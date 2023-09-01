Follow Us

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.55 Closed
1.730.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.20₹20.75
₹20.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.45₹35.45
₹20.55
Open Price
₹20.20
Prev. Close
₹20.20
Volume
2,247

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.77
  • R221.03
  • R321.32
  • Pivot
    20.48
  • S120.22
  • S219.93
  • S319.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.4520.3
  • 1022.2120.37
  • 2028.7920.53
  • 5024.4620.86
  • 10022.8120.9
  • 20023.6521

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.730.495.61-6.33-41.61-2.13-72.89
1.500.693.9718.931.93100.89168.72
0.93-3.464.6812.95-12.79138.69128.16
4.30-0.158.1247.2143.00367.47273.82
1.65-1.214.9916.4728.06177.17141.59
2.35-4.69-7.7411.75-9.494.1323.28
2.713.2935.7756.7344.05171.1049.59
0.60-5.9512.5231.9221.279.31213.38
2.45-6.127.1621.1561.82200.4130.56
1.581.031.6517.1744.50122.891.04
3.5015.7933.4234.1114.0155.52109.33
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.03-4.6820.5540.1359.50104.66-24.56
-0.30-0.842.5612.4724.5068.9662.76
1.717.4037.7138.414.96-20.53-64.15
1.31-4.1334.1036.1372.55560.73-17.55
-0.48-5.3312.2745.1342.84100.84268.28
-2.190.7633.6333.1448.4448.4448.44
0.66-1.7427.5632.4924.9129.2988.74
3.52-0.2318.2064.6546.49120.2463.19

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1949PLC017715 and registration number is 017715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Khaitan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chandan Mitra
    Director
  • Mr. Harischandra Maneklal Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Arundhuti Dhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Shashikant Ajmera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Nandan Sahaya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Madhumita Singh Bhasin
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹22.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is 3.1 and PB ratio of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is -0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹35.45 and 52-week low of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹11.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

