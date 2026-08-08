What is the share price of Suratwwala Business Group? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suratwwala Business Group is ₹25.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Suratwwala Business Group? The Suratwwala Business Group is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suratwwala Business Group? The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹441.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suratwwala Business Group? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suratwwala Business Group are ₹25.48 and ₹25.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suratwwala Business Group? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suratwwala Business Group stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹44.50 and 52-week low of Suratwwala Business Group is ₹18.41 as on .

How has the Suratwwala Business Group performed historically in terms of returns? The Suratwwala Business Group has shown returns of 1.23% over the past day, 2.33% for the past month, -6.08% over 3 months, -37.79% over 1 year, 0.59% across 3 years, and 29.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group are 11.66 and 4.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global