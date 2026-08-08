Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

List of Wood Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of wood companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on wood stocks here.

Wood Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Archidply Industries		90.067.188.6616.86
Archidply Decor		75.004.386.200.01
Southern Latex		22.321.064.990.22
Signature Green Corporation		4.990.234.830.01
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		510.0012.002.4115.92
Megamont		155.652.051.330.37
Diksha Greens		1.000.011.018.00
Century Plyboards (India)		784.451.450.190.66
Amerise Biosciences		0.9000276.51
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Greenply Industries		285.00-2.20-0.773.99
The Indian Wood Products Company		33.50-0.50-1.471.74
Greenpanel Industries		192.90-9.20-4.558.91
Bloom Dekor		6.65-0.35-5.003.69
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Wood sector stocks today are Archidply Industries (up 8.66%) and Archidply Decor (up 6.20%). On the other hand, the top losers include Bloom Dekor (down 5.00%) and Greenpanel Industries (down 4.55%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Wood sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Wood Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series III3.50Greenpanel Industries15.70
Sundaram Long Term Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV3.20Greenpanel Industries15.81
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund3.11Century Plyboards (India)4.85
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series IV3.10Greenpanel Industries11.75
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series V3.10Greenpanel Industries12.88

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse