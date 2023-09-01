Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.73
|39.27
|42.70
|54.89
|44.38
|44.38
|44.38
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.14
|6.07
|23.22
|31.15
|32.24
|181.66
|200.29
|11.78
|10.71
|16.93
|136.75
|320.33
|554.85
|627.03
|14.03
|11.38
|32.70
|59.01
|37.50
|153.13
|174.39
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|0.86
|1.01
|4.00
|24.49
|14.97
|248.30
|306.90
|11.18
|9.00
|37.40
|85.31
|134.23
|401.48
|63.05
|7.13
|15.73
|21.76
|55.39
|53.80
|97.00
|-27.85
|6.28
|12.87
|28.55
|52.95
|9.27
|582.48
|276.50
|4.09
|-6.02
|6.41
|21.92
|16.71
|92.11
|103.69
|3.19
|12.05
|10.05
|6.43
|6.60
|119.76
|131.32
|3.80
|7.95
|44.88
|104.37
|154.19
|629.68
|339.56
|4.21
|1.15
|19.69
|35.21
|9.54
|9.54
|9.54
|-5.59
|75.04
|83.88
|138.85
|114.66
|2,065.22
|428.85
|1.01
|-1.19
|-0.92
|26.37
|54.56
|356.84
|283.35
|3.53
|0.85
|9.13
|8.98
|-12.72
|136.44
|35.79
|10.49
|15.98
|65.94
|93.35
|57.47
|803.85
|388.54
|-1.37
|-0.38
|22.30
|51.78
|62.60
|175.50
|127.17
|4.60
|23.75
|120.58
|285.08
|135.95
|372.79
|68.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200PN2008PLC131361 and registration number is 131361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹548.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is 49.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹316.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹304.45 and 52-week low of Suratwwala Business Group Ltd. is ₹164.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.