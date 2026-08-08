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Steel Cast Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEEL CAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Steel Cast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹330.90 Closed
-1.91₹ -6.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steel Cast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.30₹341.00
₹330.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.00₹344.50
₹330.90
Open Price
₹338.35
Prev. Close
₹337.35
Volume
1,877

Source: Dion Global

Steel Cast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steel Cast has gained 61.63% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Cast has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Steel Cast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steel Cast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5311.8328.08
10310320.45
20308.02313.68
50298.26301.92
100280.86284.84
200248.65260.79

Source: Dion Global

Steel Cast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steel Cast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.55%, FII holding rose to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Steel Cast Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,48,389125.75
3,05,8201.119.28

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Steel Cast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSteel Cast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTSteel Cast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTSteel Cast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTSteel Cast - The Board Has Fixed The Record Date For The First Interim Dividend 2026-27
Jul 30, 2026, 03:41 AM IST ISTSteel Cast - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Steel Cast

Steel Cast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1972PLC002033 and registration number is 002033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wiring and wiring devices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chetan M Tamboli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushil C Tamboli
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh H Shukla
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mr. Subhash R Sharma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Vidhi S Merchant
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant D Dholakia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aarushi M Ganatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harsh R Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv D Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipam A Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Steel Cast Share Price

What is the share price of Steel Cast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Cast is ₹330.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steel Cast?

The Steel Cast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Cast?

The market cap of Steel Cast is ₹3,348.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Cast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Cast are ₹341.00 and ₹330.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Cast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Cast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Cast is ₹344.50 and 52-week low of Steel Cast is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steel Cast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steel Cast has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 5.82% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, 61.63% over 1 year, 46.31% across 3 years, and 46.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Cast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Cast are 36.93 and 8.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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