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Williamson Magor & Company Share Price

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BSE

WILLIAMSON MAGOR & COMPANY

Williamson Magor Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Williamson Magor & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.84 Closed
-0.37₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Williamson Magor & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.84₹26.89
₹26.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.01₹42.70
₹26.84
Open Price
₹26.89
Prev. Close
₹26.94
Volume
110

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Magor & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Williamson Magor & Company		-3.10-1.11-6.77-4.59-23.719.043.96
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Williamson Magor & Company has declined 23.71% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Williamson Magor & Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Williamson Magor & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Magor & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.0126.53
1026.1926.37
2026.4426.45
5027.1426.81
10027.0327.51
20029.5928.96

Source: Dion Global

Williamson Magor & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Williamson Magor & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Williamson Magor & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTWilliamson Magor - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalon
Jul 22, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTWilliamson Magor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 21, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTWilliamson Magor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTWilliamson Magor - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTWilliamson Magor - Audited Financial (Standalone & Consolidated) Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2

Source: Dion Global

About Williamson Magor & Company

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1949 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01132WB1949PLC017715 and registration number is 017715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lakshman Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chandan Mitra
    Director
  • Mrs. Lopamudra Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Dey
    Director
  • Mrs. Sonali Datta Sarkar
    Director
  • Mr. Tabrez Ahmed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lyra Cherian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashim Kumar Mookherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Williamson Magor & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Williamson Magor & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Williamson Magor & Company is ₹26.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Williamson Magor & Company?

The Williamson Magor & Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Williamson Magor & Company?

The market cap of Williamson Magor & Company is ₹29.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Williamson Magor & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Williamson Magor & Company are ₹26.89 and ₹26.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Williamson Magor & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Williamson Magor & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Williamson Magor & Company is ₹42.70 and 52-week low of Williamson Magor & Company is ₹21.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Williamson Magor & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Williamson Magor & Company has shown returns of -0.37% over the past day, -1.11% for the past month, -6.77% over 3 months, -23.71% over 1 year, 9.04% across 3 years, and 3.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Williamson Magor & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Williamson Magor & Company are -23.40 and -0.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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