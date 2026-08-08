What is the share price of Simplex Castings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Castings is ₹103.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Simplex Castings? The Simplex Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Castings? The market cap of Simplex Castings is ₹63.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Castings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Castings are ₹106.00 and ₹100.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Castings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Castings is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of Simplex Castings is ₹71.32 as on .

How has the Simplex Castings performed historically in terms of returns? The Simplex Castings has shown returns of 2.23% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, 36.38% over 1 year, 112.82% across 3 years, and 51.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Castings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Castings are 5.16 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global