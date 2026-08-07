What is the share price of B L Kashyap & Sons? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹55.94 as on .

What kind of stock is B L Kashyap & Sons? The B L Kashyap & Sons is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B L Kashyap & Sons? The market cap of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹1,261.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B L Kashyap & Sons? Today’s highest and lowest price of B L Kashyap & Sons are ₹58.08 and ₹55.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B L Kashyap & Sons? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B L Kashyap & Sons stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹75.45 and 52-week low of B L Kashyap & Sons is ₹40.79 as on .

How has the B L Kashyap & Sons performed historically in terms of returns? The B L Kashyap & Sons has shown returns of 0.14% over the past day, 2.56% for the past month, -10.01% over 3 months, -20.41% over 1 year, 9.22% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons are 815.45 and 2.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global