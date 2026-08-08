What is the share price of Yash Management & Satellite? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yash Management & Satellite is ₹9.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Yash Management & Satellite? The Yash Management & Satellite is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Management & Satellite? The market cap of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹16.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yash Management & Satellite? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yash Management & Satellite are ₹9.45 and ₹9.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yash Management & Satellite? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yash Management & Satellite stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹12.12 and 52-week low of Yash Management & Satellite is ₹7.02 as on .

How has the Yash Management & Satellite performed historically in terms of returns? The Yash Management & Satellite has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, -1.47% for the past month, 5.85% over 3 months, -6.37% over 1 year, -12.36% across 3 years, and -1.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satellite? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yash Management & Satellite are -1,568.33 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global