KIC Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1986PLC041169 and registration number is 041169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 513.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.