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KIC Metaliks Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIC METALIKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of KIC Metaliks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.02 Closed
1.09₹ 0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KIC Metaliks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.84₹36.24
₹36.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.15₹41.80
₹36.02
Open Price
₹35.00
Prev. Close
₹35.63
Volume
5,718

Source: Dion Global

KIC Metaliks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KIC Metaliks		6.321.464.8914.465.94-11.83-11.41
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KIC Metaliks has gained 5.94% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, KIC Metaliks has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

KIC Metaliks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KIC Metaliks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.6735.1
1035.2335.16
2035.735.43
5036.0935.3
10033.2234.08
20031.0233.19

Source: Dion Global

KIC Metaliks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KIC Metaliks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KIC Metaliks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTKIC Metaliks - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTKIC Metaliks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On August 4, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 04:44 AM IST ISTKIC Metaliks - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTKIC Metaliks - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTKIC Metaliks - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About KIC Metaliks

KIC Metaliks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01409WB1986PLC041169 and registration number is 041169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pig iron and spiegeleisen in pigs, blocks or other primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 782.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Jalan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Bengani
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mrs. Ishita Bose
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Poddar
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajarshi Ghosh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanhaiyalal Didwania
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on KIC Metaliks Share Price

What is the share price of KIC Metaliks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KIC Metaliks is ₹36.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KIC Metaliks?

The KIC Metaliks is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KIC Metaliks?

The market cap of KIC Metaliks is ₹127.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KIC Metaliks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KIC Metaliks are ₹36.24 and ₹34.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KIC Metaliks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KIC Metaliks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KIC Metaliks is ₹41.80 and 52-week low of KIC Metaliks is ₹20.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KIC Metaliks performed historically in terms of returns?

The KIC Metaliks has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 1.46% for the past month, 4.89% over 3 months, 5.94% over 1 year, -11.83% across 3 years, and -11.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KIC Metaliks are 3.31 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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