Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. Share Price

YASH MANAGEMENT & SATELLITE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.52 Closed
0.890.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.51₹12.93
₹12.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.80₹22.15
₹12.52
Open Price
₹12.72
Prev. Close
₹12.41
Volume
893

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.8
  • R213.07
  • R313.22
  • Pivot
    12.65
  • S112.38
  • S212.23
  • S311.96

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.4612.67
  • 1010.3712.81
  • 2010.4913.09
  • 5010.8213.94
  • 10010.5214.54
  • 20010.9614.28

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.65-8.75-23.24-23.9813.8247.2990.85
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. Share Holdings

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.

Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1993PLC073309 and registration number is 073309. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anurag Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Mangal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Navrati Anurag Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.?

The market cap of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is ₹21.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is 30.17 and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is ₹12.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Yash Management & Satellite Ltd. is ₹8.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

