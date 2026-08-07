Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Poddar group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Poddar group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Poddar Housing and Development
|49.21
|2.34
|4.99
|0.88
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|3.01
|0.14
|4.88
|115.95
|Poddar Pigments
|262.20
|10.90
|4.34
|0.07
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12.01
|Ashirwad Capital
|2.75
|0.02
|0.73
|81.82
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics
|3.70
|-0.05
|-1.33
|38.48
|Balkrishna Paper Mills
|17.36
|-0.28
|-1.59
|0.93
|Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation
|3.55
|-0.09
|-2.47
|68.05
|Rajkamal Synthetics
|21.30
|-1.92
|-8.27
|17.95
The top gainers among the Poddar group stocks today are Poddar Housing and Development (up 4.99%) and Newtrac Foods & Beverages (up 4.88%). On the other hand, the top losers include Rajkamal Synthetics (down 8.27%) and Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation (down 2.47%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Poddar Group has a strong presence across industries, including tyres, and paints and pigments.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Poddar group here.
Aside of the Poddar Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.