Here's the live share price of Yash Management & Satellite along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yash Management & Satellite
|-0.95
|-1.47
|5.85
|15.32
|-6.37
|-12.36
|-1.23
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yash Management & Satellite has declined 6.37% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Yash Management & Satellite has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.45
|9.46
|10
|9.45
|9.46
|20
|9.49
|9.5
|50
|9.7
|9.47
|100
|9.05
|9.3
|200
|9.05
|9.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yash Management & Satellite remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Yash Mgt.& Satellite - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd Is Scheduled To Be Hel
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Yash Mgt.& Satellite - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Yash Mgt.& Satellite - Scrutinizer Report For The 33Rd AGM Of The Company
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Yash Mgt.& Satellite - Scrutinizer Report For The 33Rd AGM Of The Company
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Yash Mgt.& Satellite - Transcript Of 33Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1993PLC073309 and registration number is 073309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Management & Satellite is ₹9.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Management & Satellite is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹16.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Management & Satellite are ₹9.45 and ₹9.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Management & Satellite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹12.12 and 52-week low of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹7.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yash Management & Satellite has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, 5.85% over 3 months, -6.37% over 1 year, -12.36% across 3 years, and -1.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satellite are -1,568.33 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global