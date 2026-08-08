Here's the live share price of National Fittings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Fittings has declined 4.92% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, National Fittings has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.44
|151.68
|10
|152.97
|152.37
|20
|154.47
|153.41
|50
|155.55
|154.71
|100
|155.99
|156.87
|200
|164.72
|159.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Fittings saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|National Fittings - 33Rd Annual General Meeting - 16.09.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|National Fittings - Limited Review Report - 30.06.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|National Fittings - Un-Audited Financial Results - 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|National Fittings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|National Fittings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
National Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199TZ1993PLC008034 and registration number is 008034. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fittings is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Fittings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Fittings is ₹154.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Fittings are ₹179.45 and ₹169.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fittings is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of National Fittings is ₹133.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Fittings has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, 12.58% for the past month, 17.32% over 3 months, -4.92% over 1 year, 19.18% across 3 years, and 25.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Fittings are 0.00 and 4.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.
Source: Dion Global