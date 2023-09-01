What is the Market Cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd.? The market cap of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹151.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is -12.11 and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation Ltd. is -136.43 as on .

What is the share price of Globus Power Generation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Power Generation Ltd. is ₹15.28 as on .