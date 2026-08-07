Here's the live share price of B L Kashyap & Sons along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B L Kashyap & Sons
|2.85
|2.45
|-10.11
|-2.03
|-20.49
|9.18
|14.64
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B L Kashyap & Sons has declined 20.49% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, B L Kashyap & Sons has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.07
|54.04
|10
|54.51
|54.44
|20
|55.72
|54.93
|50
|55.11
|54.87
|100
|53.46
|54.31
|200
|52.86
|55.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B L Kashyap & Sons remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.17%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|B L Kashyap & Sons - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|B L Kashyap & Sons - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|B L Kashyap & Sons - Clarification On Increase In Trading Volume In The Company''s Shares
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|B L Kashyap & Sons - Clarification sought from B. L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|B L Kashyap & Sons - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036148 and registration number is 036148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1347.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹55.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B L Kashyap & Sons is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹1,261.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B L Kashyap & Sons are ₹58.08 and ₹55.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B L Kashyap & Sons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹75.45 and 52-week low of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹40.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B L Kashyap & Sons has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, 2.56% for the past month, -10.01% over 3 months, -20.41% over 1 year, 9.22% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons are 815.45 and 2.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global