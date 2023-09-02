Follow Us

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,937.45 Closed
237.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,937.45₹1,937.45
₹1,937.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹572.00₹1,899.50
₹1,937.45
Open Price
₹1,937.45
Prev. Close
₹1,899.50
Volume
643

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,937.45
  • R21,937.45
  • R31,937.45
  • Pivot
    1,937.45
  • S11,937.45
  • S21,937.45
  • S31,937.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5726.351,849.53
  • 10720.321,801.79
  • 20725.851,692.43
  • 50712.91,459.81
  • 100654.671,271.43
  • 200624.811,077.62

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend

About Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1972PLC015950 and registration number is 015950. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. F D Neterwala
    Chairman
  • Mr. R B Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. H R Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. F K Banatwalla
    Director
  • Mr. A F Naterwala
    Director
  • Mrs. P F Neterwala
    Director
  • Mr. M K Fondekar
    Director
  • Mr. J J Parakh
    Director
  • Mr. M K Mahajan
    Director
  • Mr. K K Tamhaney
    Director

FAQs on Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹382.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is 15.57 and PB ratio of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is 4.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹1,937.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹1,899.50 and 52-week low of Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd. is ₹572.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

