Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.74
|30.41
|39.03
|37.15
|57.49
|125.77
|125.77
|0.88
|9.00
|21.46
|35.96
|40.19
|101.03
|114.60
|3.32
|16.79
|46.06
|97.41
|86.39
|352.15
|214.94
|14.07
|4.23
|53.23
|47.12
|46.15
|939.06
|454.17
|0.32
|0.48
|13.46
|3.76
|4.84
|142.29
|37.88
|-1.19
|16.15
|48.83
|31.60
|74.63
|153.47
|62.61
|1.73
|-1.53
|26.99
|62.20
|23.30
|14.46
|14.46
|-0.41
|-2.10
|26.33
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|7.60
|-4.44
|6.65
|4.66
|16.53
|261.38
|-8.66
|3.59
|2.28
|2.93
|22.05
|2.28
|-43.30
|-43.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Steel Cast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1972PLC002033 and registration number is 002033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wiring and wiring devices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹1,379.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Steel Cast Ltd. is 18.0 and PB ratio of Steel Cast Ltd. is 6.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹681.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Cast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹690.00 and 52-week low of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹407.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.