TZ1990PLC002836 and registration number is 002836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 135.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J Vijayakumar
    Director
  • Mr. K Gnanasekaran
    Director
  • Ms. R Nandini
    Director
  • Mr. Jairam Varadaraj
    Director
  • Mr. G D Rajkumar
    Director
  • Mr. N Krishna Samaraj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Malmarugan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajeya Vel Narayanaswamy
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Narendra
    Director

FAQs on Magna Electrocastings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.?

The market cap of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹231.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is 13.56 and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹546.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magna Electrocastings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹593.85 and 52-week low of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹254.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

