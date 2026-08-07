Here's the live share price of Globus Power Generation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Globus Power Generation
|1.27
|3.31
|-9.48
|0.55
|-9.80
|-2.85
|-9.89
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Globus Power Generation has declined 9.80% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Globus Power Generation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.6
|12.68
|10
|12.73
|12.69
|20
|12.74
|12.75
|50
|13.16
|13.01
|100
|13.3
|13.27
|200
|13.73
|13.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Globus Power Generation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 18.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Globus Power Gen - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Globus Power Gen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Globus Power Gen - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Globus Power Gen - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 19, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Globus Power Gen - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Finan
Source: Dion Global
Globus Power Generation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300RJ1985PLC047105 and registration number is 047105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Power Generation is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globus Power Generation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Globus Power Generation is ₹126.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Globus Power Generation are ₹12.99 and ₹12.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Power Generation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Power Generation is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Globus Power Generation is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Globus Power Generation has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -9.8% over 1 year, -2.85% across 3 years, and -9.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation are 11.68 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global