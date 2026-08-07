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List of Essel group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Essel group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Essel group stocks here.

Essel Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Dish TV India		2.910.134.68632.25
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		94.151.651.78834.83
Zee Media Corporation		7.210.101.41167.51
SITI Networks		0.49002.68
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Zee Learn		7.90-0.10-1.2572.82
Padmalaya Telefilms		3.79-0.19-4.771.27
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Essel group stocks today are Dish TV India (up 4.68%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.78%). On the other hand, the top losers include Padmalaya Telefilms (down 4.77%) and Zee Learn (down 1.25%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Essel Group has a strong presence in the , and service industry.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Essel group here.

Aside of the Essel Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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