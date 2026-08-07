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Globus Power Generation Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBUS POWER GENERATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Globus Power Generation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.80 Closed
-0.08₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Globus Power Generation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.44₹12.99
₹12.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹17.80
₹12.80
Open Price
₹12.67
Prev. Close
₹12.81
Volume
2,608

Source: Dion Global

Globus Power Generation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Globus Power Generation		1.273.31-9.480.55-9.80-2.85-9.89
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Globus Power Generation has declined 9.80% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Globus Power Generation has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Globus Power Generation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Globus Power Generation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.612.68
1012.7312.69
2012.7412.75
5013.1613.01
10013.313.27
20013.7313.78

Source: Dion Global

Globus Power Generation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Globus Power Generation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 18.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Globus Power Generation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTGlobus Power Gen - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 09, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTGlobus Power Gen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTGlobus Power Gen - Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTGlobus Power Gen - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 19, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTGlobus Power Gen - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Finan

Source: Dion Global

About Globus Power Generation

Globus Power Generation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300RJ1985PLC047105 and registration number is 047105. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhay Khanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suneel Vohra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Chhavi Prabhakar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishi Arora Sabharwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thamattoor Prabhakaran Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Globus Power Generation Share Price

What is the share price of Globus Power Generation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Globus Power Generation is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Globus Power Generation?

The Globus Power Generation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Globus Power Generation?

The market cap of Globus Power Generation is ₹126.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Globus Power Generation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Globus Power Generation are ₹12.99 and ₹12.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Globus Power Generation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Globus Power Generation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Globus Power Generation is ₹17.80 and 52-week low of Globus Power Generation is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Globus Power Generation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Globus Power Generation has shown returns of -0.08% over the past day, 3.31% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -9.8% over 1 year, -2.85% across 3 years, and -9.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Globus Power Generation are 11.68 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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