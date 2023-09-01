Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Southern Latex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOUTHERN LATEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.60 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Southern Latex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.65₹19.63
₹19.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.95₹23.00
₹19.60
Open Price
₹19.63
Prev. Close
₹19.60
Volume
0

Southern Latex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.94
  • R220.27
  • R320.92
  • Pivot
    19.29
  • S118.96
  • S218.31
  • S317.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.2919.1
  • 1019.7118.76
  • 2020.1218.66
  • 5018.918.76
  • 10016.4618.57
  • 20018.4318.1

Southern Latex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.590.513.7012.6413.95259.63122.73
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

Southern Latex Ltd. Share Holdings

Southern Latex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Southern Latex Ltd.

Southern Latex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199TN1989PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Neelakanda Pillai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Muralikrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V K Balaji
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Santhi
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Southern Latex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Latex Ltd.?

The market cap of Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹14.42 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Southern Latex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Southern Latex Ltd. is 60.49 and PB ratio of Southern Latex Ltd. is 2.29 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Southern Latex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Latex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Latex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹13.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data