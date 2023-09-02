Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1972PLC015950 and registration number is 015950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹382.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is 15.57 and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is 4.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹1,937.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹1,899.50 and 52-week low of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹572.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.