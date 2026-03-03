Facebook Pixel Code
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORBES PRECISION TOOLS AND MACHINE PARTS

Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹129.75 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.20₹130.95
₹129.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.20₹235.90
₹129.75
Open Price
₹120.20
Prev. Close
₹130.40
Volume
28,920

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has declined 9.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.93%.

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts’s current P/E of 24.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts		-4.07-8.30-15.44-25.32-13.90-16.07-9.98
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has declined 13.90% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134132.93
10135.22134.19
20136.27135.23
50137.26139.96
100153.25150.09
200171.77171.49

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 10.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
90,8440.141.46

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 02, 2026, 10:47 PM ISTForbes Precision Too - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 02, 2026, 9:18 PM ISTForbes Precision Too - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jan 22, 2026, 8:42 PM ISTForbes Precision Too - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Jan 22, 2026, 8:37 PM ISTForbes Precision Too - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Dated January 22, 2026
Jan 16, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTForbes Precision Too - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months E

About Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29256MH2022PLC389649 and registration number is 389649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Marzin Roomi Shroff
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh Chelaram Tahilyani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai Laxmikant Mavani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rani Jadhav Ajit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Jaysinh Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Share Price

What is the share price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹129.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts?

The Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts?

The market cap of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹669.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts are ₹130.95 and ₹120.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹235.90 and 52-week low of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹120.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -19.06% over 3 months, -16.93% over 1 year, -16.07% across 3 years, and -9.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts are 24.96 and 4.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts News

