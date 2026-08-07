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List of Kirloskars group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Kirloskars group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Kirloskars group stocks here.

Kirloskars Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
G G Dandekar Properties		73.952.944.140.07
Kirloskar Industries		3776.3515.000.400.36
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		443.70-1.10-0.254.16
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company		1440.00-15.50-1.064.78
Envair Electrodyne		48.80-0.99-1.991.39
Kirloskar Brothers		1915.00-46.40-2.3713.04
Kirloskar Electric Company		143.95-4.15-2.8021.05
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.30-82.65-3.68135.05
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Kirloskars group stocks today are G G Dandekar Properties (up 4.14%) and Kirloskar Industries (up 0.40%). On the other hand, the top losers include Kirloskar Oil Engines (down 3.68%) and Kirloskar Electric Company (down 2.80%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Kirloskars Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and iron and steel.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Kirloskars group here.

Aside of the Kirloskars Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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