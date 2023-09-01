What is the Market Cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.? The market cap of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹219.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is 25.74 and PB ratio of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is 2.8 as on .

What is the share price of Investment & Precision Castings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Investment & Precision Castings Ltd. is ₹439.00 as on .