Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Kirloskars group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Kirloskars group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|G G Dandekar Properties
|73.95
|2.94
|4.14
|0.07
|Kirloskar Industries
|3776.35
|15.00
|0.40
|0.36
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|443.70
|-1.10
|-0.25
|4.16
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|1440.00
|-15.50
|-1.06
|4.78
|Envair Electrodyne
|48.80
|-0.99
|-1.99
|1.39
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1915.00
|-46.40
|-2.37
|13.04
|Kirloskar Electric Company
|143.95
|-4.15
|-2.80
|21.05
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.30
|-82.65
|-3.68
|135.05
The top gainers among the Kirloskars group stocks today are G G Dandekar Properties (up 4.14%) and Kirloskar Industries (up 0.40%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kirloskar Oil Engines (down 3.68%) and Kirloskar Electric Company (down 2.80%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Kirloskars Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and iron and steel.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Kirloskars group here.
Aside of the Kirloskars Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.