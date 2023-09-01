Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Globus Power Generation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBUS POWER GENERATION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.28 Closed
1.930.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Globus Power Generation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.28₹15.28
₹15.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.26₹35.00
₹15.28
Open Price
₹15.28
Prev. Close
₹14.99
Volume
3,917

Globus Power Generation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.28
  • R215.28
  • R315.28
  • Pivot
    15.28
  • S115.28
  • S215.28
  • S315.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.0914.81
  • 1028.3414.79
  • 2029.1414.56
  • 5029.6314.02
  • 10029.3714.97
  • 20044.7619.45

Globus Power Generation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62
2.7312.1314.05-0.381.2296.21-26.86

Globus Power Generation Ltd. Share Holdings

Globus Power Generation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Globus Power Generation Ltd.

Globus Power Generation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300RJ1985PLC047105 and registration number is 047105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Khanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Thamattoor Prabhakaran Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishi Arora Sabharwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chhavi Prabhakar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suneel Vohra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Tandon
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Globus Power Generation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd.?

The market cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹151.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is -12.11 and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is -136.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Globus Power Generation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹15.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globus Power Generation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Power Generation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹35.00 and 52-week low of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹8.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data