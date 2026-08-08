Here's the live share price of Uniroyal Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uniroyal Industries
|-8.36
|0.05
|0
|2.36
|-0.05
|11.81
|9.23
|Sangam (India)
|0.78
|11.91
|17.45
|26.11
|66.17
|23.14
|29.22
|Sportking India
|6.31
|20.79
|42.35
|88.44
|102.75
|40.46
|13.78
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|5.01
|29.58
|50.6
|39.05
|18.14
|7.64
|2.2
|RSWM
|-3.05
|8.44
|22.79
|24.58
|35.36
|1.26
|-3.95
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Estate
|0
|-9.72
|-14.21
|-15.1
|-12.18
|-3.82
|4.24
|Banswara Syntex
|0.2
|1.85
|-0.6
|7.7
|-9.3
|-3.61
|2.1
|Winsome Textile Industries
|-3.27
|-1.04
|9.65
|12.15
|-4.16
|17.12
|9.16
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|-0.64
|-12.58
|10.32
|15.36
|25.78
|-22.67
|1.52
|Modern Threads (India)
|-6.54
|-0.11
|0
|14.1
|-2.52
|30.71
|17.43
|APM Industries
|5.22
|8.44
|23.96
|39.96
|48.5
|-0.36
|5.73
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|6.46
|0.23
|5.56
|-0.04
|-21.7
|-10.83
|-3.57
|Deepak Spinners
|-5.22
|-1.64
|11.37
|-0.98
|-8.76
|-20.78
|-18.27
|Shantai Industries
|0
|-2
|3.87
|217.41
|664.46
|164.26
|59.25
|Damodar Industries
|-13.06
|-12.35
|-11.84
|-2.37
|-23.89
|-16.13
|-10.53
|Shree Rajasthan Syntex
|17.21
|-17.65
|-17.59
|15.6
|-6.74
|43.1
|27.77
|Source Industries (India)
|7.01
|43.59
|154.16
|558.81
|695.93
|126.85
|72.16
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|2.21
|0
|-4.64
|-4.64
|-33.33
|-14.01
|-13.21
|Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills
|4.27
|19.24
|27.41
|4.88
|-9.47
|4.21
|6.85
|Aditya Spinners
|5.69
|13.51
|1.32
|-5.59
|-18.6
|-6.57
|3.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uniroyal Industries has declined 0.05% compared to peers like Sangam (India) (66.17%), Sportking India (102.75%), Indo Rama Synthetics (India) (18.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniroyal Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sangam (India) (29.22%) and Sportking India (13.78%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.03
|19.94
|10
|19.63
|19.87
|20
|19.67
|19.78
|50
|19.89
|19.81
|100
|19.89
|19.94
|200
|20.17
|20.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uniroyal Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Reviewd Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Industries - Quarterly Results Unaudited For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Uniroyal Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board To Consider Un Audited Financial Results( Standalone & Co
|May 30, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Uniroyal Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Results 31.03.2026 Standalone & Consolidated
Source: Dion Global
Uniroyal Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101HR1993PLC033167 and registration number is 033167. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of all types of textile garments and clothing accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniroyal Industries is ₹19.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Uniroyal Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uniroyal Industries is ₹16.12 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniroyal Industries are ₹19.50 and ₹18.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniroyal Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniroyal Industries is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Uniroyal Industries is ₹16.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Uniroyal Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.9% for the past month, -2.5% over 3 months, -0.05% over 1 year, 11.81% across 3 years, and 9.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries are 70.14 and 0.84 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global