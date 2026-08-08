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Yash Management & Satellite Share Price

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BSE

YASH MANAGEMENT & SATELLITE

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Yash Management & Satellite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.41 Closed
1.84₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yash Management & Satellite Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.20₹9.45
₹9.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.02₹12.12
₹9.41
Open Price
₹9.38
Prev. Close
₹9.24
Volume
2,885

Source: Dion Global

Yash Management & Satellite Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yash Management & Satellite		-0.95-1.475.8515.32-6.37-12.36-1.23
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yash Management & Satellite has declined 6.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Management & Satellite has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Yash Management & Satellite Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yash Management & Satellite Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.459.46
109.459.46
209.499.5
509.79.47
1009.059.3
2009.059.4

Source: Dion Global

Yash Management & Satellite Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yash Management & Satellite remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yash Management & Satellite Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTYash Mgt.& Satellite - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd Is Scheduled To Be Hel
Jul 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTYash Mgt.& Satellite - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTYash Mgt.& Satellite - Scrutinizer Report For The 33Rd AGM Of The Company
Jul 02, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTYash Mgt.& Satellite - Scrutinizer Report For The 33Rd AGM Of The Company
Jul 01, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTYash Mgt.& Satellite - Transcript Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Yash Management & Satellite

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1993PLC073309 and registration number is 073309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Yash Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Navrati Anurag Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sukdeo Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hansraj Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Yash Management & Satellite Share Price

What is the share price of Yash Management & Satellite?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Management & Satellite is ₹9.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yash Management & Satellite?

The Yash Management & Satellite is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Management & Satellite?

The market cap of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹16.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Management & Satellite?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Management & Satellite are ₹9.45 and ₹9.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Management & Satellite?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Management & Satellite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹12.12 and 52-week low of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹7.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yash Management & Satellite performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yash Management & Satellite has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, 5.85% over 3 months, -6.37% over 1 year, -12.36% across 3 years, and -1.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satellite?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satellite are -1,568.33 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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