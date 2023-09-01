What is the Market Cap of Steel Cast Ltd.? The market cap of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹1,379.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Cast Ltd.? P/E ratio of Steel Cast Ltd. is 18.0 and PB ratio of Steel Cast Ltd. is 6.41 as on .

What is the share price of Steel Cast Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹681.75 as on .