What is the share price of Southern Latex? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Latex is ₹22.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Southern Latex? The Southern Latex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Latex? The market cap of Southern Latex is ₹16.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Latex? Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Latex are ₹22.32 and ₹22.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Latex? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Latex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Latex is ₹89.88 and 52-week low of Southern Latex is ₹19.58 as on .

How has the Southern Latex performed historically in terms of returns? The Southern Latex has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -43.99% for the past month, -32.36% over 3 months, -21.02% over 1 year, 6.08% across 3 years, and 18.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Latex? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Latex are 57.23 and 2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global