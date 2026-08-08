What is the share price of National Fittings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fittings is ₹170.00 as on .

What kind of stock is National Fittings? The National Fittings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Fittings? The market cap of National Fittings is ₹154.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Fittings? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Fittings are ₹179.45 and ₹169.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Fittings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fittings is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of National Fittings is ₹133.60 as on .

How has the National Fittings performed historically in terms of returns? The National Fittings has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, 12.58% for the past month, 17.32% over 3 months, -4.92% over 1 year, 19.18% across 3 years, and 25.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Fittings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Fittings are 0.00 and 4.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global