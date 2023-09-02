Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.45 Closed
3.140.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.25₹16.50
₹15.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹22.60
₹15.45
Open Price
₹14.25
Prev. Close
₹14.98
Volume
6,456

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.55
  • R217.65
  • R318.8
  • Pivot
    15.4
  • S114.3
  • S213.15
  • S312.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.5114.54
  • 1018.1614.39
  • 2017.5914.19
  • 5016.4113.83
  • 10016.2113.8
  • 20015.9214.12

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
-1.68-7.36-1.6893.29388.10172.53288.42

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Uniroyal Industries Ltd.

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC033167 and registration number is 033167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Mahajan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Mahajan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Mahajan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Singh Jolly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Khullar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hassan Singh Mejie
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dimple Mahajan
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Manav Mehra
    Director

FAQs on Uniroyal Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is ₹12.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uniroyal Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is -6.7 and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is 0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uniroyal Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is ₹15.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniroyal Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data