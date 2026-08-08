What is the share price of Uniroyal Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Industries is ₹19.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Uniroyal Industries? The Uniroyal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Industries? The market cap of Uniroyal Industries is ₹16.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniroyal Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniroyal Industries are ₹19.50 and ₹18.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniroyal Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Industries is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Industries is ₹16.70 as on .

How has the Uniroyal Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Uniroyal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -2.5% over 3 months, -0.05% over 1 year, 11.81% across 3 years, and 9.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries are 70.14 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global