INVESTMENT & PRECISION CASTINGS LTD.

Sector : Castings/Foundry | Smallcap | BSE
₹439.00 Closed
0.873.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹427.05₹440.00
₹439.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹235.00₹468.00
₹439.00
Open Price
₹428.00
Prev. Close
₹435.20
Volume
4,054

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1443.65
  • R2448.3
  • R3456.6
  • Pivot
    435.35
  • S1430.7
  • S2422.4
  • S3417.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5279.95432.98
  • 10283.31435.1
  • 20290.02437.9
  • 50271.86433.02
  • 100254.99410.11
  • 200268.99371.43

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.31-2.69-1.5647.4476.31189.8618.23
1.509.3821.9336.5640.84101.85115.14
3.3016.9845.5797.2786.53351.58214.45
12.692.4451.0145.3944.68902.14450.76
10.4831.6139.8938.1056.07590.00269.24
1.421.9814.444.066.11142.8536.66
-1.0516.5548.7531.8875.35153.0962.58
11.217.660.20-23.11470.69470.69470.69
8.2420.8080.37104.48178.39403.23279.52
21.96110.49107.25102.22120.32767.03420.22
1.42-1.1126.3061.9124.10135.06144.11
-1.419.56-2.01115.32286.54874.52553.87
6.254.8560.5682.0051.00342.46217.35
19.98-1.4133.0841.8824.4891.63-32.24
6.93-5.616.034.7816.10255.68-9.38
6.2428.3342.5513.91274.29644.32347.10
-2.33-6.3427.4453.5772.57314.46242.07
18.2029.2944.7492.48127.63329.51-13.82
4.163.111.2325.7950.7144.5574.34
-5.00-18.535.6013.761.96131.7455.73

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Share Holdings

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.

Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/04/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1975PLC002692 and registration number is 002692. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyush I Tamboli
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Pratapkumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vimal R Ambani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishakha P Tamboli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Devi Raol
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.?

The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹219.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is 25.74 and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is 2.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹439.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹468.00 and 52-week low of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹235.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

