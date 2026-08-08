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Southern Latex Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTHERN LATEX

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Southern Latex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.32 Closed
4.99₹ 1.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Southern Latex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.32₹22.32
₹22.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.58₹89.88
₹22.32
Open Price
₹22.32
Prev. Close
₹21.26
Volume
220

Source: Dion Global

Southern Latex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Southern Latex		8.40-43.99-32.36-20.46-21.026.0818.81
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Southern Latex has declined 21.02% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Latex has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

Southern Latex Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Southern Latex Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.8121.01
102322.41
2028.1424.95
5029.0727.9
10029.3830.48
20041.0833.57

Source: Dion Global

Southern Latex Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Southern Latex remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.26%, FII holding unchanged at 1.64%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Southern Latex Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Intimation Of Shareholder Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 10Th September,2026 At 11:30A.M.
Aug 05, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Fixes Record Date For Annual General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, The 10Th September,2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Fixes Book Closure For Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Results- Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Southern Latex

Southern Latex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199TN1989PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Neelakanda Pillai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Muralikrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. S Balasubramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Southern Latex Share Price

What is the share price of Southern Latex?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Latex is ₹22.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Southern Latex?

The Southern Latex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Latex?

The market cap of Southern Latex is ₹16.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Latex?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Latex are ₹22.32 and ₹22.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Latex?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Latex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Latex is ₹89.88 and 52-week low of Southern Latex is ₹19.58 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Southern Latex performed historically in terms of returns?

The Southern Latex has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -43.99% for the past month, -32.36% over 3 months, -21.02% over 1 year, 6.08% across 3 years, and 18.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Latex?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Latex are 57.23 and 2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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