Here's the live share price of DCM along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCM has declined 18.77% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, DCM has underperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.56
|84.74
|10
|90.88
|87.5
|20
|94.2
|90.43
|50
|93.28
|90.56
|100
|81.96
|88.11
|200
|86.53
|88.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCM saw a drop in promoter holding to 50.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.36%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|DCM - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|DCM - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of T
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|DCM - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|DCM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|DCM - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
DCM Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1889 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1889PLC000004 and registration number is 000004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCM is ₹80.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCM is ₹150.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCM are ₹80.74 and ₹79.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCM stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCM is ₹105.95 and 52-week low of DCM is ₹54.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCM has shown returns of -3.78% over the past day, -17.19% for the past month, -3.04% over 3 months, -18.77% over 1 year, -0.05% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCM are 52.39 and 3.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global