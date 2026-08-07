Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Williamson Magor group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Williamson Magor group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|McLeod Russel (India)
|49.08
|2.33
|4.98
|21.65
|Williamson Magor & Company
|26.84
|-0.10
|-0.37
|0.11
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|WPIL
|436.00
|-3.40
|-0.77
|8.51
|Standard Batteries
|46.84
|-0.57
|-1.20
|1.34
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|-6.75
|-1.89
|4.22
|Kilburn Engineering
|388.95
|-10.50
|-2.63
|15.46
|Williamson Financial Services
|6.56
|-0.34
|-4.93
|0.11
The top gainers among the Williamson Magor group stocks today are McLeod Russel (India) (up 4.98%). On the other hand, the top losers include Williamson Financial Services (down 4.93%) and Kilburn Engineering (down 2.63%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Williamson Magor Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and consumer durables.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Williamson Magor group here.
Aside of the Williamson Magor Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.