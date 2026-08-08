Here's the live share price of Uni Abex Alloy Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.12
|46.2
|57.59
|50.98
|42.83
|44.49
|AIA Engineering
|4.3
|2.42
|20.38
|16.93
|54.72
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|7.44
|-19.64
|18.83
|72.59
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-4.46
|-22.56
|-3.25
|-29.13
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-5.81
|11.89
|15.48
|-8.79
|1.5
|20.3
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|8.17
|15.08
|38.98
|61.89
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|25.07
|24.61
|30.81
|96.64
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.6
|17.48
|0.18
|-5.39
|-8.98
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|45.66
|87.04
|126.36
|128.07
|72.86
|48.03
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-8.06
|-21.63
|4.46
|-26.71
|0.51
|7.05
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.15
|3.69
|9.15
|15.95
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.8
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|2.57
|14.8
|60.33
|48.89
|40.43
|22.6
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.74
|1
|20.99
|0.69
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-1.36
|17.86
|5.43
|39.16
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-12.78
|-13.25
|-18.01
|-26.73
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|13.71
|12.17
|-2.94
|-5.56
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-20.76
|-3.31
|-8.79
|-18.53
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-1.19
|-3.96
|-3.1
|0.55
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uni Abex Alloy Products has gained 50.98% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (54.72%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (72.59%), Electrosteel Castings (-29.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Uni Abex Alloy Products has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,758.34
|4,863.8
|10
|4,732.18
|4,852.58
|20
|5,063.53
|4,888.24
|50
|4,724.39
|4,656.52
|100
|3,895.5
|4,218.82
|200
|3,542.58
|3,782.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uni Abex Alloy Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Uni Abex Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Uni Abex Alloys - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Uni Abex Alloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Uni Abex Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Amongst Other Items The Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Uni Abex Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1972PLC015950 and registration number is 015950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹4,880.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uni Abex Alloy Products is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹963.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uni Abex Alloy Products are ₹4,880.55 and ₹4,880.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uni Abex Alloy Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹5,750.00 and 52-week low of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹2,650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uni Abex Alloy Products has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -14.62% for the past month, 50.46% over 3 months, 43.44% over 1 year, 42.83% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products are 3.42 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.05 per annum.
Source: Dion Global