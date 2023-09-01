Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.35
|17.03
|45.64
|97.35
|86.61
|351.78
|214.59
|12.79
|2.53
|51.15
|45.52
|44.81
|903.06
|451.26
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
National Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199TZ1993PLC008034 and registration number is 008034. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of National Fittings Ltd. is ₹118.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Fittings Ltd. is 26.2 and PB ratio of National Fittings Ltd. is 2.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fittings Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fittings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fittings Ltd. is ₹137.00 and 52-week low of National Fittings Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.