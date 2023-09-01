Follow Us

NATIONAL FITTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.00 Closed
0.240.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Fittings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.00₹135.10
₹131.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.30₹137.00
₹131.00
Open Price
₹133.90
Prev. Close
₹130.69
Volume
37,941

National Fittings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.07
  • R2139.13
  • R3143.17
  • Pivot
    131.03
  • S1126.97
  • S2122.93
  • S3118.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.68121.71
  • 1056.95119.61
  • 2057.07115.88
  • 5056.69106.16
  • 10054.4396.19
  • 20057.0284.55

National Fittings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3517.0345.6497.3586.61351.78214.59
12.792.5351.1545.5244.81903.06451.26
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

National Fittings Ltd. Share Holdings

National Fittings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About National Fittings Ltd.

National Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199TZ1993PLC008034 and registration number is 008034. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A V Palaniswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayaram Govindarajan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. A Panath Anitha
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. R Alagar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Susheela Balakrishnan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Chenniappan Selvakumar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on National Fittings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Fittings Ltd.?

The market cap of National Fittings Ltd. is ₹118.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Fittings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Fittings Ltd. is 26.2 and PB ratio of National Fittings Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Fittings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fittings Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Fittings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fittings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fittings Ltd. is ₹137.00 and 52-week low of National Fittings Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

