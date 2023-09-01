Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
|2.73
|12.13
|14.05
|-0.38
|1.22
|96.21
|-26.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Globus Power Generation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300RJ1985PLC047105 and registration number is 047105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹151.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is -12.11 and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is -136.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹15.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Power Generation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹8.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.