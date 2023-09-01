Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN2008PLC131361 and registration number is 131361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.