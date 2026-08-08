What is the share price of Investment & Precision Castings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Investment & Precision Castings? The Investment & Precision Castings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Investment & Precision Castings? The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Investment & Precision Castings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Investment & Precision Castings are ₹1,149.00 and ₹1,095.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Investment & Precision Castings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Investment & Precision Castings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹1,149.60 and 52-week low of Investment & Precision Castings is ₹397.15 as on .

How has the Investment & Precision Castings performed historically in terms of returns? The Investment & Precision Castings has shown returns of 1.86% over the past day, 41.71% for the past month, 84.03% over 3 months, 130.84% over 1 year, 72.86% across 3 years, and 48.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings are 97.70 and 11.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global