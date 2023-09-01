Follow Us

DCM LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹78.10 Closed
0.510.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DCM Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹81.30
₹78.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.00₹101.45
₹78.10
Open Price
₹77.95
Prev. Close
₹77.70
Volume
1,03,165

DCM Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.43
  • R283.02
  • R384.73
  • Pivot
    78.72
  • S176.13
  • S274.42
  • S371.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.6676.27
  • 1080.0875.51
  • 2078.3975.38
  • 5073.7774.25
  • 10067.8973.43
  • 20083.7273.97

DCM Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.91-5.055.973.9915.79259.08-9.24
1.539.7022.2436.8341.09102.32115.98
3.4716.9746.2797.6986.67352.81215.40
12.522.8251.1545.1344.18925.00446.67
10.3531.1339.8037.9158.36127.02127.02
0.640.8013.834.095.17143.0738.32
-0.7916.6249.4332.1375.33154.4963.26
1.76-1.5127.0262.2423.3314.4914.49
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

DCM Ltd. Share Holdings

DCM Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About DCM Ltd.

DCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1889 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1889PLC000004 and registration number is 000004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bipin Maira
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jitendra Tuli
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Dr. Kavita A Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bharat Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Shayam Sunder Sharma
    Director

FAQs on DCM Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Ltd.?

The market cap of DCM Ltd. is ₹145.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCM Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCM Ltd. is -33.16 and PB ratio of DCM Ltd. is 18.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCM Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Ltd. is ₹101.45 and 52-week low of DCM Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

