SIMPLEX CASTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.00 Closed
-1.79-1.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Simplex Castings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.25₹59.94
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.00₹65.07
₹58.00
Open Price
₹56.25
Prev. Close
₹59.06
Volume
2,945

Simplex Castings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.88
  • R261.75
  • R363.57
  • Pivot
    58.06
  • S156.19
  • S254.37
  • S352.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.8959.93
  • 1034.6259.96
  • 2035.8458.5
  • 5037.2653.9
  • 10037.8949.79
  • 20041.3146.48

Simplex Castings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.7012.6245.4752.6352.83182.93-47.27
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34

Simplex Castings Ltd. Share Holdings

Simplex Castings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Simplex Castings Ltd.

Simplex Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320MH1980PLC067459 and registration number is 067459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Moolchand Shah
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Champak Kalyanji Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ushma Nitin Khabaria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. S M Swathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sajal Ghosh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Ketan Shah
    Managing Director

FAQs on Simplex Castings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Castings Ltd.?

The market cap of Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹35.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Simplex Castings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Simplex Castings Ltd. is -5.66 and PB ratio of Simplex Castings Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Simplex Castings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Castings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹65.07 and 52-week low of Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

