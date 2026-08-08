Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of wood companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on wood stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Archidply Industries
|90.06
|7.18
|8.66
|16.86
|Archidply Decor
|75.00
|4.38
|6.20
|0.01
|Southern Latex
|22.32
|1.06
|4.99
|0.22
|Signature Green Corporation
|4.99
|0.23
|4.83
|0.01
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|510.00
|12.00
|2.41
|15.92
|Megamont
|155.65
|2.05
|1.33
|0.37
|Diksha Greens
|1.00
|0.01
|1.01
|8.00
|Century Plyboards (India)
|784.45
|1.45
|0.19
|0.66
|Amerise Biosciences
|0.90
|0
|0
|276.51
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Greenply Industries
|285.00
|-2.20
|-0.77
|3.99
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|33.50
|-0.50
|-1.47
|1.74
|Greenpanel Industries
|192.90
|-9.20
|-4.55
|8.91
|Bloom Dekor
|6.65
|-0.35
|-5.00
|3.69
The top gainers among the Wood sector stocks today are Archidply Industries (up 8.66%) and Archidply Decor (up 6.20%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bloom Dekor (down 5.00%) and Greenpanel Industries (down 4.55%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Wood sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|3.50
|Greenpanel Industries
|15.70
|Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|3.20
|Greenpanel Industries
|15.81
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|3.11
|Century Plyboards (India)
|4.85
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV
|3.10
|Greenpanel Industries
|11.75
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V
|3.10
|Greenpanel Industries
|12.88