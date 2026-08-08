Here's the live share price of Simplex Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-1.36
|17.86
|5.43
|39.16
|112.82
|51.33
|AIA Engineering
|4.3
|2.42
|20.38
|16.93
|54.72
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|7.44
|-19.64
|18.83
|72.59
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-4.46
|-22.56
|-3.25
|-29.13
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-5.81
|11.89
|15.48
|-8.79
|1.5
|20.3
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|8.17
|15.08
|38.98
|61.89
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|25.07
|24.61
|30.81
|96.64
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.6
|17.48
|0.18
|-5.39
|-8.98
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|45.66
|87.04
|126.36
|128.07
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-8.06
|-21.63
|4.46
|-26.71
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.12
|46.2
|57.59
|50.98
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.15
|3.69
|9.15
|15.95
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.8
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|2.57
|14.8
|60.33
|48.89
|40.43
|22.6
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.74
|1
|20.99
|0.69
|33.73
|46.46
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-12.78
|-13.25
|-18.01
|-26.73
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|13.71
|12.17
|-2.94
|-5.56
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-20.76
|-3.31
|-8.79
|-18.53
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-1.19
|-3.96
|-3.1
|0.55
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Simplex Castings has gained 39.16% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (54.72%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (72.59%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Castings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.76
|97.71
|10
|100.56
|99.2
|20
|103.06
|100.96
|50
|102.2
|100.93
|100
|97.88
|98.91
|200
|98.09
|93.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Simplex Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Simplex Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Simplex Castings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Simplex Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Simplex Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Simplex Castings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Simplex Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320MH1980PLC067459 and registration number is 067459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Castings is ₹103.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simplex Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Simplex Castings is ₹63.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Castings are ₹106.00 and ₹100.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Castings is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of Simplex Castings is ₹71.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Simplex Castings has shown returns of 2.23% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, 36.38% over 1 year, 112.82% across 3 years, and 51.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Castings are 5.16 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global