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Simplex Castings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIMPLEX CASTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Simplex Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.10 Closed
2.23₹ 2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Simplex Castings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.85₹106.00
₹103.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.32₹124.70
₹103.10
Open Price
₹104.00
Prev. Close
₹100.85
Volume
1,34,083

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Castings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Simplex Castings		1.78-1.3617.865.4339.16112.8251.33
AIA Engineering		4.32.4220.3816.9354.7210.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.167.44-19.6418.8372.5947.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-4.46-22.56-3.25-29.134.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-5.8111.8915.48-8.791.520.3
Steel Cast		6.528.1715.0838.9861.8946.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8425.0724.6130.8196.6452.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.617.480.18-5.39-8.98-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4245.6687.04126.36128.0772.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-8.06-21.634.46-26.710.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.1246.257.5950.9842.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.153.699.1515.9545.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.8-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.052.5714.860.3348.8940.4322.6
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.74120.990.6933.7346.46
Nitin Castings		-8.22-12.78-13.25-18.01-26.73-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2913.7112.17-2.94-5.5619.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-20.76-3.31-8.79-18.53-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-1.19-3.96-3.10.5530.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Simplex Castings has gained 39.16% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (54.72%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (72.59%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Simplex Castings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Simplex Castings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Castings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.7697.71
10100.5699.2
20103.06100.96
50102.2100.93
10097.8898.91
20098.0993.98

Source: Dion Global

Simplex Castings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Simplex Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 7.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Simplex Castings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTSimplex Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 06, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTSimplex Castings - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2
Aug 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSimplex Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 31, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTSimplex Castings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 16, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTSimplex Castings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Simplex Castings

Simplex Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320MH1980PLC067459 and registration number is 067459. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Moolchand Shah
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Ketan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajal Ghosh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Champak Kalyanji Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Indu Nagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Simplex Castings Share Price

What is the share price of Simplex Castings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Simplex Castings is ₹103.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Simplex Castings?

The Simplex Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Castings?

The market cap of Simplex Castings is ₹63.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Simplex Castings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Simplex Castings are ₹106.00 and ₹100.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Simplex Castings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Simplex Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Simplex Castings is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of Simplex Castings is ₹71.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Simplex Castings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Simplex Castings has shown returns of 2.23% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, 17.25% over 3 months, 36.38% over 1 year, 112.82% across 3 years, and 51.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Simplex Castings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Simplex Castings are 5.16 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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