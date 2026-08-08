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Investment & Precision Castings Share Price

NSE
BSE

INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Investment & Precision Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,149.00 Closed
1.86₹ 21.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Investment & Precision Castings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,095.00₹1,149.00
₹1,149.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹397.15₹1,149.60
₹1,149.00
Open Price
₹1,128.00
Prev. Close
₹1,128.00
Volume
796

Source: Dion Global

Investment & Precision Castings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Investment & Precision Castings		5.4241.7184.03126.36130.8472.8648.03
AIA Engineering		4.300.6119.2616.9351.8010.5919.48
Jayaswal Neco Industries		7.165.95-19.7518.8375.3447.4632.23
Electrosteel Castings		0.89-7.42-21.87-3.25-30.074.8913.99
Kirloskar Industries		-4.23-6.1112.6315.48-9.231.5020.30
Steel Cast		6.525.8213.0138.9861.6346.3146.85
Rhetan TMT		8.8422.2824.4730.8196.1852.7179.85
Alicon Castalloy		11.6014.692.16-5.39-13.85-4.43-2.69
Nelcast		3.59-10.49-12.984.46-27.830.517.05
Uni Abex Alloy Products		3.24-14.6250.4657.5943.4442.8344.49
Synergy Green Industries		0.534.007.309.1516.8245.7329.16
Poojaa Precision Engg.		-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-8.18-2.80-1.69
Captain Technocast		2.276.3634.2932.98-0.7864.4980.18
Kalyani Cast-Tech		1.051.6318.1560.3350.5940.4322.60
Magna Electrocastings		2.69-0.141.2820.99-0.7033.7346.46
Simplex Castings		1.78-4.0017.255.4336.38112.8251.33
Nitin Castings		-8.22-13.27-15.99-18.01-22.35-1.3234.62
National Fittings		14.2912.5817.32-2.94-4.9219.1825.41
DCM		-10.77-17.19-3.04-8.79-18.77-0.057.17
Gujarat Intrux		0.96-3.67-4.13-3.100.8430.7327.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Investment & Precision Castings has gained 130.84% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Investment & Precision Castings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).

Investment & Precision Castings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Investment & Precision Castings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,058.371,102.77
101,003.851,050.75
20907.45972.93
50774.8841
100673.72735.8
200591.44639.82

Source: Dion Global

Investment & Precision Castings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Investment & Precision Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Investment & Precision Castings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTInv. & Precision - Update on board meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 03:03 PM IST ISTInv. & Precision - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Q-1 2026-27 Board Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTInv. & Precision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTInv. & Precision - 51St Annual General Meeting Of Investment & Precision Castings Limited Will Be Held As On 13Th August, 202
Jul 10, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTInv. & Precision - Credit Rating Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Investment & Precision Castings

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1975PLC002692 and registration number is 002692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush I Tamboli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Pratapkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jainam P Tamboli
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Vishakha P Tamboli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Nagindas Bhayani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatan G Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Devi Raol
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ashwini R Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Investment & Precision Castings Share Price

What is the share price of Investment & Precision Castings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Investment & Precision Castings?

The Investment & Precision Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Investment & Precision Castings?

The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Investment & Precision Castings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Investment & Precision Castings are ₹1,149.00 and ₹1,095.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Investment & Precision Castings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Investment & Precision Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.60 and 52-week low of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹397.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Investment & Precision Castings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Investment & Precision Castings has shown returns of 1.86% over the past day, 41.71% for the past month, 84.03% over 3 months, 130.84% over 1 year, 72.86% across 3 years, and 48.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings are 97.70 and 11.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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