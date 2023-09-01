Follow Us

KIC METALIKS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.71 Closed
4.732.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KIC Metaliks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.31₹56.00
₹54.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹64.18
₹54.71
Open Price
₹51.31
Prev. Close
₹52.24
Volume
63,623

KIC Metaliks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.7
  • R258.7
  • R361.39
  • Pivot
    54.01
  • S152.01
  • S249.32
  • S347.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.5650.42
  • 1038.5949.74
  • 2039.550.18
  • 5041.8749.66
  • 10044.5947.41
  • 20051.4845.82

KIC Metaliks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

KIC Metaliks Ltd. Share Holdings

KIC Metaliks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About KIC Metaliks Ltd.

KIC Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1986PLC041169 and registration number is 041169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 513.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Jalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Bengani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kanhaiyalal Didwania
    Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Narayan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajarshi Ghosh
    Independent Director

FAQs on KIC Metaliks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KIC Metaliks Ltd.?

The market cap of KIC Metaliks Ltd. is ₹194.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KIC Metaliks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KIC Metaliks Ltd. is 12.25 and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KIC Metaliks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIC Metaliks Ltd. is ₹54.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIC Metaliks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIC Metaliks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIC Metaliks Ltd. is ₹64.18 and 52-week low of KIC Metaliks Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

