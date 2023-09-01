Follow Us

SURATWWALA BUSINESS GROUP LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹316.45 Closed
7.2321.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹292.35₹320.00
₹316.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.90₹304.45
₹316.45
Open Price
₹297.35
Prev. Close
₹295.10
Volume
72,843

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1328.32
  • R2337.98
  • R3355.97
  • Pivot
    310.33
  • S1300.67
  • S2282.68
  • S3273.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.19294.06
  • 1022.09289.14
  • 2011.05276.17
  • 504.42250.97
  • 1002.21231.01
  • 2001.10

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.7339.2742.7054.8944.3844.3844.38
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.146.0723.2231.1532.24181.66200.29
11.7810.7116.93136.75320.33554.85627.03
14.0311.3832.7059.0137.50153.13174.39
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
0.861.014.0024.4914.97248.30306.90
11.189.0037.4085.31134.23401.4863.05
7.1315.7321.7655.3953.8097.00-27.85
6.2812.8728.5552.959.27582.48276.50
4.09-6.026.4121.9216.7192.11103.69
3.1912.0510.056.436.60119.76131.32
3.807.9544.88104.37154.19629.68339.56
4.211.1519.6935.219.549.549.54
-5.5975.0483.88138.85114.662,065.22428.85
1.01-1.19-0.9226.3754.56356.84283.35
3.530.859.138.98-12.72136.4435.79
10.4915.9865.9493.3557.47803.85388.54
-1.37-0.3822.3051.7862.60175.50127.17
4.6023.75120.58285.08135.95372.7968.85

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. Share Holdings

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN2008PLC131361 and registration number is 131361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jatin Dhansukhlal Suratwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Dhansukhlal Suratwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Hemaben Pankajkumar Sukhadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Satish Kasegaonkar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Dimple Kirit Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.?

The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹548.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is 49.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹316.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹304.45 and 52-week low of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹164.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

