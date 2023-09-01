Follow Us

Steel Cast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STEEL CAST LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | NSE
₹681.75 Closed
-1.04-7.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Steel Cast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹670.70₹720.00
₹681.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹407.20₹690.00
₹681.75
Open Price
₹720.00
Prev. Close
₹688.90
Volume
67,512

Steel Cast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1711.17
  • R2740.23
  • R3760.47
  • Pivot
    690.93
  • S1661.87
  • S2641.63
  • S3612.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5453.45660.04
  • 10443.19632.76
  • 20439.56596.65
  • 50442.62549.06
  • 100407.17522.08
  • 200359.54491.07

Steel Cast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.7430.4139.0337.1557.49125.77125.77
0.889.0021.4635.9640.19101.03114.60
3.3216.7946.0697.4186.39352.15214.94
14.074.2353.2347.1246.15939.06454.17
0.320.4813.463.764.84142.2937.88
-1.1916.1548.8331.6074.63153.4762.61
1.73-1.5326.9962.2023.3014.4614.46
-0.41-2.1026.3328.0128.0128.0128.01
7.60-4.446.654.6616.53261.38-8.66
3.592.282.9322.052.28-43.30-43.30

Steel Cast Ltd. Share Holdings

Steel Cast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Steel Cast Ltd.

Steel Cast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1972PLC002033 and registration number is 002033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wiring and wiring devices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chetan M Tamboli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushil C Tamboli
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh H Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash R Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidhi S Merchant
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Apurva R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant D Dholakia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aarushi M Ganatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh R Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv D Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Steel Cast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Cast Ltd.?

The market cap of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹1,379.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Cast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steel Cast Ltd. is 18.0 and PB ratio of Steel Cast Ltd. is 6.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steel Cast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹681.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Cast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Cast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹690.00 and 52-week low of Steel Cast Ltd. is ₹407.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

