MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1989PLC036148 and registration number is 036148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1139.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹1,218.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is 24.81 and PB ratio of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹54.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. is ₹22.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.