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Uni Abex Alloy Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Uni Abex Alloy Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,880.55 Closed
-5.00₹ -256.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uni Abex Alloy Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,880.55₹4,880.55
₹4,880.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,650.00₹5,750.00
₹4,880.55
Open Price
₹4,880.55
Prev. Close
₹5,137.40
Volume
332

Source: Dion Global

Uni Abex Alloy Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.1246.257.5950.9842.8344.49
AIA Engineering		4.32.4220.3816.9354.7210.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.167.44-19.6418.8372.5947.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-4.46-22.56-3.25-29.134.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-5.8111.8915.48-8.791.520.3
Steel Cast		6.528.1715.0838.9861.8946.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8425.0724.6130.8196.6452.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.617.480.18-5.39-8.98-4.43-2.69
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4245.6687.04126.36128.0772.8648.03
Nelcast		3.59-8.06-21.634.46-26.710.517.05
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.153.699.1515.9545.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.8-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.052.5714.860.3348.8940.4322.6
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.74120.990.6933.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-1.3617.865.4339.16112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-12.78-13.25-18.01-26.73-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2913.7112.17-2.94-5.5619.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-20.76-3.31-8.79-18.53-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-1.19-3.96-3.10.5530.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uni Abex Alloy Products has gained 50.98% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (54.72%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (72.59%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Uni Abex Alloy Products has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Uni Abex Alloy Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uni Abex Alloy Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,758.344,863.8
104,732.184,852.58
205,063.534,888.24
504,724.394,656.52
1003,895.54,218.82
2003,542.583,782.6

Source: Dion Global

Uni Abex Alloy Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uni Abex Alloy Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uni Abex Alloy Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTUni Abex Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTUni Abex Alloys - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTUni Abex Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTUni Abex Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Amongst Other Items The Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 08, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTUni Abex Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Uni Abex Alloy Products

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1972PLC015950 and registration number is 015950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Feroze Neterwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anosh Neterwala
    Vice Chairman
  • Dr. Sonali Tipre
    Director
  • Mrs. Phirosa Neterwala
    Director
  • Mr. Mohan Fondekar
    Director
  • Mr. Jimmy Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Mahajan
    Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Bhan
    Director

FAQs on Uni Abex Alloy Products Share Price

What is the share price of Uni Abex Alloy Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹4,880.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uni Abex Alloy Products?

The Uni Abex Alloy Products is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products?

The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹963.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uni Abex Alloy Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uni Abex Alloy Products are ₹4,880.55 and ₹4,880.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uni Abex Alloy Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uni Abex Alloy Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹5,750.00 and 52-week low of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹2,650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uni Abex Alloy Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uni Abex Alloy Products has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -14.62% for the past month, 50.46% over 3 months, 43.44% over 1 year, 42.83% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products are 3.42 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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