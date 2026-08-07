What is the share price of Globus Power Generation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Power Generation is ₹12.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Globus Power Generation? The Globus Power Generation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Power Generation? The market cap of Globus Power Generation is ₹126.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Globus Power Generation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Globus Power Generation are ₹12.99 and ₹12.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globus Power Generation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Power Generation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Power Generation is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Globus Power Generation is ₹11.00 as on .

How has the Globus Power Generation performed historically in terms of returns? The Globus Power Generation has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -9.8% over 1 year, -2.85% across 3 years, and -9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation are 11.68 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global