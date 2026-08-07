Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

B L Kashyap & Sons Share Price

NSE
BSE

B L KASHYAP & SONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of B L Kashyap & Sons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.94 Closed
0.04₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

B L Kashyap & Sons Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.06₹58.08
₹55.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.79₹75.45
₹55.94
Open Price
₹56.70
Prev. Close
₹55.92
Volume
28,685

Source: Dion Global

B L Kashyap & Sons Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B L Kashyap & Sons		2.852.45-10.11-2.03-20.499.1814.64
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B L Kashyap & Sons has declined 20.49% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, B L Kashyap & Sons has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

B L Kashyap & Sons Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B L Kashyap & Sons Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.0754.04
1054.5154.44
2055.7254.93
5055.1154.87
10053.4654.31
20052.8655.36

Source: Dion Global

B L Kashyap & Sons Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B L Kashyap & Sons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

B L Kashyap & Sons Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTB L Kashyap & Sons - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 29, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTB L Kashyap & Sons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 14, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTB L Kashyap & Sons - Clarification On Increase In Trading Volume In The Company''s Shares
Jul 14, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTB L Kashyap & Sons - Clarification sought from B. L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd
Jul 10, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTB L Kashyap & Sons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About B L Kashyap & Sons

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036148 and registration number is 036148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1347.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kashyap
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vineet Kashyap
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Kashyap
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Talwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Settihalli Basavaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Naresh Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopinath Ambadithody
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sharat Ohri
    Nominee Director

FAQs on B L Kashyap & Sons Share Price

What is the share price of B L Kashyap & Sons?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹55.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B L Kashyap & Sons?

The B L Kashyap & Sons is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B L Kashyap & Sons?

The market cap of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹1,261.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B L Kashyap & Sons?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B L Kashyap & Sons are ₹58.08 and ₹55.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B L Kashyap & Sons?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B L Kashyap & Sons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹75.45 and 52-week low of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹40.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B L Kashyap & Sons performed historically in terms of returns?

The B L Kashyap & Sons has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, 2.56% for the past month, -10.01% over 3 months, -20.41% over 1 year, 9.22% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons are 815.45 and 2.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

B L Kashyap & Sons News

More B L Kashyap & Sons News
Market Pulse