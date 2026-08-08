Here's the live share price of Suratwwala Business Group along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suratwwala Business Group
|0.91
|2.33
|-6.08
|-19.62
|-37.79
|0.59
|29.86
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suratwwala Business Group has declined 37.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Suratwwala Business Group has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.51
|25.44
|10
|24.8
|25.15
|20
|24.76
|25.05
|50
|25.34
|25.43
|100
|25.96
|26.68
|200
|29.5
|31.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suratwwala Business Group remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Suratwwala Business - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Suratwwala Business - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|Suratwwala Business - SBGLP : Suratwwala Business Group Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Update On Investor/Analyst Me
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Suratwwala Business - Intimation About Participation At Samruddhi Season 3 Nav-Bharat Ka Caravan Organised By Hem Securities.
|May 30, 2026, 04:49 AM IST IST
|Suratwwala Business - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN2008PLC131361 and registration number is 131361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suratwwala Business Group is ₹25.48 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suratwwala Business Group is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹441.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suratwwala Business Group are ₹25.48 and ₹25.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suratwwala Business Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹18.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Suratwwala Business Group has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 2.33% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -37.79% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 29.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group are 11.66 and 4.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global