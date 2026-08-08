What is the share price of Uni Abex Alloy Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹4,880.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Uni Abex Alloy Products? The Uni Abex Alloy Products is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products? The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹963.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uni Abex Alloy Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uni Abex Alloy Products are ₹4,880.55 and ₹4,880.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uni Abex Alloy Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uni Abex Alloy Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹5,750.00 and 52-week low of Uni Abex Alloy Products is ₹2,650.00 as on .

How has the Uni Abex Alloy Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Uni Abex Alloy Products has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -14.62% for the past month, 50.46% over 3 months, 43.44% over 1 year, 42.83% across 3 years, and 44.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products are 3.42 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.05 per annum.

Source: Dion Global