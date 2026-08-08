Here's the live share price of Magna Electrocastings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Magna Electrocastings has declined 0.70% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Magna Electrocastings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,170.95
|1,181.12
|10
|1,161.22
|1,175.74
|20
|1,184.57
|1,169.25
|50
|1,130.42
|1,141.98
|100
|1,081.55
|1,098.11
|200
|1,001.71
|1,050.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Magna Electrocastings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Magna Electrocas - Letter To Shareholders Regarding 36Th AGM And Annual Report For The FY 2025-26.
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|Magna Electrocas - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Magna Electrocas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Magna Electrocas - Notice Of The 36Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Magna Electrocas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103TZ1990PLC002836 and registration number is 002836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magna Electrocastings is ₹1,211.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magna Electrocastings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Magna Electrocastings is ₹512.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Magna Electrocastings are ₹1,218.15 and ₹1,190.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magna Electrocastings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magna Electrocastings is ₹1,290.50 and 52-week low of Magna Electrocastings is ₹706.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Magna Electrocastings has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 1.28% over 3 months, -0.7% over 1 year, 33.73% across 3 years, and 46.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings are 27.74 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global