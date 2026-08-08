What is the share price of KIC Metaliks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIC Metaliks is ₹36.02 as on .

What kind of stock is KIC Metaliks? The KIC Metaliks is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KIC Metaliks? The market cap of KIC Metaliks is ₹127.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KIC Metaliks? Today’s highest and lowest price of KIC Metaliks are ₹36.24 and ₹34.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIC Metaliks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIC Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIC Metaliks is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of KIC Metaliks is ₹20.15 as on .

How has the KIC Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns? The KIC Metaliks has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 5.94% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and -11.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks are 3.31 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global