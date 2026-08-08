Here's the live share price of Williamson Magor & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Williamson Magor & Company
|-3.10
|-1.11
|-6.77
|-4.59
|-23.71
|9.04
|3.96
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Williamson Magor & Company has declined 23.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Williamson Magor & Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.01
|26.53
|10
|26.19
|26.37
|20
|26.44
|26.45
|50
|27.14
|26.81
|100
|27.03
|27.51
|200
|29.59
|28.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Williamson Magor & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Williamson Magor - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalon
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Williamson Magor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Williamson Magor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Williamson Magor - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Williamson Magor - Audited Financial (Standalone & Consolidated) Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2
Source: Dion Global
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1949PLC017715 and registration number is 017715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Magor & Company is ₹26.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Williamson Magor & Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Williamson Magor & Company is ₹29.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Williamson Magor & Company are ₹26.89 and ₹26.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Magor & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Magor & Company is ₹42.70 and 52-week low of Williamson Magor & Company is ₹21.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Williamson Magor & Company has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, -6.77% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, 9.04% across 3 years, and 3.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Williamson Magor & Company are -23.40 and -0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global