Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of GMR group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on GMR group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|159.00
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|97.00
|-0.74
|-0.76
|25.88
The top gainers among the GMR group stocks today are GMR Airports (up 2.60%). On the other hand, the top losers include GMR Power and Urban Infra (down 0.76%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
GMR Group has a strong presence across industries, including service, and power.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the GMR group here.
Aside of the GMR Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.