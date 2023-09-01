Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Southern Latex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199TN1989PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹14.42 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Southern Latex Ltd. is 60.49 and PB ratio of Southern Latex Ltd. is 2.29 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Latex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Southern Latex Ltd. is ₹13.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.