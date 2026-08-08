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Suratwwala Business Group Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURATWWALA BUSINESS GROUP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Suratwwala Business Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.48 Closed
1.23₹ 0.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suratwwala Business Group Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.48
₹25.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.41₹44.50
₹25.48
Open Price
₹25.02
Prev. Close
₹25.17
Volume
75

Source: Dion Global

Suratwwala Business Group Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suratwwala Business Group		0.912.33-6.08-19.62-37.790.5929.86
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suratwwala Business Group has declined 37.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Suratwwala Business Group has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Suratwwala Business Group Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suratwwala Business Group Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.5125.44
1024.825.15
2024.7625.05
5025.3425.43
10025.9626.68
20029.531.3

Source: Dion Global

Suratwwala Business Group Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suratwwala Business Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suratwwala Business Group Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTSuratwwala Business - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTSuratwwala Business - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTSuratwwala Business - SBGLP : Suratwwala Business Group Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Update On Investor/Analyst Me
Jun 10, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSuratwwala Business - Intimation About Participation At Samruddhi Season 3 Nav-Bharat Ka Caravan Organised By Hem Securities.
May 30, 2026, 04:49 AM IST ISTSuratwwala Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Suratwwala Business Group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN2008PLC131361 and registration number is 131361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jatin Dhansukhlal Suratwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Dhansukhlal Suratwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Hemaben Pankajkumar Sukhadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Satish Kasegaonkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Suratwala
    Director

FAQs on Suratwwala Business Group Share Price

What is the share price of Suratwwala Business Group?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suratwwala Business Group is ₹25.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suratwwala Business Group?

The Suratwwala Business Group is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suratwwala Business Group?

The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹441.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suratwwala Business Group?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suratwwala Business Group are ₹25.48 and ₹25.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suratwwala Business Group?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suratwwala Business Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹18.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Suratwwala Business Group performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suratwwala Business Group has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 2.33% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -37.79% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 29.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group are 11.66 and 4.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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