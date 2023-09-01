Follow Us

B L KASHYAP & SONS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.05 Closed
1.981.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.45₹54.40
₹54.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.75₹54.50
₹54.05
Open Price
₹53.45
Prev. Close
₹53.00
Volume
6,45,189

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.48
  • R254.92
  • R355.43
  • Pivot
    53.97
  • S153.53
  • S253.02
  • S352.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.3251.46
  • 1027.2450.38
  • 2025.8848.42
  • 5025.4645.33
  • 10023.8442.05
  • 20024.5737.6

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0533.2542.9390.83114.26602.6050.70
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Share Holdings

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036148 and registration number is 036148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1139.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kashyap
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vineet Kashyap
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Kashyap
    Joint Managing Director
  • Justice(Retd) C K Mahajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H N Nanani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Lakshman Singh Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Poonam Sangha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Settihalli Basavaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Talwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.?

The market cap of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹1,218.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is 24.81 and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹54.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

