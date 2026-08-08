Here's the live share price of Southern Latex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Southern Latex
|8.40
|-43.99
|-32.36
|-20.46
|-21.02
|6.08
|18.81
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Southern Latex has declined 21.02% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Latex has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.81
|21.01
|10
|23
|22.41
|20
|28.14
|24.95
|50
|29.07
|27.9
|100
|29.38
|30.48
|200
|41.08
|33.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Southern Latex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.26%, FII holding unchanged at 1.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Intimation Of Shareholder Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 10Th September,2026 At 11:30A.M.
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Fixes Record Date For Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 10Th September,2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Fixes Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2
Source: Dion Global
Southern Latex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199TN1989PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Latex is ₹22.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Latex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Southern Latex is ₹16.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Latex are ₹22.32 and ₹22.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Latex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Latex is ₹89.88 and 52-week low of Southern Latex is ₹19.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Southern Latex has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -43.99% for the past month, -32.36% over 3 months, -21.02% over 1 year, 6.08% across 3 years, and 18.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Latex are 57.23 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global