Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Essel group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Essel group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Dish TV India
|2.91
|0.13
|4.68
|632.25
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|94.15
|1.65
|1.78
|834.83
|Zee Media Corporation
|7.21
|0.10
|1.41
|167.51
|SITI Networks
|0.49
|0
|0
|2.68
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Zee Learn
|7.90
|-0.10
|-1.25
|72.82
|Padmalaya Telefilms
|3.79
|-0.19
|-4.77
|1.27
The top gainers among the Essel group stocks today are Dish TV India (up 4.68%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.78%). On the other hand, the top losers include Padmalaya Telefilms (down 4.77%) and Zee Learn (down 1.25%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Essel Group has a strong presence in the , and service industry.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Essel group here.
Aside of the Essel Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.