Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.73
|0.49
|5.61
|-6.33
|-41.61
|-2.13
|-72.89
|1.50
|0.69
|3.97
|18.93
|1.93
|100.89
|168.72
|0.93
|-3.46
|4.68
|12.95
|-12.79
|138.69
|128.16
|4.30
|-0.15
|8.12
|47.21
|43.00
|367.47
|273.82
|1.65
|-1.21
|4.99
|16.47
|28.06
|177.17
|141.59
|2.35
|-4.69
|-7.74
|11.75
|-9.49
|4.13
|23.28
|2.71
|3.29
|35.77
|56.73
|44.05
|171.10
|49.59
|0.60
|-5.95
|12.52
|31.92
|21.27
|9.31
|213.38
|2.45
|-6.12
|7.16
|21.15
|61.82
|200.41
|30.56
|1.58
|1.03
|1.65
|17.17
|44.50
|122.89
|1.04
|3.50
|15.79
|33.42
|34.11
|14.01
|55.52
|109.33
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.03
|-4.68
|20.55
|40.13
|59.50
|104.66
|-24.56
|-0.30
|-0.84
|2.56
|12.47
|24.50
|68.96
|62.76
|1.71
|7.40
|37.71
|38.41
|4.96
|-20.53
|-64.15
|1.31
|-4.13
|34.10
|36.13
|72.55
|560.73
|-17.55
|-0.48
|-5.33
|12.27
|45.13
|42.84
|100.84
|268.28
|-2.19
|0.76
|33.63
|33.14
|48.44
|48.44
|48.44
|0.66
|-1.74
|27.56
|32.49
|24.91
|29.29
|88.74
|3.52
|-0.23
|18.20
|64.65
|46.49
|120.24
|63.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1949PLC017715 and registration number is 017715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹22.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is 3.1 and PB ratio of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is -0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹35.45 and 52-week low of Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is ₹11.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.