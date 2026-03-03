Here's the live share price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has declined 9.98% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.93%.
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts’s current P/E of 24.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|-4.07
|-8.30
|-15.44
|-25.32
|-13.90
|-16.07
|-9.98
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has declined 13.90% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134
|132.93
|10
|135.22
|134.19
|20
|136.27
|135.23
|50
|137.26
|139.96
|100
|153.25
|150.09
|200
|171.77
|171.49
In the latest quarter, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 10.94%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|90,844
|0.14
|1.46
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 02, 2026, 10:47 PM IST
|Forbes Precision Too - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 02, 2026, 9:18 PM IST
|Forbes Precision Too - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jan 22, 2026, 8:42 PM IST
|Forbes Precision Too - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Jan 22, 2026, 8:37 PM IST
|Forbes Precision Too - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Dated January 22, 2026
|Jan 16, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Forbes Precision Too - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months E
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29256MH2022PLC389649 and registration number is 389649. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 232.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹129.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹669.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts are ₹130.95 and ₹120.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹235.90 and 52-week low of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts is ₹120.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -3.21% for the past month, -19.06% over 3 months, -16.93% over 1 year, -16.07% across 3 years, and -9.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts are 24.96 and 4.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.