What is the Market Cap of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.? The market cap of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹231.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is 13.56 and PB ratio of Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is 2.45 as on .

What is the share price of Magna Electrocastings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Magna Electrocastings Ltd. is ₹546.00 as on .