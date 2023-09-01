Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.70
|12.62
|45.47
|52.63
|52.83
|182.93
|-47.27
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Simplex Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320MH1980PLC067459 and registration number is 067459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹35.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Simplex Castings Ltd. is -5.66 and PB ratio of Simplex Castings Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹65.07 and 52-week low of Simplex Castings Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.