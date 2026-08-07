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DCM Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCM

DCM Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of DCM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.74 Closed
-3.78₹ -3.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCM Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.80₹80.74
₹80.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.80₹105.95
₹80.74
Open Price
₹80.57
Prev. Close
₹83.91
Volume
734

Source: Dion Global

DCM Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCM has declined 18.77% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

DCM Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCM Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.5684.74
1090.8887.5
2094.290.43
5093.2890.56
10081.9688.11
20086.5388.36

Source: Dion Global

DCM Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCM saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DCM Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTDCM - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTDCM - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of T
Jul 29, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTDCM - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
Jul 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTDCM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTDCM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About DCM

DCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1889 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1889PLC000004 and registration number is 000004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Castings/Foundry
  • Address
    Unit Nos. 2050 to 2052, 2nd Floor, Plaza - II, Central Square, New Delhi Delhi 110006
  • Contact
    investors@dcm.in
    www.dcm.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Tuli
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vinay Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vir Jakhar
    Director
  • Dr. Kavita A Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Aditya Katoch
    Director
  • Mr. Shayam Sunder Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bharat Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Yuv Bharat Ram
    Director
  • Mr. Rahil Bharat Ram
    Director

FAQs on DCM Share Price

What is the share price of DCM?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM is ₹80.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCM?

The DCM is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM?

The market cap of DCM is ₹150.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM are ₹80.74 and ₹79.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM is ₹105.95 and 52-week low of DCM is ₹54.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCM performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCM has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, -17.19% for the past month, -3.04% over 3 months, -18.77% over 1 year, -0.05% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM are 52.39 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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