MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023334 and registration number is 023334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹22.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.22 and PB ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹14.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹19.53 and 52-week low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.