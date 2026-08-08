Here's the live share price of Veer Energy & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Veer Energy & Infrastructure
|0.41
|-1.76
|-7.23
|-2.22
|-29.29
|-1.01
|-2.70
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Veer Energy & Infrastructure has declined 29.29% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Veer Energy & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.26
|12.2
|10
|12.24
|12.23
|20
|12.32
|12.29
|50
|12.48
|12.4
|100
|12.37
|12.61
|200
|13.18
|13.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Veer Energy & Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.73%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Veer Energy & Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Quarterly Financial Results For June, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Veer Energy & Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Veer Energy & Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Internal Auditor
|May 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Veer Energy & Infra. - Results For The Financial Year Ended March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Veer Energy & Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Approvinf Financial Results For March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023334 and registration number is 023334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹12.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veer Energy & Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹18.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Veer Energy & Infrastructure are ₹12.89 and ₹12.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Energy & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹19.55 and 52-week low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹9.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Veer Energy & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -7.23% over 3 months, -29.29% over 1 year, -1.01% across 3 years, and -2.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global