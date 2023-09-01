Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.31
|-2.69
|-1.56
|47.44
|76.31
|189.86
|18.23
|1.50
|9.38
|21.93
|36.56
|40.84
|101.85
|115.14
|3.30
|16.98
|45.57
|97.27
|86.53
|351.58
|214.45
|12.69
|2.44
|51.01
|45.39
|44.68
|902.14
|450.76
|10.48
|31.61
|39.89
|38.10
|56.07
|590.00
|269.24
|1.42
|1.98
|14.44
|4.06
|6.11
|142.85
|36.66
|-1.05
|16.55
|48.75
|31.88
|75.35
|153.09
|62.58
|11.21
|7.66
|0.20
|-23.11
|470.69
|470.69
|470.69
|8.24
|20.80
|80.37
|104.48
|178.39
|403.23
|279.52
|21.96
|110.49
|107.25
|102.22
|120.32
|767.03
|420.22
|1.42
|-1.11
|26.30
|61.91
|24.10
|135.06
|144.11
|-1.41
|9.56
|-2.01
|115.32
|286.54
|874.52
|553.87
|6.25
|4.85
|60.56
|82.00
|51.00
|342.46
|217.35
|19.98
|-1.41
|33.08
|41.88
|24.48
|91.63
|-32.24
|6.93
|-5.61
|6.03
|4.78
|16.10
|255.68
|-9.38
|6.24
|28.33
|42.55
|13.91
|274.29
|644.32
|347.10
|-2.33
|-6.34
|27.44
|53.57
|72.57
|314.46
|242.07
|18.20
|29.29
|44.74
|92.48
|127.63
|329.51
|-13.82
|4.16
|3.11
|1.23
|25.79
|50.71
|44.55
|74.34
|-5.00
|-18.53
|5.60
|13.76
|1.96
|131.74
|55.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1975PLC002692 and registration number is 002692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹219.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is 25.74 and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is 2.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹439.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹468.00 and 52-week low of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.