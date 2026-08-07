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List of Poddar group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Poddar group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Poddar group stocks here.

Poddar Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Poddar Housing and Development		49.212.344.990.88
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		3.010.144.88115.95
Poddar Pigments		262.2010.904.340.07
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012.01
Ashirwad Capital		2.750.020.7381.82
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics		3.70-0.05-1.3338.48
Balkrishna Paper Mills		17.36-0.28-1.590.93
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation		3.55-0.09-2.4768.05
Rajkamal Synthetics		21.30-1.92-8.2717.95
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Poddar group stocks today are Poddar Housing and Development (up 4.99%) and Newtrac Foods & Beverages (up 4.88%). On the other hand, the top losers include Rajkamal Synthetics (down 8.27%) and Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation (down 2.47%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Poddar Group has a strong presence across industries, including tyres, and paints and pigments.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Poddar group here.

Aside of the Poddar Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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