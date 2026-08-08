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Magna Electrocastings Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAGNA ELECTROCASTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Magna Electrocastings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,211.00 Closed
0.82₹ 9.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Magna Electrocastings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,190.00₹1,218.15
₹1,211.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹706.00₹1,290.50
₹1,211.00
Open Price
₹1,201.80
Prev. Close
₹1,201.10
Volume
5,321

Source: Dion Global

Magna Electrocastings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Magna Electrocastings has declined 0.70% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Magna Electrocastings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Magna Electrocastings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Magna Electrocastings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,170.951,181.12
101,161.221,175.74
201,184.571,169.25
501,130.421,141.98
1001,081.551,098.11
2001,001.711,050.87

Source: Dion Global

Magna Electrocastings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Magna Electrocastings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Magna Electrocastings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTMagna Electrocas - Letter To Shareholders Regarding 36Th AGM And Annual Report For The FY 2025-26.
Aug 01, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTMagna Electrocas - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTMagna Electrocas - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTMagna Electrocas - Notice Of The 36Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTMagna Electrocas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Magna Electrocastings

Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31103TZ1990PLC002836 and registration number is 002836. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Krishna Samaraj
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Malmarugan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajeya Vel Narayanaswamy
    Executive Director - Marketing
  • Mr. J Vijayakumar
    Director
  • Mr. G D Rajkumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Narendra
    Director
  • Mr. V Arjunprakash
    Director
  • Mr. Sudarsan Varadaraj
    Director
  • Mr. R Narayanan
    Director

FAQs on Magna Electrocastings Share Price

What is the share price of Magna Electrocastings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magna Electrocastings is ₹1,211.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Magna Electrocastings?

The Magna Electrocastings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Magna Electrocastings?

The market cap of Magna Electrocastings is ₹512.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Magna Electrocastings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Magna Electrocastings are ₹1,218.15 and ₹1,190.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Magna Electrocastings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Magna Electrocastings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Magna Electrocastings is ₹1,290.50 and 52-week low of Magna Electrocastings is ₹706.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Magna Electrocastings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Magna Electrocastings has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, -0.14% for the past month, 1.28% over 3 months, -0.7% over 1 year, 33.73% across 3 years, and 46.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings are 27.74 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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