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Uniroyal Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Uniroyal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uniroyal Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.55₹19.50
₹19.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹26.00
₹19.50
Open Price
₹18.55
Prev. Close
₹19.50
Volume
517

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uniroyal Industries		-8.360.0502.36-0.0511.819.23
Sangam (India)		0.7811.9117.4526.1166.1723.1429.22
Sportking India		6.3120.7942.3588.44102.7540.4613.78
Indo Rama Synthetics (India)		5.0129.5850.639.0518.147.642.2
RSWM		-3.058.4422.7924.5835.361.26-3.95
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate		0-9.72-14.21-15.1-12.18-3.824.24
Banswara Syntex		0.21.85-0.67.7-9.3-3.612.1
Winsome Textile Industries		-3.27-1.049.6512.15-4.1617.129.16
Suryalata Spinning Mills		-0.64-12.5810.3215.3625.78-22.671.52
Modern Threads (India)		-6.54-0.11014.1-2.5230.7117.43
APM Industries		5.228.4423.9639.9648.5-0.365.73
Reliance Chemotex Industries		6.460.235.56-0.04-21.7-10.83-3.57
Deepak Spinners		-5.22-1.6411.37-0.98-8.76-20.78-18.27
Shantai Industries		0-23.87217.41664.46164.2659.25
Damodar Industries		-13.06-12.35-11.84-2.37-23.89-16.13-10.53
Shree Rajasthan Syntex		17.21-17.65-17.5915.6-6.7443.127.77
Source Industries (India)		7.0143.59154.16558.81695.93126.8572.16
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		2.210-4.64-4.64-33.33-14.01-13.21
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills		4.2719.2427.414.88-9.474.216.85
Aditya Spinners		5.6913.511.32-5.59-18.6-6.573.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uniroyal Industries has declined 0.05% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (66.17%), Sportking India (102.75%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniroyal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).

Uniroyal Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.0319.94
1019.6319.87
2019.6719.78
5019.8919.81
10019.8919.94
20020.1720.41

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uniroyal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uniroyal Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTUniroyal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Reviewd Results
Jul 31, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTUniroyal Industries - Quarterly Results Unaudited For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTUniroyal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTUniroyal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board To Consider Un Audited Financial Results( Standalone & Co
May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTUniroyal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Results 31.03.2026 Standalone & Consolidated

Source: Dion Global

About Uniroyal Industries

Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC033167 and registration number is 033167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Mahajan
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Mahajan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Mahajan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Singh Jolly
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dimple Mahajan
    Director
  • Mr. Manav Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thakur Singh Mejie
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikramsingh Atmasingh Manco
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uniroyal Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Uniroyal Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Industries is ₹19.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uniroyal Industries?

The Uniroyal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Industries?

The market cap of Uniroyal Industries is ₹16.12 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniroyal Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniroyal Industries are ₹19.50 and ₹18.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniroyal Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Industries is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Industries is ₹16.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Uniroyal Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uniroyal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -2.5% over 3 months, -0.05% over 1 year, 11.81% across 3 years, and 9.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries are 70.14 and 0.84 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Uniroyal Industries News

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