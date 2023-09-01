Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.91
|-5.05
|5.97
|3.99
|15.79
|259.08
|-9.24
|1.53
|9.70
|22.24
|36.83
|41.09
|102.32
|115.98
|3.47
|16.97
|46.27
|97.69
|86.67
|352.81
|215.40
|12.52
|2.82
|51.15
|45.13
|44.18
|925.00
|446.67
|10.35
|31.13
|39.80
|37.91
|58.36
|127.02
|127.02
|0.64
|0.80
|13.83
|4.09
|5.17
|143.07
|38.32
|-0.79
|16.62
|49.43
|32.13
|75.33
|154.49
|63.26
|1.76
|-1.51
|27.02
|62.24
|23.33
|14.49
|14.49
|-0.41
|-2.10
|26.33
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
DCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1889 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1889PLC000004 and registration number is 000004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DCM Ltd. is ₹145.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DCM Ltd. is -33.16 and PB ratio of DCM Ltd. is 18.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM Ltd. is ₹101.45 and 52-week low of DCM Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.