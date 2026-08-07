What is the share price of DCM? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM is ₹80.74 as on .

What kind of stock is DCM? The DCM is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCM? The market cap of DCM is ₹150.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCM? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM are ₹80.74 and ₹79.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCM? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM is ₹105.95 and 52-week low of DCM is ₹54.80 as on .

How has the DCM performed historically in terms of returns? The DCM has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, -17.19% for the past month, -3.04% over 3 months, -18.77% over 1 year, -0.05% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCM? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM are 52.39 and 3.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global