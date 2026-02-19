The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a higher note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 94 points or 0.37% higher at 25,819, while the BSE Sensex rose 283 points or 0.34% to close at 83,734.

Stocks to watch, February 19, 2026

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is reshaping its operating model, shifting towards outcome-linked delivery structures and deeper consulting-led engagements as AI becomes central to customer demand. At the centre of this shift is the company’s use of “service tokens” — an internal unit that represents the scope of services delivered across the full AI stack rather than just traditional billing based on man-hours.

OLA Electric

Few founders have promised as boldly — or pivoted as often — as Bhavish Aggarwal. From once speaking of selling millions of electric scooters annually to lowering expectations to 15,000 units a month for Ebitda breakeven, the journey of Ola Electric Mobility has been marked by sweeping ambition and sharp recalibration.

The latest reset centres on a strategic shift toward battery energy storage. In his Q3FY26 shareholder letter, Aggarwal described the quarter as a “structural reset”, with a renewed focus on the newly launched battery energy storage system (BESS) business under the “Ola Shakti” brand.

Wipro

Wipro CTO Sandhya Arun dismissed fears around the extinction of the IT services sector at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, calling the scope of technology services far broader than most people assume.

“All of the hype and focus right now is on coding, but IT services are so much more expensive. It is everything from chip to cloud to compute. It’s about how we deliver business solutions and solve problems for clients in terms of technology by delivering business outcomes. So from that perspective, what is visible from the outside is just the tip of the iceberg,” she noted.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest consumer goods company, on Wednesday said it planned to invest up to Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium segments across its beauty & wellbeing and home care liquids categories.

The move reinforces HUL’s strategy of backing “fewer, bigger, but bolder bets”, as articulated by CEO & MD Priya Nair, while doubling down on high-growth demand spaces. Nair has said that she will prioritise both volume growth and premiumisation in FY27.

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge has partnered with VVDN Technologies for strategic collaboration across key technology-driven sectors. In an exchange filing, Bharat Forge said that under the partnership, the two companies will jointly develop next-gen technologies across the automotive, defence, AI, and data centre domains.

Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals completed an unannounced cGMP inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its injectable facility (F-3) in Karakhadi, Gujarat. The inspection was conducted from February 9 to February 18, 2026.

The USFDA inspection concluded with two observations. None of the observations is related to data integrity. The company will respond to the observations within the stipulated time.

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard said it has signed a formal contract with France-based CMA CGM, worth around $360 million (around Rs 3,267 crore) for the construction of six 1,700 TEU LNG-fuelled feeder container vessels.

With the latest win, the company’s total order book has reached around Rs 23,000 crore. Each LNG-powered containership will be of 1700-TEU (20-foot container equivalent) capacity and will cost around $60 million.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg, the company said on Wednesday, February 18.

The approved product is the generic version of Tracleer® tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg, and is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

BL Kashyap

BL Kashyap and Sons said it has secured a work order worth Rs 300 crore (excluding GST) from CRC Greens Private Limited for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The letter of intent was received and accepted on February 17, 2026, at 4:30 pm.

BGR Energy Systems

BGR Energy Systems said it has opted for the Rajasthan VAT Amnesty Scheme, 2022, to settle outstanding Value Added Tax (VAT) demands for earlier financial years.

The company said it has filed the prescribed application under the scheme and made payments towards settlement of VAT demands relating to financial years 2009–10, 2010–11 and 2011–12, as per acknowledgements received from the Commercial Taxes Department, Rajasthan.