Here's the live share price of Investment & Precision Castings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Investment & Precision Castings
|5.42
|41.71
|84.03
|126.36
|130.84
|72.86
|48.03
|AIA Engineering
|4.30
|0.61
|19.26
|16.93
|51.80
|10.59
|19.48
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|7.16
|5.95
|-19.75
|18.83
|75.34
|47.46
|32.23
|Electrosteel Castings
|0.89
|-7.42
|-21.87
|-3.25
|-30.07
|4.89
|13.99
|Kirloskar Industries
|-4.23
|-6.11
|12.63
|15.48
|-9.23
|1.50
|20.30
|Steel Cast
|6.52
|5.82
|13.01
|38.98
|61.63
|46.31
|46.85
|Rhetan TMT
|8.84
|22.28
|24.47
|30.81
|96.18
|52.71
|79.85
|Alicon Castalloy
|11.60
|14.69
|2.16
|-5.39
|-13.85
|-4.43
|-2.69
|Nelcast
|3.59
|-10.49
|-12.98
|4.46
|-27.83
|0.51
|7.05
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|3.24
|-14.62
|50.46
|57.59
|43.44
|42.83
|44.49
|Synergy Green Industries
|0.53
|4.00
|7.30
|9.15
|16.82
|45.73
|29.16
|Poojaa Precision Engg.
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-8.18
|-2.80
|-1.69
|Captain Technocast
|2.27
|6.36
|34.29
|32.98
|-0.78
|64.49
|80.18
|Kalyani Cast-Tech
|1.05
|1.63
|18.15
|60.33
|50.59
|40.43
|22.60
|Magna Electrocastings
|2.69
|-0.14
|1.28
|20.99
|-0.70
|33.73
|46.46
|Simplex Castings
|1.78
|-4.00
|17.25
|5.43
|36.38
|112.82
|51.33
|Nitin Castings
|-8.22
|-13.27
|-15.99
|-18.01
|-22.35
|-1.32
|34.62
|National Fittings
|14.29
|12.58
|17.32
|-2.94
|-4.92
|19.18
|25.41
|DCM
|-10.77
|-17.19
|-3.04
|-8.79
|-18.77
|-0.05
|7.17
|Gujarat Intrux
|0.96
|-3.67
|-4.13
|-3.10
|0.84
|30.73
|27.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Investment & Precision Castings has gained 130.84% compared to peers like AIA Engineering (51.80%), Jayaswal Neco Industries (75.34%), Electrosteel Castings (-30.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Investment & Precision Castings has outperformed peers relative to AIA Engineering (19.48%) and Jayaswal Neco Industries (32.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,058.37
|1,102.77
|10
|1,003.85
|1,050.75
|20
|907.45
|972.93
|50
|774.8
|841
|100
|673.72
|735.8
|200
|591.44
|639.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Investment & Precision Castings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Inv. & Precision - Update on board meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:03 PM IST IST
|Inv. & Precision - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Q-1 2026-27 Board Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Inv. & Precision - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Inv. & Precision - 51St Annual General Meeting Of Investment & Precision Castings Limited Will Be Held As On 13Th August, 202
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Inv. & Precision - Credit Rating Updates
Source: Dion Global
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1975PLC002692 and registration number is 002692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Investment & Precision Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Investment & Precision Castings are ₹1,149.00 and ₹1,095.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Investment & Precision Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.60 and 52-week low of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹397.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Investment & Precision Castings has shown returns of 1.86% over the past day, 41.71% for the past month, 84.03% over 3 months, 130.84% over 1 year, 72.86% across 3 years, and 48.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings are 97.70 and 11.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global