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Veer Energy & Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Veer Energy & Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.31 Closed
-1.68₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Veer Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.31₹12.89
₹12.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.10₹19.55
₹12.31
Open Price
₹12.52
Prev. Close
₹12.52
Volume
14,483

Source: Dion Global

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Veer Energy & Infrastructure		0.41-1.76-7.23-2.22-29.29-1.01-2.70
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Veer Energy & Infrastructure has declined 29.29% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Veer Energy & Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2612.2
1012.2412.23
2012.3212.29
5012.4812.4
10012.3712.61
20013.1813.47

Source: Dion Global

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Veer Energy & Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.73%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Veer Energy & Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTVeer Energy & Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Quarterly Financial Results For June, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTVeer Energy & Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTVeer Energy & Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Internal Auditor
May 30, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTVeer Energy & Infra. - Results For The Financial Year Ended March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTVeer Energy & Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Approvinf Financial Results For March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Veer Energy & Infrastructure

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/10/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1980PLC023334 and registration number is 023334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh M Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krupa H Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin S Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Z Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh K Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Veer Energy & Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Veer Energy & Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹12.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Veer Energy & Infrastructure?

The Veer Energy & Infrastructure is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure?

The market cap of Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹18.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Veer Energy & Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Veer Energy & Infrastructure are ₹12.89 and ₹12.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Veer Energy & Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹19.55 and 52-week low of Veer Energy & Infrastructure is ₹9.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Veer Energy & Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Veer Energy & Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -1.76% for the past month, -7.23% over 3 months, -29.29% over 1 year, -1.01% across 3 years, and -2.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Veer Energy & Infrastructure are 0.00 and 0.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Veer Energy & Infrastructure News

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