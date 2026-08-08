Here's the live share price of Steel Cast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steel Cast has gained 61.63% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Cast has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|311.8
|328.08
|10
|310
|320.45
|20
|308.02
|313.68
|50
|298.26
|301.92
|100
|280.86
|284.84
|200
|248.65
|260.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steel Cast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.55%, FII holding rose to 0.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,48,389
|1
|25.75
|3,05,820
|1.11
|9.28
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Steel Cast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Steel Cast - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Steel Cast - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Steel Cast - The Board Has Fixed The Record Date For The First Interim Dividend 2026-27
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:41 AM IST IST
|Steel Cast - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Steel Cast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310GJ1972PLC002033 and registration number is 002033. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wiring and wiring devices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 423.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Cast is ₹330.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Cast is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steel Cast is ₹3,348.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Cast are ₹341.00 and ₹330.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Cast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Cast is ₹344.50 and 52-week low of Steel Cast is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Cast has shown returns of -1.91% over the past day, 5.82% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, 61.63% over 1 year, 46.31% across 3 years, and 46.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Cast are 36.93 and 8.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global