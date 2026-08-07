Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Williamson Magor group Stocks

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Williamson Magor group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Williamson Magor group stocks here.

Williamson Magor Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
McLeod Russel (India)		49.082.334.9821.65
Williamson Magor & Company		26.84-0.10-0.370.11
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
WPIL		436.00-3.40-0.778.51
Standard Batteries		46.84-0.57-1.201.34
Eveready Industries India		350.70-6.75-1.894.22
Kilburn Engineering		388.95-10.50-2.6315.46
Williamson Financial Services		6.56-0.34-4.930.11
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Williamson Magor group stocks today are McLeod Russel (India) (up 4.98%). On the other hand, the top losers include Williamson Financial Services (down 4.93%) and Kilburn Engineering (down 2.63%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Williamson Magor Group has a strong presence across industries, including engineering, and consumer durables.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Williamson Magor group here.

Aside of the Williamson Magor Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

Williamson Magor Group News

More Williamson Magor News

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse