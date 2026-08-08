Here's the live share price of KIC Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KIC Metaliks
|6.32
|1.46
|4.89
|14.46
|5.94
|-11.83
|-11.41
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KIC Metaliks has gained 5.94% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, KIC Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.67
|35.1
|10
|35.23
|35.16
|20
|35.7
|35.43
|50
|36.09
|35.3
|100
|33.22
|34.08
|200
|31.02
|33.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KIC Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|KIC Metaliks - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|KIC Metaliks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On August 4, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:44 AM IST IST
|KIC Metaliks - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|KIC Metaliks - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 25, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|KIC Metaliks - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 4, 2026
Source: Dion Global
KIC Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1986PLC041169 and registration number is 041169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 782.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIC Metaliks is ₹36.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KIC Metaliks is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KIC Metaliks is ₹127.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KIC Metaliks are ₹36.24 and ₹34.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIC Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIC Metaliks is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of KIC Metaliks is ₹20.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KIC Metaliks has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 5.94% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and -11.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks are 3.31 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global