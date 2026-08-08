What is the share price of Steel Cast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Cast is ₹330.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Steel Cast? The Steel Cast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Cast? The market cap of Steel Cast is ₹3,348.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Cast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Cast are ₹341.00 and ₹330.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Cast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Cast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Cast is ₹344.50 and 52-week low of Steel Cast is ₹172.00 as on .

How has the Steel Cast performed historically in terms of returns? The Steel Cast has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 5.82% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, 61.63% over 1 year, 46.31% across 3 years, and 46.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Cast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Cast are 36.93 and 8.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global