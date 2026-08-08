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National Fittings Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL FITTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of National Fittings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.00 Closed
4.20₹ 6.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Fittings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹169.35₹179.45
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.60₹235.00
₹170.00
Open Price
₹179.40
Prev. Close
₹163.15
Volume
71,337

Source: Dion Global

National Fittings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Fittings has declined 4.92% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, National Fittings has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

National Fittings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Fittings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.44151.68
10152.97152.37
20154.47153.41
50155.55154.71
100155.99156.87
200164.72159.48

Source: Dion Global

National Fittings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Fittings saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.28%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National Fittings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTNational Fittings - 33Rd Annual General Meeting - 16.09.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTNational Fittings - Limited Review Report - 30.06.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTNational Fittings - Un-Audited Financial Results - 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTNational Fittings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 04, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTNational Fittings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About National Fittings

National Fittings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199TZ1993PLC008034 and registration number is 008034. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Castings/Foundry. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayaram Govindarajan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Panath Anitha
    Woman Executive Director
  • Mr. A V Palaniswamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Susheela Balakrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chenniappan Selvakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on National Fittings Share Price

What is the share price of National Fittings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Fittings is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Fittings?

The National Fittings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Fittings?

The market cap of National Fittings is ₹154.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Fittings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Fittings are ₹179.45 and ₹169.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Fittings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Fittings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Fittings is ₹235.00 and 52-week low of National Fittings is ₹133.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Fittings performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Fittings has shown returns of 4.2% over the past day, 12.58% for the past month, 17.32% over 3 months, -4.92% over 1 year, 19.18% across 3 years, and 25.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Fittings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Fittings are 0.00 and 4.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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