Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.79 Closed
0.750.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.50₹15.00
₹14.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.73₹19.53
₹14.79
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹14.68
Volume
24,088

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.03
  • R215.26
  • R315.53
  • Pivot
    14.76
  • S114.53
  • S214.26
  • S314.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.4314.78
  • 1016.5214.61
  • 2017.2814.14
  • 5016.2313.35
  • 10014.5812.68
  • 20014.1312.16

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.7316.3730.8838.356.11178.2540.86
5.852.4232.3034.0743.59130.8363.64
-3.05-12.63-4.4186.26-60.3291.291,586.59
1.5520.7929.82114.60-19.29750.39880.53
4.044.4218.5624.857.63328.91226.97
2.4819.9240.0651.650.38541.68396.29
0.52-3.1615.7225.5134.08131.1797.56
-0.08-1.7918.5131.3914.1995.30157.77
11.2411.0377.7697.16102.34171.37119.17
6.1216.0246.2371.5378.02163.0276.76
6.3711.8225.0424.217.3941.04-14.75
9.5711.9046.6089.24-6.31481.04-49.74
5.351.3139.1337.08-3.97570.81-60.60
8.108.9674.1176.5092.37568.67225.34
7.6222.0635.3719.562.76225.00101.72
6.1114.7037.4651.0163.99135.4265.06
29.9333.91102.0299.7168.03134.5669.66
2.481.1164.55145.22362.141,273.151,273.15
-5.286.0476.94102.7690.032,644.112,050.06
13.8572.9488.1295.6066.49165.40104.10

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023334 and registration number is 023334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh M Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krupa H Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin S Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh J Kuvadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Joseph J Tauro
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chetan H Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹22.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 14.22 and PB ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹14.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹19.53 and 52-week low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

